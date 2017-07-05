Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Marburg: Riccardo Bellotti gioca un buon match con Garcia Lopez ex top 30 ma si ferma al secondo turno (Video)

05/07/2017 17:11 8 commenti
Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
Riccardo Bellotti fuori al secondo turno nel challenger di Marburg.

Il 25enne nato a Vienna, numero 229 del ranking mondiale, ha ceduto con il punteggio di 75 16 63 allo spagnolo Guillermo Garcia Lopez, numero 143 Atp (ex top 30) e sesto favorito del seeding.


GER Challenger Marburg | Terra | e43.000 – 2° Turno

Sparkassen Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [1] Casper Ruud NOR vs Yannick Hanfmann GER

CH Marburg
Casper Ruud [1]
4
6
Yannick Hanfmann
6
7
Vincitore: Y. HANFMANN
2. [Q] Matthias Bachinger GER vs Oscar Otte GER (non prima ore: 13:30)

CH Marburg
Matthias Bachinger
2
6
6
Oscar Otte
6
3
3
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
3. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe GER vs Calvin Hemery FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [7] Andrej Martin SVK vs Filip Krajinovic SRB

CH Marburg
Andrej Martin [7]
0
0
Filip Krajinovic
0
0
S&S Immobilien Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [3] Arthur De Greef BEL vs Maximo Gonzalez ARG

CH Marburg
Arthur De Greef [3]
7
7
Maximo Gonzalez
5
5
Vincitore: A. DE GREEF
2. [6] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP vs Riccardo Bellotti ITA

CH Marburg
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [6]
7
1
6
Riccardo Bellotti
5
6
2
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
3. [Q] Joao Pedro Sorgi BRA vs [4] Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

CH Marburg
Joao Pedro Sorgi
0
7
1
Uladzimir Ignatik [4]
0
6
0
4. [3] Andreas Mies GER / Oscar Otte GER vs [WC] Jaime Fermosell Delgado ESP / Federico Gaio ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Tecnifibre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Mateusz Kowalczyk POL / Grzegorz Panfil POL vs [2] Fabiano De Paula BRA / Sergio Galdos PER

CH Marburg
Mateusz Kowalczyk / Grzegorz Panfil
7
6
Fabiano De Paula / Sergio Galdos [2]
6
2
Vincitori: KOWALCZYK / PANFIL
2. Vaclav Safranek CZE vs Benjamin Bonzi FRA (non prima ore: 13:30)

CH Marburg
Vaclav Safranek
3
6
4
Benjamin Bonzi
6
4
6
Vincitore: B. BONZI
3. Yannick Hanfmann GER / Yannik Reuter BEL vs [4] Rameez Junaid AUS / Ruan Roelofse RSA

CH Marburg
Yannick Hanfmann / Yannik Reuter
5
7
1
Rameez Junaid / Ruan Roelofse [4]
7
6
10
Vincitori: JUNAID / ROELOFSE
4. [1] Maximo Gonzalez ARG / Fabricio Neis BRA vs [WC] Julian Lenz GER / Tim Puetz GER

CH Marburg
Maximo Gonzalez / Fabricio Neis [1]
30
0
Julian Lenz / Tim Puetz
30
1
8 commenti

Figologo (Guest) 05-07-2017 16:49

Credo ancora che Riccardo possa stare stabilmente tra i primi 150 giocatori al mondo.

 8
RUMENO 05-07-2017 16:11

Ora concentrato RICO !!!

 7
RUMENO 05-07-2017 15:47

Brekka ora RICOOOOO

 6
RUMENO 05-07-2017 15:45

Dai Rico, porta a casa questo set

 5
Odiolasnai (Guest) 05-07-2017 15:32

Ieri Garcia Lopez ha salvato la ghirba contro un carneade.

FORZA RICO, è la tua occasione !!!

 4
circ80 05-07-2017 15:09

Scritto da Odiolasnai
FORZA RICO

3
Odiolasnai (Guest) 05-07-2017 15:03

FORZA RICO

 2
giuly97top10 05-07-2017 14:44

Raga forse vi è sfuggita una sua recente intervista,ma quest’anno è importantissimo per Rico, perché si è dato l ultima occasione per vedere se riesce a tenere il suo ranking abbandonando gli itf e giocando solo ch … altrimenti non ha escluso la possibilità del ritiro perché i guadagni sono troppo bassi ! Quindi tifiamolo tutti insieme FORZA RICO !!!

 1
