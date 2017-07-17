Challenger Scheveningen: Buona la prima per Simone Bolelli (Video)

Buona la prima per Simone Bolelli nel torneo challenger di Scheveningen.

Il 31enne tennista bolognese, numero 230 del ranking mondiale, ha liquidato all’esordio per 60 63 l’olandese Michiel De Krom, numero 803 Atp, in gara con una wild card.

Al secondo turno sfiderà l’ucraino Sergiy Stakhovsky, numero 114 del ranking mondiale e quarto favorito del tabellone.

Challenger Scheveningen CH | Terra | e64.000

1T De Krom – Bolelli (0-0) ore 18:30



CH Scheveningen Michiel De Krom Michiel De Krom 0 3 Simone Bolelli Simone Bolelli 6 6 Vincitore: S. BOLELLI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. De Krom 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 3-5 → 3-6 S. Bolelli 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-4 → 3-5 M. De Krom 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 3-3 → 3-4 S. Bolelli 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. De Krom 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-2 → 3-2 S. Bolelli 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 2-2 M. De Krom 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 2-1 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 M. De Krom 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 0-6 S. Bolelli 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 0-5 → 0-6 M. De Krom 15-0 30-0 30-30 30-40 0-4 → 0-5 S. Bolelli 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 0-3 → 0-4 M. De Krom 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 40-A 0-2 → 0-3 S. Bolelli 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-1 → 0-2 M. De Krom 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

0 Aces 03 Double Faults 265% 1st Serve % 56%16/31 (52%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/29 (76%)7/17 (41%) 2nd Serve Points Won 12/23 (52%)4/9 (44%) Break Points Saved 5/5 (100%)8 Service Games Played 77/29 (24%) 1st Return Points Won 15/31 (48%)11/23 (48%) 2nd Return Points Won 10/17 (59%)0/5 (0%) Break Points Won 5/9 (56%)7 Return Games Played 823/48 (48%) Total Service Points Won 34/52 (65%)18/52 (35%) Total Return Points Won 25/48 (52%)41/100 (41%) Total Points Won 59/100 (59%)

De Krom – Bolelli

Jun 27, 1998 Birthday: Oct 08, 1985

19 years Age: 31 years

Netherlands Netherlands Country: Italy Italy

803 Current rank: 230

803 (Jul 17, 2017) Highest rank: 36 (Feb 23, 2009)

77 Total matches: 797

$0 Prize money: $4 463 912

22 Points: 224

Right-handed Plays: Right-handed