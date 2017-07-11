Challenger Winnipeg: Alessandro Bega sconfitto all’esordio (Video)

Challenger Winnipeg | Cemento | $75.000

1T Leshem – Bega (0-0) ore 17:00



CH Winnipeg Edan Leshem Edan Leshem 7 2 6 Alessandro Bega Alessandro Bega 6 6 3 Vincitore: E. LESHEM Mostra dettagli Servizio Svolgimento Set 3 Risultato 6-3 E. Leshem 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 5-3 → 6-3 A. Bega 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 5-2 → 5-3 E. Leshem 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-2 → 5-2 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 0-40 3-2 → 4-2 E. Leshem 0-15 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 2-2 → 3-2 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 0-40 15-40 30-40 1-2 → 2-2 E. Leshem 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 ace 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 40-40 ace 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Leshem 0-15 0-30 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 ace 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 2 Risultato 2-6 A. Bega 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 2-5 → 2-6 E. Leshem 15-0 15-15 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 2-4 → 2-5 A. Bega 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 30-40 1-4 → 2-4 E. Leshem 0-15 df 0-30 df 15-30 15-40 1-3 → 1-4 A. Bega 15-0 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 40-40 A-40 1-2 → 1-3 E. Leshem 0-15 15-15 30-15 30-30 40-30 40-40 40-A 40-40 40-A 1-1 → 1-2 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 df 15-30 30-30 30-40 df 40-40 A-40 1-0 → 1-1 E. Leshem 15-0 30-0 40-0 ace 40-15 0-0 → 1-0 Servizio Svolgimento Set 1 Risultato 7-6 Tiebreak 0-0* 0*-1 1*-1 2-1* ace 2-2* 3*-2 4*-2 5-2* 5-3* 6*-3 6-6 → 7-6 E. Leshem 0-15 15-15 15-30 15-40 30-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 A-40 40-40 40-A 6-5 → 6-6 A. Bega 0-15 0-30 0-40 5-5 → 6-5 E. Leshem 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 ace 4-5 → 5-5 A. Bega 15-0 30-0 30-15 40-15 4-4 → 4-5 E. Leshem 0-15 15-15 30-15 40-15 40-30 40-40 df A-40 3-4 → 4-4 A. Bega 15-0 30-0 40-0 3-3 → 3-4 E. Leshem 15-0 30-0 40-0 2-3 → 3-3 A. Bega 15-0 15-15 30-15 40-15 2-2 → 2-3 E. Leshem 15-0 30-0 ace 30-15 40-15 1-2 → 2-2 A. Bega 15-0 30-0 40-0 1-1 → 1-2 E. Leshem 0-15 df 15-15 ace 15-30 30-30 40-30 40-40 df 40-A 40-40 A-40 0-1 → 1-1 A. Bega 15-0 30-0 40-0 40-15 0-0 → 0-1

8 Aces 07 Double Faults 249% 1st Serve % 56%43/66 (65%) 1st Serve Points Won 32/50 (64%)35/70 (50%) 2nd Serve Points Won 21/39 (54%)12/17 (71%) Break Points Saved 6/10 (60%)15 Service Games Played 1418/50 (36%) 1st Return Points Won 23/66 (35%)18/39 (46%) 2nd Return Points Won 35/70 (50%)4/10 (40%) Break Points Won 5/17 (29%)14 Return Games Played 1578/136 (57%) Total Service Points Won 53/89 (60%)36/89 (40%) Total Return Points Won 58/136 (43%)114/225 (51%) Total Points Won 111/225 (49%)

288 Ranking 334

20 Age 26

New York, NY, USA Birthplace Cernusco sul Naviglio, Italy

Israeli Residence Gernusco Sul Naviglio, Italy

6’0″ (182 cm) Height 5’8″ (172 cm)

154 lbs (70 kg) Weight 150 lbs (68 kg)

Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed

N/A Turned Pro N/A

0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0

0 Year to Date Titles 0

0 Career Titles 0

$44,243 Career Prize Money $106,003