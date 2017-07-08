Challenger Bastad: Qualificazioni. Roberta Marcora al turno finale
Challenger Bastad: Qualificazioni. Roberta Marcora al turno finale.
Al turno decisivo sfiderà:
Hurkacz Hubert
Country: Poland
Born: 11. 2. 1997
Current/Highest rank – singles: 308. / 308.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 643. / 630.
Sex: man
Plays: right
Challenger Bastad| Terra | e43.000
2TQ Marcora – Goransson (0-0) ore 14:00
01:42:42
2 Aces 1
2 Double Faults 5
55% 1st Serve % 58%
20/36 (56%) 1st Serve Points Won 25/49 (51%)
14/29 (48%) 2nd Serve Points Won 14/35 (40%)
4/10 (40%) Break Points Saved 7/14 (50%)
12 Service Games Played 12
24/49 (49%) 1st Return Points Won 16/36 (44%)
21/35 (60%) 2nd Return Points Won 15/29 (52%)
7/14 (50%) Break Points Won 6/10 (60%)
12 Return Games Played 12
34/65 (52%) Total Service Points Won 39/84 (46%)
45/84 (54%) Total Return Points Won 31/65 (48%)
79/149 (53%) Total Points Won 70/149 (47%)
852 Ranking 826
27 Age 23
Busto Arsizio, Italy Birthplace N/A
Busto Arsizio, Italy Residence N/A
6’4″ (193 cm) Height N/A
194 lbs (88 kg) Weight N/A
Right-Handed Plays N/A
2009 Turned Pro N/A
0/1 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$135,473 Career Prize Money $6,722
1TQ Frost – Marcora (0-0) ore 10:00
5 Aces 1
2 Double Faults 6
63% 1st Serve % 49%
31/49 (63%) 1st Serve Points Won 30/45 (67%)
17/29 (59%) 2nd Serve Points Won 26/47 (55%)
5/10 (50%) Break Points Saved 9/11 (82%)
14 Service Games Played 13
15/45 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 18/49 (37%)
21/47 (45%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/29 (41%)
2/11 (18%) Break Points Won 5/10 (50%)
13 Return Games Played 14
48/78 (62%) Total Service Points Won 56/92 (61%)
36/92 (39%) Total Return Points Won 30/78 (38%)
84/170 (49%) Total Points Won 86/170 (51%)
1594 Ranking 852
22 Age 27
N/A Birthplace Busto Arsizio, Italy
N/A Residence Busto Arsizio, Italy
N/A Height 6’4″ (193 cm)
N/A Weight 194 lbs (88 kg)
N/A Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2009
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$1,518 Career Prize Money $135,473
TAG: Challenger Bastad, Challenger Bastad 2017, Roberto Marcora
8 commenti
Hanno sorteggiato il main draw, Bellotti affronterà Carballes Baena.
Condivido Robi sfavorito contro il polacco ma cmq 2 le ha vinte
Quoto
Pero ricordiamo che un Marcora in forma vale 200 – 250 cmq condivido Robi sfavorito contro il polacco
Grande Marcora!
Dai Bob
Ora ha lo svedere Goransson 826 atp, ma al turno finale sembra chiuso dal forte polacco Hurkacz classe 97 308 del mondo
vince marcora ma fatica ancora troppo. 1500 atp l ha portata a casa in 3 set
Contento per Marcora, si merita un po’ di vittorie.