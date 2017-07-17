Italiani nei Future Copertina, Future

Italiani nel circuito Future: Risultati 17 Luglio 2017. I risultati di oggi

17/07/2017 16:36 9 commenti
Andrea Guerrieri nella foto
Lithuania F1 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Maxim Landa DEN vs. Andrea Guerrieri ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 11:00

ITF Lithuania F1
M. Landa
4
6
1
A. Guerrieri
6
2
6
Vincitore: A. Guerrieri
GEO Georgia F3 – $15,000 – Terra – tdq
Manfred FELLIN ITA [2] b. Egor MATVIEVICI MDA 6-2 6-4


EGY Egypt F21 – $15,000 – Hard – TDQ
Mattia Rossi ITA vs. Bogdan Didenko UKR 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00

Ottaviano Martini ITA vs. Damien Rocky MAS ore 17:00

Julian Cash GBR vs. Davide Melchiorre ITA 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00

Adham Gaber EGY vs. Francesco Denicoloi ITA Non prima delle ore 19:00

Andrea Borroni ITA [1] vs. Vadym Zrazhevskyy UKR ore 17:00

ITA Italy F22 – Gubbio – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Giovanni Rizzuti ITA vs. Pasquale De Giorgio ITA Non prima delle ore 12:30

ITF Italy F22
G. Rizzuti
4
3
P. de Giorgio
6
6
Vincitore: P. de Giorgio
Tommaso Roggero ITA vs. Mirko Cutuli ITA ore 11:00

ITF Italy F22
T. Roggero
4
4
M. Cutuli
6
6
Vincitore: M. Cutuli
Davide Pontoglio ITA vs. Loic Perret SUI Non prima delle ore 13:00

ITF Italy F22
D. Pontoglio
6
2
6
L. Perret
2
6
4
Vincitore: D. Pontoglio
Alexander Weis ITA vs. Andrea Militi Ribaldi ITA Non prima delle ore 18:30

Eros Siringo ITA vs. Giovanni Fonio ITA Non prima delle ore 21:00

Matteo De Vincentis ITA vs. Simone Roncalli ITA ore 14:00

ITF Italy F22
M. de Vincentis
3
3
S. Roncalli
6
6
Vincitore: S. Roncalli
ESP Spain F22 – $25,000 – terra – 1° Turno
Raul Brancaccio ITA vs. Jaume Pla Malfeito ESP [8] Non prima delle ore 15:30

ITF Spain F22
R. Brancaccio
6
6
J. Pla Malfeito [8]
1
3
Vincitore: R. Brancaccio
POL Poland F6 – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Davide Innocenti ITA vs. James Frawley AUS 2 incontro dalle ore 13:00

ITF Poland F6
D. Innocenti
30
2
J. Frawley
0
2
sasuzzo 17-07-2017 17:13

Chi conosce Brancaccio? Sembra uno in crescita? Possibilità di WC italici a breve? Grazie.

 9
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 17-07-2017 16:56

Scritto da marco1

Scritto da Radames
Landa non si accontenta del bel Tour de France che sta facendo, vuole anche battere Guerrieri…

Ciao sono mikel landa e quando non corro il tour gioco a tennis

🙂 🙂 🙂

 8
marco1 17-07-2017 15:44

Scritto da Radames
Landa non si accontenta del bel Tour de France che sta facendo, vuole anche battere Guerrieri…

Ciao sono mikel landa e quando non corro il tour gioco a tennis 😉

 7
Radames 17-07-2017 12:38

Landa non si accontenta del bel Tour de France che sta facendo, vuole anche battere Guerrieri…

 6
Gian50 17-07-2017 09:51

anche il secondo set incamerato da Fellin 6-4 quindi vinto 6-2 6-4 bravo

 5
Gian50 17-07-2017 08:49

intanto Fellin ha portato a casa il primo set 6-2 continua cosi’

 4
Sottile 17-07-2017 00:19

Vedo Guerrieri e Weis vittoriosi. Interessante il derby Siringo-Fonio

 3
Observ (Guest) 16-07-2017 23:22

13 luglio?? 😳 😯 😯

 2
bYE (Guest) 16-07-2017 22:26

Speriamo che l’ex “il nuovo rafa” non deluda..

 1
