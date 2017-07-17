Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati 17 Luglio 2017. I risultati di oggi

Andrea Guerrieri nella foto
Lithuania F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Maxim Landa vs. Andrea Guerrieri 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00
ITF Lithuania F1
Set 2
Svolgimento
Set 2
Set 1
Svolgimento
Set 1
Georgia F3 – $15,000 – Terra – tdq
Manfred FELLIN [2] b. Egor MATVIEVICI 6-2 6-4
Egypt F21 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Mattia Rossi vs. Bogdan Didenko 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Ottaviano Martini vs. Damien Rocky ore 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Julian Cash vs. Davide Melchiorre 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Adham Gaber vs. Francesco Denicoloi Non prima delle ore 19:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Andrea Borroni [1] vs. Vadym Zrazhevskyy ore 17:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Italy F22 – Gubbio – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Giovanni Rizzuti vs. Pasquale De Giorgio Non prima delle ore 12:30
ITF Italy F22
Set 2
Svolgimento
Set 2
Set 1
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tommaso Roggero vs. Mirko Cutuli ore 11:00
ITF Italy F22
Set 2
Set 1
Svolgimento
Set 1
Davide Pontoglio vs. Loic Perret Non prima delle ore 13:00
ITF Italy F22
Set 3
Svolgimento
Set 3
Set 2
Set 1
Svolgimento
Set 1
Alexander Weis vs. Andrea Militi Ribaldi Non prima delle ore 18:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Eros Siringo vs. Giovanni Fonio Non prima delle ore 21:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Matteo De Vincentis vs. Simone Roncalli ore 14:00
ITF Italy F22
Set 2
Set 1
Svolgimento
Set 1
Spain F22 – $25,000 – terra – 1° Turno
Raul Brancaccio vs. Jaume Pla Malfeito [8] Non prima delle ore 15:30
ITF Spain F22
Set 2
Set 1
Svolgimento
Set 1
Poland F6 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Davide Innocenti vs. James Frawley 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00
ITF Poland F6
Chi conosce Brancaccio? Sembra uno in crescita? Possibilità di WC italici a breve? Grazie.
🙂 🙂 🙂
Ciao sono mikel landa e quando non corro il tour gioco a tennis 😉
Landa non si accontenta del bel Tour de France che sta facendo, vuole anche battere Guerrieri…
anche il secondo set incamerato da Fellin 6-4 quindi vinto 6-2 6-4 bravo
intanto Fellin ha portato a casa il primo set 6-2 continua cosi’
Vedo Guerrieri e Weis vittoriosi. Interessante il derby Siringo-Fonio
13 luglio?? 😳 😯 😯
Speriamo che l’ex “il nuovo rafa” non deluda..