ATP Umago: Quali. Stefano Napolitano e Matteo Donati al turno decisivo. Fuori Walter Trusendi e Matteo Viola

Sono due i tennisti italiani al turno di qualificazione del torneo ATP 250 di Umago.

Stefano Napolitano, numero 158 Atp e quarta testa di serie delle quali, ha superato per 63 75 al primo turno il bosniaco Tomislav Brkic, numero 333 Atp, e lunedì si giocherà un posto nel main draw con il serbo Miljan Zekic, numero 246 del ranking e sesta testa di serie delle quali.

Matteo Donati, numero 297 Atp e ottava testa di serie delle quali, ha sconfitto in tre set Walter Trusendi e ora sfiderà l’argentino Marco Trungelliti, numero 154 del ranking e terzo favorito del seeding cadetto.

Semaforo rosso all’esordio, invece, per Matteo Viola, numero 312 Atp, sconfitto 62 75 dal francese Kenny De Schepper, numero 151 Atp.

ATP Umag 250 | Terra | e482.060 – 1° Turno Quali

Next Gen Arena – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [WC] Nino Serdarusic vs [6] Miljan Zekic



ATP Umag Nino Serdarusic Nino Serdarusic 6 3 4 Miljan Zekic [6] Miljan Zekic [6] 3 6 6 Vincitore: M. ZEKIC Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 4-6 M. Zekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-5 → 4-6 N. Serdarusic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 3-5 → 4-5 M. Zekic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 ace 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 3-5 N. Serdarusic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 3-4 M. Zekic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 3-2 → 3-3 N. Serdarusic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Zekic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 2-1 → 2-2 N. Serdarusic 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 M. Zekic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 N. Serdarusic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 3-6 M. Zekic 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 3-5 → 3-6 N. Serdarusic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-4 → 3-5 M. Zekic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-4 → 3-4 N. Serdarusic 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A df 2-3 → 2-4 M. Zekic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 N. Serdarusic 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Zekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 N. Serdarusic 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 ace 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 M. Zekic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 N. Serdarusic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 M. Zekic 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-3 → 5-3 N. Serdarusic 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 M. Zekic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 N. Serdarusic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 df 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 M. Zekic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 2-2 N. Serdarusic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 1-1 → 2-1 M. Zekic 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-0 → 1-1 N. Serdarusic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 0-0 → 1-0

2. Nils Langer vs [7] Franko Skugor



ATP Umag Nils Langer Nils Langer 0 7 2 1 Franko Skugor [7] • Franko Skugor [7] 0 6 6 1 Secondo servizio Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 F. Skugor 1-1 N. Langer 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 F. Skugor 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 ace 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 N. Langer 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-5 → 2-6 F. Skugor 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-4 → 2-5 N. Langer 0-15 30-15 40-15 1-4 → 2-4 F. Skugor 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-3 → 1-4 N. Langer 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 1-2 → 1-3 F. Skugor 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 df 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 N. Langer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 F. Skugor 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0*-0 0-1* 1-1* 1*-2 2*-2 2-3* 2-4* 2*-5 3*-5 3-6* 4-6* 5*-6 6*-6 7-6* 6-6 → 7-6 F. Skugor 0-15 df 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 6-5 → 6-6 N. Langer 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 A-40 5-5 → 6-5 F. Skugor 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 5-5 N. Langer 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 F. Skugor 0-15 df 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 ace A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 N. Langer 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 4-2 → 4-3 F. Skugor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A df 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 ace 4-1 → 4-2 N. Langer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-1 → 4-1 F. Skugor 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 N. Langer 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 F. Skugor 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 1-0 → 1-1 N. Langer 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 1-0

Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [PR] Matija Pecotic vs [5] Attila Balazs



ATP Umag Matija Pecotic Matija Pecotic 6 6 2 Attila Balazs [5] Attila Balazs [5] 3 7 6 Vincitore: A. BALAZS Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 2-6 A. Balazs 15-0 ace 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 M. Pecotic 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-4 → 2-5 A. Balazs 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-3 → 2-4 M. Pecotic 15-0 30-0 40-15 40-30 1-3 → 2-3 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 1-2 → 1-3 M. Pecotic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-2 → 1-2 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 0-1 → 0-2 M. Pecotic 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 df 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-7 Tiebreak 0-0* 1*-0 1*-1 2-1* 2-2* 2*-3 3*-3 4-3* 4-4* 4*-5 4*-6 6-6 → 6-7 M. Pecotic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A df 6-5 → 6-6 A. Balazs 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 5-5 → 6-5 M. Pecotic 0-15 0-30 df 0-40 5-4 → 5-5 A. Balazs 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Pecotic 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 df 40-30 3-4 → 4-4 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 3-3 → 3-4 M. Pecotic 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-3 → 3-3 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 2-3 M. Pecotic 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 ace 1-2 → 2-2 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 M. Pecotic 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A df 1-0 → 1-1 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 M. Pecotic 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-3 → 6-3 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 5-3 M. Pecotic 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-2 → 5-2 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 40-A 3-2 → 4-2 M. Pecotic 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Balazs 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 15-40 df 1-2 → 2-2 M. Pecotic 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-2 → 1-2 A. Balazs 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 0-1 → 0-2 M. Pecotic 0-15 0-30 15-40 ace 30-40 0-0 → 0-1

2. [1] Andrey Rublev vs Jordi Samper-Montana



ATP Umag Andrey Rublev [1] Andrey Rublev [1] 6 6 Jordi Samper-Montana Jordi Samper-Montana 2 4 Vincitore: A. RUBLEV Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-4 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 5-4 → 6-4 J. Samper-Montana 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace A-40 5-3 → 5-4 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 40-30 df 4-3 → 5-3 J. Samper-Montana 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 3-3 → 4-3 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 3-2 → 3-3 J. Samper-Montana 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-1 → 3-2 A. Rublev 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-1 → 3-1 J. Samper-Montana 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rublev 0-15 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 0-1 → 1-1 J. Samper-Montana 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 A. Rublev 0-15 df 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 5-2 → 6-2 J. Samper-Montana 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 5-1 → 5-2 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 4-1 → 5-1 J. Samper-Montana 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 2-1 → 3-1 J. Samper-Montana 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 1-1 → 2-1 A. Rublev 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-1 → 1-1 J. Samper-Montana 15-0 40-0 0-0 → 0-1

Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [3] Marco Trungelliti vs [WC] Rocco Savin



ATP Umag Marco Trungelliti [3] Marco Trungelliti [3] 6 6 Rocco Savin Rocco Savin 1 1 Vincitore: M. TRUNGELLITI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 6-1 R. Savin 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 15-40 5-1 → 6-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 A-40 ace 4-1 → 5-1 R. Savin 15-0 15-15 df 15-30 15-40 3-1 → 4-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 2-1 → 3-1 R. Savin 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-1 → 2-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-1 → 1-1 R. Savin 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 ace 5-1 → 6-1 R. Savin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 4-1 → 5-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-1 → 4-1 R. Savin 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-0 → 3-1 M. Trungelliti 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 2-0 → 3-0 R. Savin 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 1-0 → 2-0 M. Trungelliti 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace ace 0-0 → 1-0

2. [4] Stefano Napolitano vs Tomislav Brkic



ATP Umag Stefano Napolitano [4] Stefano Napolitano [4] 6 7 Tomislav Brkic Tomislav Brkic 3 5 Vincitore: S. NAPOLITANO Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 S. Napolitano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 6-5 → 7-5 T. Brkic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 S. Napolitano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 df 30-40 5-4 → 5-5 T. Brkic 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 df 30-40 4-4 → 5-4 S. Napolitano 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-4 → 4-4 T. Brkic 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-3 → 3-4 S. Napolitano 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 T. Brkic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 2-2 → 2-3 S. Napolitano 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 1-2 → 2-2 T. Brkic 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 1-2 S. Napolitano 0-15 0-30 15-40 1-0 → 1-1 T. Brkic 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-3 S. Napolitano 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-30 ace 5-3 → 6-3 T. Brkic 0-15 0-30 0-40 df 4-3 → 5-3 S. Napolitano 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 T. Brkic 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 4-1 → 4-2 S. Napolitano 15-0 ace 15-15 df 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 3-1 → 4-1 T. Brkic 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 3-1 S. Napolitano 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-1 → 2-1 T. Brkic 15-0 30-0 1-0 → 1-1 S. Napolitano 15-0 30-0 40-0 0-0 → 1-0

3 Aces 02 Double Faults 464% 1st Serve % 60%28/46 (61%) 1st Serve Points Won 23/33 (70%)15/26 (58%) 2nd Serve Points Won 5/22 (23%)6/9 (67%) Break Points Saved 2/7 (29%)11 Service Games Played 1010/33 (30%) 1st Return Points Won 18/46 (39%)17/22 (77%) 2nd Return Points Won 11/26 (42%)5/7 (71%) Break Points Won 3/9 (33%)10 Return Games Played 1143/72 (60%) Total Service Points Won 28/55 (51%)27/55 (49%) Total Return Points Won 29/72 (40%)70/127 (55%) Total Points Won 57/127 (45%)

158 Ranking 333

22 Age 27

Biella, Italy Birthplace Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina

Pollone, Italy Residence Ljubuski, Bosnia & Herzegovina

6’5″ (195 cm) Height 6’1″ (185 cm)

198 lbs (90 kg) Weight 170 lbs (77 kg)

Right-Handed Plays N/A

N/A Turned Pro 2008

1/2 Year to Date Win/Loss 1/0

0 Year to Date Titles 0

0 Career Titles 0

$223,647 Career Prize Money $142,346

Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)

1. [2] Kenny De Schepper vs Matteo Viola



ATP Umag Kenny De Schepper [2] Kenny De Schepper [2] 6 7 Matteo Viola Matteo Viola 2 5 Vincitore: K. DE SCHEPPER Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 7-5 K. De Schepper 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 6-5 → 7-5 M. Viola 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 5-5 → 6-5 K. De Schepper 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-5 → 5-5 M. Viola 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-4 → 4-5 K. De Schepper 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 3-4 → 4-4 M. Viola 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 3-3 → 3-4 K. De Schepper 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 3-3 M. Viola 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 2-2 → 3-2 K. De Schepper 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-1 → 2-2 M. Viola 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 2-0 → 2-1 K. De Schepper 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-0 → 2-0 M. Viola 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-2 K. De Schepper 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 5-2 → 6-2 M. Viola 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 4-2 → 5-2 K. De Schepper 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 40-30 3-2 → 4-2 M. Viola 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 2-2 → 3-2 K. De Schepper 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 40-40 1-2 → 2-2 M. Viola 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-1 → 1-2 K. De Schepper 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 df 0-1 → 1-1 M. Viola 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

1 Aces 02 Double Faults 075% 1st Serve % 69%31/44 (70%) 1st Serve Points Won 24/49 (49%)7/15 (47%) 2nd Serve Points Won 11/22 (50%)5/7 (71%) Break Points Saved 6/11 (55%)10 Service Games Played 1025/49 (51%) 1st Return Points Won 13/44 (30%)11/22 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/15 (53%)5/11 (45%) Break Points Won 2/7 (29%)10 Return Games Played 1038/59 (64%) Total Service Points Won 35/71 (49%)36/71 (51%) Total Return Points Won 21/59 (36%)74/130 (57%) Total Points Won 56/130 (43%)

151 Ranking 312

30 Age 30

Bordeaux, France Birthplace Mestre-Venice, Italy

Toulouse, France Residence Marghera-Venice, Italy

6’8″ (203 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)

229 lbs (104 kg Weight 176 lbs (80 kg)

Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed

2010 Turned Pro 2004

2/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0

0 Year to Date Titles 0

0 Career Titles 0

$1,436,626 Career Prize Money $557,862

2. Walter Trusendi vs [8] Matteo Donati



ATP Umag Walter Trusendi Walter Trusendi 6 4 3 Matteo Donati [8] Matteo Donati [8] 4 6 6 Vincitore: M. DONATI Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 3-6 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 40-A 3-5 → 3-6 M. Donati 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 W. Trusendi 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-4 → 3-4 M. Donati 15-0 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 2-3 → 2-4 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 1-3 → 2-3 M. Donati 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-2 → 1-3 W. Trusendi 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Donati 15-0 30-0 ace 40-0 40-15 1-0 → 1-1 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 4-6 M. Donati 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 4-5 → 4-6 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 3-5 → 4-5 M. Donati 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-4 → 3-5 W. Trusendi 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-3 → 3-4 M. Donati 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 3-2 → 3-3 W. Trusendi 0-15 15-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Donati 30-0 40-0 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 2-1 → 2-2 W. Trusendi 15-0 ace 15-15 30-15 40-15 1-1 → 2-1 M. Donati 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 df 1-0 → 1-1 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 30-15 df 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 6-4 M. Donati 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 5-4 → 6-4 W. Trusendi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 4-4 → 5-4 M. Donati 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 4-3 → 4-4 W. Trusendi 15-0 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 40-40 40-A 4-2 → 4-3 M. Donati 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 3-2 → 4-2 W. Trusendi 15-0 15-15 15-30 df 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 2-2 → 3-2 M. Donati 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 W. Trusendi 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 1-1 → 1-2 M. Donati 15-0 30-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 1-0 → 1-1 W. Trusendi 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 df A-40 0-0 → 1-0

1 Aces 13 Double Faults 369% 1st Serve % 62%41/70 (59%) 1st Serve Points Won 37/58 (64%)16/31 (52%) 2nd Serve Points Won 22/35 (63%)7/12 (58%) Break Points Saved 7/10 (70%)15 Service Games Played 1421/58 (36%) 1st Return Points Won 29/70 (41%)13/35 (37%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/31 (48%)3/10 (30%) Break Points Won 5/12 (42%)14 Return Games Played 1557/101 (56%) Total Service Points Won 59/93 (63%)34/93 (37%) Total Return Points Won 44/101 (44%)91/194 (47%) Total Points Won 103/194 (53%)

375 Ranking 297

32 Age 22

N/A Birthplace Alessandria, Italy

N/A Residence Alessandria, Italy

N/A Height 6’1″ (185 cm)

N/A Weight 163 lbs (74 kg)

N/A Plays Right-Handed

N/A Turned Pro 2013

0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0

0 Year to Date Titles 0

0 Career Titles 0

$167,909 Career Prize Money $238,502