Challenger Marburg: Riccardo Bellotti gioca un buon match con Garcia Lopez ex top 30 ma si ferma al secondo turno (Video)

Riccardo Bellotti classe 1991
Riccardo Bellotti fuori al secondo turno nel challenger di Marburg.
Il 25enne nato a Vienna, numero 229 del ranking mondiale, ha ceduto con il punteggio di 75 16 63 allo spagnolo Guillermo Garcia Lopez, numero 143 Atp (ex top 30) e sesto favorito del seeding.
Challenger Marburg | Terra | e43.000 – 2° Turno
Sparkassen Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [1] Casper Ruud vs Yannick Hanfmann
CH Marburg
Casper Ruud [1]
4
6
Yannick Hanfmann
6
7
Vincitore: Y. HANFMANN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
1-4*
1-5*
1*-6
6-6 → 6-7
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 6-5
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
C. Ruud
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
C. Ruud
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Ruud
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-5 → 4-5
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
C. Ruud
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Hanfmann
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Hanfmann
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
2. [Q] Matthias Bachinger vs Oscar Otte (non prima ore: 13:30)
CH Marburg
Matthias Bachinger
2
6
6
Oscar Otte
6
3
3
Vincitore: M. BACHINGER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
O. Otte
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
3-2 → 4-2
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
5-2 → 5-3
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
O. Otte
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
df
df
3-2 → 4-2
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-0 → 2-1
O. Otte
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
2-5 → 2-6
M. Bachinger
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
O. Otte
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 1-5
M. Bachinger
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
1-3 → 1-4
M. Bachinger
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
O. Otte
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
ace
1-0 → 1-1
3. Cedrik-Marcel Stebe vs Calvin Hemery
4. [7] Andrej Martin vs Filip Krajinovic
CH Marburg
Andrej Martin [7]
0
0
Filip Krajinovic•
0
0
S&S Immobilien Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. [3] Arthur De Greef vs Maximo Gonzalez
CH Marburg
Arthur De Greef [3]
7
7
Maximo Gonzalez
5
5
Vincitore: A. DE GREEF
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. De Greef
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
A. De Greef
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 5-5
M. Gonzalez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Gonzalez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 4-3
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Gonzalez
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Gonzalez
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
M. Gonzalez
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gonzalez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-3 → 4-4
M. Gonzalez
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. De Greef
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
4-1 → 4-2
A. De Greef
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-1 → 3-1
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
2. [6] Guillermo Garcia-Lopez vs Riccardo Bellotti
CH Marburg
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez [6]
7
1
6
Riccardo Bellotti
5
6
2
Vincitore: G. GARCIA-LOPEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Bellotti
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
R. Bellotti
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
R. Bellotti
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
R. Bellotti
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
G. Garcia-Lopez
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
R. Bellotti
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
R. Bellotti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bellotti
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
R. Bellotti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
R. Bellotti
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 1-2
G. Garcia-Lopez
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
0-1 → 1-1
3. [Q] Joao Pedro Sorgi vs [4] Uladzimir Ignatik
CH Marburg
Joao Pedro Sorgi•
0
7
1
Uladzimir Ignatik [4]
0
6
0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
U. Ignatik
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
2-0*
3*-0
4*-0
4-1*
5-1*
6*-1
6-6 → 7-6
U. Ignatik
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
6-5 → 6-6
U. Ignatik
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
J. Pedro Sorgi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
U. Ignatik
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
3-2 → 3-3
U. Ignatik
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
J. Pedro Sorgi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
4. [3] Andreas Mies / Oscar Otte vs [WC] Jaime Fermosell Delgado / Federico Gaio
Tecnifibre Court – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00)
1. Mateusz Kowalczyk / Grzegorz Panfil vs [2] Fabiano De Paula / Sergio Galdos
CH Marburg
Mateusz Kowalczyk / Grzegorz Panfil
7
6
Fabiano De Paula / Sergio Galdos [2]
6
2
Vincitori: KOWALCZYK / PANFIL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
5-2 → 6-2
F. De Paula / Galdos
5-1 → 5-2
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
4-1 → 5-1
F. De Paula / Galdos
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-1 → 4-1
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 3-1
F. De Paula / Galdos
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-0 → 2-0
F. De Paula / Galdos
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
0-1*
1-1*
2*-1
3*-1
4-1*
4-2*
4*-3
5*-3
6-3*
6-4*
6-6 → 7-6
F. De Paula / Galdos
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
6-5 → 6-6
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
5-5 → 6-5
F. De Paula / Galdos
5-4 → 5-5
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
F. De Paula / Galdos
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
3-3 → 4-3
F. De Paula / Galdos
3-2 → 3-3
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
F. De Paula / Galdos
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
1-1 → 2-1
F. De Paula / Galdos
1-0 → 1-1
M. Kowalczyk / Panfil
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
2. Vaclav Safranek vs Benjamin Bonzi (non prima ore: 13:30)
CH Marburg
Vaclav Safranek
3
6
4
Benjamin Bonzi
6
4
6
Vincitore: B. BONZI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
V. Safranek
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
B. Bonzi
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 3-5
B. Bonzi
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
V. Safranek
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
B. Bonzi
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 2-2
V. Safranek
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
B. Bonzi
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
V. Safranek
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
5-3 → 5-4
B. Bonzi
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
V. Safranek
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
df
4-2 → 5-2
V. Safranek
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
B. Bonzi
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
V. Safranek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Bonzi
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
B. Bonzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
V. Safranek
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-1 → 1-1
B. Bonzi
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
3. Yannick Hanfmann / Yannik Reuter vs [4] Rameez Junaid / Ruan Roelofse
CH Marburg
Yannick Hanfmann / Yannik Reuter
5
7
1
Rameez Junaid / Ruan Roelofse [4]
7
6
10
Vincitori: JUNAID / ROELOFSE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
0-1
ace
0-2
1-2
1-3
1-4
1-5
1-6
df
1-7
1-8
1-9
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
1*-3
2-3*
2-4*
3*-4
3*-5
3-6*
4-6*
5*-6
6*-6
7-6*
7-7*
7*-8
8*-8
9-8*
6-6 → 7-6
R. Junaid / Roelofse
6-5 → 6-6
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Junaid / Roelofse
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-4 → 5-4
R. Junaid / Roelofse
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
3-3 → 4-3
R. Junaid / Roelofse
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
2-2 → 3-2
R. Junaid / Roelofse
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Junaid / Roelofse
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Junaid / Roelofse
5-6 → 5-7
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
5-5 → 5-6
R. Junaid / Roelofse
5-4 → 5-5
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
R. Junaid / Roelofse
4-3 → 4-4
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
R. Junaid / Roelofse
3-2 → 3-3
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
2-2 → 3-2
R. Junaid / Roelofse
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
1-1 → 2-1
R. Junaid / Roelofse
1-0 → 1-1
Y. Hanfmann / Reuter
0-0 → 1-0
4. [1] Maximo Gonzalez / Fabricio Neis vs [WC] Julian Lenz / Tim Puetz
CH Marburg
Maximo Gonzalez / Fabricio Neis [1]•
30
0
Julian Lenz / Tim Puetz
30
1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Gonzalez / Neis
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
8 commenti
Credo ancora che Riccardo possa stare stabilmente tra i primi 150 giocatori al mondo.
Ora concentrato RICO !!!
Brekka ora RICOOOOO
Dai Rico, porta a casa questo set
Ieri Garcia Lopez ha salvato la ghirba contro un carneade.
FORZA RICO, è la tua occasione !!!
FORZA RICO
Raga forse vi è sfuggita una sua recente intervista,ma quest’anno è importantissimo per Rico, perché si è dato l ultima occasione per vedere se riesce a tenere il suo ranking abbandonando gli itf e giocando solo ch … altrimenti non ha escluso la possibilità del ritiro perché i guadagni sono troppo bassi ! Quindi tifiamolo tutti insieme FORZA RICO !!!