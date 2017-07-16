ATP Umago: Quali. Stefano Napolitano e Matteo Donati al turno decisivo. Fuori Walter Trusendi e Matteo Viola

Matteo Donati classe 1995
Sono due i tennisti italiani al turno di qualificazione del torneo ATP 250 di Umago.
Stefano Napolitano, numero 158 Atp e quarta testa di serie delle quali, ha superato per 63 75 al primo turno il bosniaco Tomislav Brkic, numero 333 Atp, e lunedì si giocherà un posto nel main draw con il serbo Miljan Zekic, numero 246 del ranking e sesta testa di serie delle quali.
Matteo Donati, numero 297 Atp e ottava testa di serie delle quali, ha sconfitto in tre set Walter Trusendi e ora sfiderà l’argentino Marco Trungelliti, numero 154 del ranking e terzo favorito del seeding cadetto.
Semaforo rosso all’esordio, invece, per Matteo Viola, numero 312 Atp, sconfitto 62 75 dal francese Kenny De Schepper, numero 151 Atp.
ATP Umag 250 | Terra | e482.060 – 1° Turno Quali
Next Gen Arena – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Nino Serdarusic vs [6] Miljan Zekic
ATP Umag
Nino Serdarusic
6
3
4
Miljan Zekic [6]
3
6
6
Vincitore: M. ZEKIC
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Serdarusic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 4-5
M. Zekic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 3-5
N. Serdarusic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
M. Zekic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
N. Serdarusic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Zekic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
2-1 → 2-2
N. Serdarusic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Serdarusic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-4 → 3-5
M. Zekic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
N. Serdarusic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
2-3 → 2-4
N. Serdarusic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
N. Serdarusic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
M. Zekic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
N. Serdarusic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
N. Serdarusic
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
M. Zekic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
N. Serdarusic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
df
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
M. Zekic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
N. Serdarusic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Nils Langer vs [7] Franko Skugor
ATP Umag
Nils Langer
0
7
2
1
Franko Skugor [7]•
0
6
6
1
Secondo servizio
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Langer
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Langer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
N. Langer
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
F. Skugor
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
df
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
N. Langer
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
F. Skugor
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
1*-2
2*-2
2-3*
2-4*
2*-5
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
6-6 → 7-6
F. Skugor
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
N. Langer
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
F. Skugor
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 5-5
N. Langer
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
F. Skugor
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
F. Skugor
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
F. Skugor
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
F. Skugor
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 1-1
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [PR] Matija Pecotic vs [5] Attila Balazs
ATP Umag
Matija Pecotic
6
6
2
Attila Balazs [5]
3
7
6
Vincitore: A. BALAZS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 0-2
M. Pecotic
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
df
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
1*-0
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
4-4*
4*-5
4*-6
6-6 → 6-7
M. Pecotic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
6-5 → 6-6
A. Balazs
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
M. Pecotic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
M. Pecotic
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
M. Pecotic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Pecotic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-0 → 1-1
A. Balazs
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Pecotic
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-3 → 6-3
M. Pecotic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
M. Pecotic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
A. Balazs
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
1-2 → 2-2
M. Pecotic
0-15
0-30
15-40
ace
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
2. [1] Andrey Rublev vs Jordi Samper-Montana
ATP Umag
Andrey Rublev [1]
6
6
Jordi Samper-Montana
2
4
Vincitore: A. RUBLEV
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Rublev
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Rublev
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
4-3 → 5-3
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 3-3
J. Samper-Montana
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 3-2
J. Samper-Montana
1-1 → 2-1
A. Rublev
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
J. Samper-Montana
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Rublev
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
J. Samper-Montana
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
J. Samper-Montana
3-1 → 4-1
J. Samper-Montana
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-1 → 2-1
J. Samper-Montana
0-0 → 0-1
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Marco Trungelliti vs [WC] Rocco Savin
ATP Umag
Marco Trungelliti [3]
6
6
Rocco Savin
1
1
Vincitore: M. TRUNGELLITI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Trungelliti
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-1 → 5-1
R. Savin
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Trungelliti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
R. Savin
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Trungelliti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
ace
5-1 → 6-1
R. Savin
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
M. Trungelliti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
0-0 → 1-0
2. [4] Stefano Napolitano vs Tomislav Brkic
01:30:28
ATP Umag
Stefano Napolitano [4]
6
7
Tomislav Brkic
3
5
Vincitore: S. NAPOLITANO
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
T. Brkic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
S. Napolitano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
5-4 → 5-5
T. Brkic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
T. Brkic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 2-2
T. Brkic
0-15
df
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Napolitano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-3 → 6-3
S. Napolitano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
T. Brkic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
S. Napolitano
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
T. Brkic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
S. Napolitano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
3 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 4
64% 1st Serve % 60%
28/46 (61%) 1st Serve Points Won 23/33 (70%)
15/26 (58%) 2nd Serve Points Won 5/22 (23%)
6/9 (67%) Break Points Saved 2/7 (29%)
11 Service Games Played 10
10/33 (30%) 1st Return Points Won 18/46 (39%)
17/22 (77%) 2nd Return Points Won 11/26 (42%)
5/7 (71%) Break Points Won 3/9 (33%)
10 Return Games Played 11
43/72 (60%) Total Service Points Won 28/55 (51%)
27/55 (49%) Total Return Points Won 29/72 (40%)
70/127 (55%) Total Points Won 57/127 (45%)
158 Ranking 333
22 Age 27
Biella, Italy Birthplace Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Pollone, Italy Residence Ljubuski, Bosnia & Herzegovina
6’5″ (195 cm) Height 6’1″ (185 cm)
198 lbs (90 kg) Weight 170 lbs (77 kg)
Right-Handed Plays N/A
N/A Turned Pro 2008
1/2 Year to Date Win/Loss 1/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$223,647 Career Prize Money $142,346
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Kenny De Schepper vs Matteo Viola
01:27:32
ATP Umag
Kenny De Schepper [2]
6
7
Matteo Viola
2
5
Vincitore: K. DE SCHEPPER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
K. De Schepper
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
K. De Schepper
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
M. Viola
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Viola
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-2 → 5-2
K. De Schepper
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
K. De Schepper
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Viola
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
K. De Schepper
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-1 → 1-1
1 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 0
75% 1st Serve % 69%
31/44 (70%) 1st Serve Points Won 24/49 (49%)
7/15 (47%) 2nd Serve Points Won 11/22 (50%)
5/7 (71%) Break Points Saved 6/11 (55%)
10 Service Games Played 10
25/49 (51%) 1st Return Points Won 13/44 (30%)
11/22 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/15 (53%)
5/11 (45%) Break Points Won 2/7 (29%)
10 Return Games Played 10
38/59 (64%) Total Service Points Won 35/71 (49%)
36/71 (51%) Total Return Points Won 21/59 (36%)
74/130 (57%) Total Points Won 56/130 (43%)
151 Ranking 312
30 Age 30
Bordeaux, France Birthplace Mestre-Venice, Italy
Toulouse, France Residence Marghera-Venice, Italy
6’8″ (203 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)
229 lbs (104 kg Weight 176 lbs (80 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2010 Turned Pro 2004
2/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$1,436,626 Career Prize Money $557,862
2. Walter Trusendi vs [8] Matteo Donati
02:20:05
ATP Umag
Walter Trusendi
6
4
3
Matteo Donati [8]
4
6
6
Vincitore: M. DONATI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
M. Donati
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
W. Trusendi
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Donati
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 4-6
W. Trusendi
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Donati
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
W. Trusendi
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Donati
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
W. Trusendi
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
M. Donati
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
W. Trusendi
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 4-3
M. Donati
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 4-2
W. Trusendi
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
M. Donati
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
M. Donati
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
W. Trusendi
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
1 Aces 1
3 Double Faults 3
69% 1st Serve % 62%
41/70 (59%) 1st Serve Points Won 37/58 (64%)
16/31 (52%) 2nd Serve Points Won 22/35 (63%)
7/12 (58%) Break Points Saved 7/10 (70%)
15 Service Games Played 14
21/58 (36%) 1st Return Points Won 29/70 (41%)
13/35 (37%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/31 (48%)
3/10 (30%) Break Points Won 5/12 (42%)
14 Return Games Played 15
57/101 (56%) Total Service Points Won 59/93 (63%)
34/93 (37%) Total Return Points Won 44/101 (44%)
91/194 (47%) Total Points Won 103/194 (53%)
375 Ranking 297
32 Age 22
N/A Birthplace Alessandria, Italy
N/A Residence Alessandria, Italy
N/A Height 6’1″ (185 cm)
N/A Weight 163 lbs (74 kg)
N/A Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2013
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$167,909 Career Prize Money $238,502
Scusa, hai ragione
@ NexGenItaly (#1898789)
L’anno scorso, Napo ci ha perso.vs ZEKIC ❗ Sono 50/50. Non ha tutti i favori del pronostico… 💡 🙄 ❗ ➡
Veramente gioca contro Zekic,non Setkic!
Ora Napolitano ha tutti i favori del pronostico vs Setkic, grande chance di entrare nel MD insieme a altri 4 azzurri. Donati match forse chiuso vs Trungelliti (tds n°3), considerando il suo periodo di forma…
Quante volte si DEVE RIPETERE, che finchè la partita è in corso, NULLA è fatto ❓ ❓ ❓ ❗ ❗ ❗ 🙄 🙄 🙄 💡 💡 💡 ➡
Ma quanti FENOMENI ci sono…
Fra Trusendi e Federer c’è un piccola differenza, non so se riesci a coglierla…
comunque l’ha portata a casa
Vince Donati, ma che sofferenza con Trusendi!
Mamma mia Donati, portato al terzo da Trusendi…e meno male che alla fine è riuscito a vincerla 😯
@ Andre77 (#1898721)
semplice basta non giocaRe
Che degrado donati, sembra mollo e scarico sulla palla. Come si fa a perdere da trusendi?
Parlate alla fine
GRAZIE
Anche Cilic la pensa così oggi
Come fa Donati a perdere con Trusendi?!?!
Chiude Napolitano!!
Vediamo se si sveglia anche Donati con “zio” Trusendi
e vai napo 😉
@ Becuzzi_style (#1898700)
La stai vedendo?
6/4 Trusendi!
come già detto, Donati deve cambiare al più presto conduzione tecnica e preparatore atletico.
Altro break! Si serve nuovamente per il match! Forza…freddezza!
…che si emoziona e si fa controbrekkare da 30-0…
Break Napo che va a servire per il match
si ma se non vince con un vecchio, con tutto il rispetto per Trusendi, io non so dove vuole avviarsi
Non ho detto che è chiuso…ho solo detto che una sua vittoria non è così scontata
No. Stanno a 3/1, e Donati ha perso una volta xchè si è ritirato.Poi, l’ultima sfida era nel 2014. Per me, Donats non è chiuso per niente.Vedremo.
Oggi non vedrei così favorito Donats…su tre sfide ha sempre perso
Trusendi passa un turno