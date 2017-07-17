Challenger Scheveningen: Buona la prima per Simone Bolelli (Video)
Buona la prima per Simone Bolelli nel torneo challenger di Scheveningen.
Il 31enne tennista bolognese, numero 230 del ranking mondiale, ha liquidato all’esordio per 60 63 l’olandese Michiel De Krom, numero 803 Atp, in gara con una wild card.
Al secondo turno sfiderà l’ucraino Sergiy Stakhovsky, numero 114 del ranking mondiale e quarto favorito del tabellone.
Challenger Scheveningen CH | Terra | e64.000
1T De Krom – Bolelli (0-0) ore 18:30
01:06:02
0 Aces 0
3 Double Faults 2
65% 1st Serve % 56%
16/31 (52%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/29 (76%)
7/17 (41%) 2nd Serve Points Won 12/23 (52%)
4/9 (44%) Break Points Saved 5/5 (100%)
8 Service Games Played 7
7/29 (24%) 1st Return Points Won 15/31 (48%)
11/23 (48%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/17 (59%)
0/5 (0%) Break Points Won 5/9 (56%)
7 Return Games Played 8
23/48 (48%) Total Service Points Won 34/52 (65%)
18/52 (35%) Total Return Points Won 25/48 (52%)
41/100 (41%) Total Points Won 59/100 (59%)
De Krom – Bolelli
Jun 27, 1998 Birthday: Oct 08, 1985
19 years Age: 31 years
Netherlands Netherlands Country: Italy Italy
803 Current rank: 230
803 (Jul 17, 2017) Highest rank: 36 (Feb 23, 2009)
77 Total matches: 797
$0 Prize money: $4 463 912
22 Points: 224
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
5 commenti
Buona la prima.
Grande il bole, ma oggi non poteva fare di meno.
22 punti atp sto bambino..
Come gioca sto pischello olandese? E’ forte?
Forza chicco! Bisogna fare punti in questo torneo! Dobbiamo essere testa di serie nelle quali degli Us open