Challenger Bastad: Qualificazioni. Marcora al secondo turno. Ora Live Marcora vs Goransson

08/07/2017 12:40 3 commenti
Roberto Marcora classe 1989
SWE Challenger Bastad| Terra | e43.000
2TQ Marcora ITA – Goransson SWE (0-0) ore 14:00

1TQ Frost SWE – Marcora ITA (0-0) ore 10:00

CH Bastad
Linus Frost
3
6
2
Roberto Marcora
6
4
6
Vincitore: R. MARCORA
5 Aces 1
2 Double Faults 6
63% 1st Serve % 49%
31/49 (63%) 1st Serve Points Won 30/45 (67%)
17/29 (59%) 2nd Serve Points Won 26/47 (55%)
5/10 (50%) Break Points Saved 9/11 (82%)
14 Service Games Played 13
15/45 (33%) 1st Return Points Won 18/49 (37%)
21/47 (45%) 2nd Return Points Won 12/29 (41%)
2/11 (18%) Break Points Won 5/10 (50%)
13 Return Games Played 14
48/78 (62%) Total Service Points Won 56/92 (61%)
36/92 (39%) Total Return Points Won 30/78 (38%)
84/170 (49%) Total Points Won 86/170 (51%)

1594 Ranking 852
22 Age 27
N/A Birthplace Busto Arsizio, Italy
N/A Residence Busto Arsizio, Italy
N/A Height 6’4″ (193 cm)
N/A Weight 194 lbs (88 kg)
N/A Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro 2009
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$1,518 Career Prize Money $135,473

Campa (Guest) 08-07-2017 12:38

Ora ha lo svedere Goransson 826 atp, ma al turno finale sembra chiuso dal forte polacco Hurkacz classe 97 308 del mondo

 3
Campa (Guest) 08-07-2017 12:26

vince marcora ma fatica ancora troppo. 1500 atp l ha portata a casa in 3 set

 2
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 08-07-2017 12:19

Contento per Marcora, si merita un po’ di vittorie.

 1
