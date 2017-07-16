Qualificazioni ATP 250 ATP, Copertina

ATP Umago: Quali. Stefano Napolitano e Matteo Donati al turno decisivo. Fuori Walter Trusendi e Matteo Viola

16/07/2017 14:26 28 commenti
Matteo Donati classe 1995
Matteo Donati classe 1995

Sono due i tennisti italiani al turno di qualificazione del torneo ATP 250 di Umago.

Stefano Napolitano, numero 158 Atp e quarta testa di serie delle quali, ha superato per 63 75 al primo turno il bosniaco Tomislav Brkic, numero 333 Atp, e lunedì si giocherà un posto nel main draw con il serbo Miljan Zekic, numero 246 del ranking e sesta testa di serie delle quali.
Matteo Donati, numero 297 Atp e ottava testa di serie delle quali, ha sconfitto in tre set Walter Trusendi e ora sfiderà l’argentino Marco Trungelliti, numero 154 del ranking e terzo favorito del seeding cadetto.

Semaforo rosso all’esordio, invece, per Matteo Viola, numero 312 Atp, sconfitto 62 75 dal francese Kenny De Schepper, numero 151 Atp.

CRO ATP Umag 250 | Terra | e482.060 – 1° Turno Quali

Next Gen Arena – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [WC] Nino Serdarusic CRO vs [6] Miljan Zekic SRB

ATP Umag
Nino Serdarusic
6
3
4
Miljan Zekic [6]
3
6
6
Vincitore: M. ZEKIC
2. Nils Langer GER vs [7] Franko Skugor CRO

ATP Umag
Nils Langer
0
7
2
1
Franko Skugor [7]
0
6
6
1
Secondo servizio
Court 1 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [PR] Matija Pecotic CRO vs [5] Attila Balazs HUN

ATP Umag
Matija Pecotic
6
6
2
Attila Balazs [5]
3
7
6
Vincitore: A. BALAZS
2. [1] Andrey Rublev RUS vs Jordi Samper-Montana ESP

ATP Umag
Andrey Rublev [1]
6
6
Jordi Samper-Montana
2
4
Vincitore: A. RUBLEV
Court 2 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [3] Marco Trungelliti ARG vs [WC] Rocco Savin CRO

ATP Umag
Marco Trungelliti [3]
6
6
Rocco Savin
1
1
Vincitore: M. TRUNGELLITI
2. [4] Stefano Napolitano ITA vs Tomislav Brkic BIH

ATP Umag
Stefano Napolitano [4]
6
7
Tomislav Brkic
3
5
Vincitore: S. NAPOLITANO
01:30:28
3 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 4
64% 1st Serve % 60%
28/46 (61%) 1st Serve Points Won 23/33 (70%)
15/26 (58%) 2nd Serve Points Won 5/22 (23%)
6/9 (67%) Break Points Saved 2/7 (29%)
11 Service Games Played 10
10/33 (30%) 1st Return Points Won 18/46 (39%)
17/22 (77%) 2nd Return Points Won 11/26 (42%)
5/7 (71%) Break Points Won 3/9 (33%)
10 Return Games Played 11
43/72 (60%) Total Service Points Won 28/55 (51%)
27/55 (49%) Total Return Points Won 29/72 (40%)
158 Ranking 333
22 Age 27
Biella, Italy Birthplace Mostar, Bosnia & Herzegovina
Pollone, Italy Residence Ljubuski, Bosnia & Herzegovina
6’5″ (195 cm) Height 6’1″ (185 cm)
198 lbs (90 kg) Weight 170 lbs (77 kg)
Right-Handed Plays N/A
N/A Turned Pro 2008
1/2 Year to Date Win/Loss 1/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
Court 4 – Ora italiana: 10:00 (ora locale: 10:00 am)
1. [2] Kenny De Schepper FRA vs Matteo Viola ITA

ATP Umag
Kenny De Schepper [2]
6
7
Matteo Viola
2
5
Vincitore: K. DE SCHEPPER
01:27:32
1 Aces 0
2 Double Faults 0
75% 1st Serve % 69%
31/44 (70%) 1st Serve Points Won 24/49 (49%)
7/15 (47%) 2nd Serve Points Won 11/22 (50%)
5/7 (71%) Break Points Saved 6/11 (55%)
10 Service Games Played 10
25/49 (51%) 1st Return Points Won 13/44 (30%)
11/22 (50%) 2nd Return Points Won 8/15 (53%)
5/11 (45%) Break Points Won 2/7 (29%)
10 Return Games Played 10
38/59 (64%) Total Service Points Won 35/71 (49%)
36/71 (51%) Total Return Points Won 21/59 (36%)
151 Ranking 312
30 Age 30
Bordeaux, France Birthplace Mestre-Venice, Italy
Toulouse, France Residence Marghera-Venice, Italy
6’8″ (203 cm) Height 6’2″ (187 cm)
229 lbs (104 kg Weight 176 lbs (80 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2010 Turned Pro 2004
2/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
2. Walter Trusendi ITA vs [8] Matteo Donati ITA

ATP Umag
Walter Trusendi
6
4
3
Matteo Donati [8]
4
6
6
Vincitore: M. DONATI
02:20:05
1 Aces 1
3 Double Faults 3
69% 1st Serve % 62%
41/70 (59%) 1st Serve Points Won 37/58 (64%)
16/31 (52%) 2nd Serve Points Won 22/35 (63%)
7/12 (58%) Break Points Saved 7/10 (70%)
15 Service Games Played 14
21/58 (36%) 1st Return Points Won 29/70 (41%)
13/35 (37%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/31 (48%)
3/10 (30%) Break Points Won 5/12 (42%)
14 Return Games Played 15
57/101 (56%) Total Service Points Won 59/93 (63%)
34/93 (37%) Total Return Points Won 44/101 (44%)
375 Ranking 297
32 Age 22
N/A Birthplace Alessandria, Italy
N/A Residence Alessandria, Italy
N/A Height 6’1″ (185 cm)
N/A Weight 163 lbs (74 kg)
N/A Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2013
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
28 commenti.

NexGenItaly 16-07-2017 14:42

Scritto da Nic

Scritto da NexGenItaly
Ora Napolitano ha tutti i favori del pronostico vs Setkic, grande chance di entrare nel MD insieme a altri 4 azzurri. Donati match forse chiuso vs Trungelliti (tds n°3), considerando il suo periodo di forma…

Veramente gioca contro Zekic,non Setkic!

Scusa, hai ragione

 28
Elio 16-07-2017 14:31

@ NexGenItaly (#1898789)

L'anno scorso, Napo ci ha perso.vs ZEKIC ❗ Sono 50/50. Non ha tutti i favori del pronostico…

 27
Elio 16-07-2017 14:30
26
Nic (Guest) 16-07-2017 14:24

Scritto da NexGenItaly
Ora Napolitano ha tutti i favori del pronostico vs Setkic, grande chance di entrare nel MD insieme a altri 4 azzurri. Donati match forse chiuso vs Trungelliti (tds n°3), considerando il suo periodo di forma…

Veramente gioca contro Zekic,non Setkic!

 25
NexGenItaly 16-07-2017 14:23

Ora Napolitano ha tutti i favori del pronostico vs Setkic, grande chance di entrare nel MD insieme a altri 4 azzurri. Donati match forse chiuso vs Trungelliti (tds n°3), considerando il suo periodo di forma…

 24
Elio 16-07-2017 14:20

Scritto da Andre77
Come fa Donati a perdere con Trusendi?!?!

Quante volte si DEVE RIPETERE, che finchè la partita è in corso, NULLA è fatto ❓ ❓ ❓ ❗ ❗ ❗
Ma quanti FENOMENI ci sono…
Ma quanti FENOMENI ci sono…

 23
Gabriele da Firenze 16-07-2017 14:19

Scritto da Specialguest

Scritto da Paolo
si ma se non vince con un vecchio, con tutto il rispetto per Trusendi, io non so dove vuole avviarsi

Anche Cilic la pensa così oggi

Fra Trusendi e Federer c'è un piccola differenza, non so se riesci a coglierla…

 22
al (Guest) 16-07-2017 14:17

comunque l'ha portata a casa

 21
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 16-07-2017 14:17

Vince Donati, ma che sofferenza con Trusendi!

 20
Gabriele da Firenze 16-07-2017 14:15

Mamma mia Donati, portato al terzo da Trusendi…e meno male che alla fine è riuscito a vincerla

 19
fabio (Guest) 16-07-2017 13:41

@ Andre77 (#1898721)

semplice basta non giocaRe

 18
Pollo (Guest) 16-07-2017 13:24

Che degrado donati, sembra mollo e scarico sulla palla. Come si fa a perdere da trusendi?

 17
QUINZI e GIORGI io ci credo(1926) (Guest) 16-07-2017 13:23

Scritto da Andre77
Come fa Donati a perdere con Trusendi?!?!

Parlate alla fine
GRAZIE
GRAZIE

 16
Specialguest (Guest) 16-07-2017 13:14

Scritto da Paolo
si ma se non vince con un vecchio, con tutto il rispetto per Trusendi, io non so dove vuole avviarsi

Anche Cilic la pensa così oggi

 15
Andre77 (Guest) 16-07-2017 12:57

Come fa Donati a perdere con Trusendi?!?!

 14
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 16-07-2017 12:55

Chiude Napolitano!!
Vediamo se si sveglia anche Donati con “zio” Trusendi

 13
grandepaci 16-07-2017 12:54

e vai napo

 12
circ80 16-07-2017 12:52

@ Becuzzi_style (#1898700)

La stai vedendo?

 11
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 16-07-2017 12:52

6/4 Trusendi!

 10
paoloz. (Guest) 16-07-2017 12:52

come già detto, Donati deve cambiare al più presto conduzione tecnica e preparatore atletico.

 9
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 16-07-2017 12:51

Scritto da Becuzzi_style

Scritto da Becuzzi_style
Break Napo che va a servire per il match

…che si emoziona e si fa controbrekkare da 30-0…

Altro break! Si serve nuovamente per il match! Forza…freddezza!

 8
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 16-07-2017 12:43

Scritto da Becuzzi_style
Break Napo che va a servire per il match

…che si emoziona e si fa controbrekkare da 30-0…

 7
Becuzzi_style (Guest) 16-07-2017 12:38

Break Napo che va a servire per il match

 6
Paolo (Guest) 16-07-2017 12:26

si ma se non vince con un vecchio, con tutto il rispetto per Trusendi, io non so dove vuole avviarsi

 5
Fabiofogna 16-07-2017 12:08

Scritto da Elio

Scritto da Fabiofogna
Oggi non vedrei così favorito Donats…su tre sfide ha sempre perso

No. Stanno a 3/1, e Donati ha perso una volta xchè si è ritirato.Poi, l'ultima sfida era nel 2014. Per me, Donats non è chiuso per niente.Vedremo.

Non ho detto che è chiuso…ho solo detto che una sua vittoria non è così scontata

 4
Elio 16-07-2017 11:43

Scritto da Fabiofogna
Oggi non vedrei così favorito Donats…su tre sfide ha sempre perso

No. Stanno a 3/1, e Donati ha perso una volta xchè si è ritirato.Poi, l'ultima sfida era nel 2014. Per me, Donats non è chiuso per niente.Vedremo.

 3
Fabiofogna 16-07-2017 11:00

Oggi non vedrei così favorito Donats…su tre sfide ha sempre perso

 2
Deomex (Guest) 16-07-2017 10:04

Trusendi passa un turno

 1
