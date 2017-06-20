Italiane nel circuito ITF: Risultati Live 21 Giugno 2017. Live dettagliato

Martina Trevisan nella foto
Hammamet – $15,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Sofia Haydee Nicolini vs. VERONICA Napolitano ore 11:00
ATP London
Feliciano Lopez
7
7
Stan Wawrinka [2]
6
5
Vincitore: F. LOPEZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Wawrinka
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 7-5
F. Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
5-5 → 6-5
S. Wawrinka
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
5-4 → 5-5
S. Wawrinka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
4-3 → 4-4
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
ace
3-3 → 4-3
S. Wawrinka
0-15
df
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
ace
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
ace
4-3*
5-3*
df
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
S. Wawrinka
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
S. Wawrinka
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-4 → 4-5
F. Lopez
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
ace
1-2 → 2-2
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Maria Paulina Perez-Garcia vs. Anna Turati ore 11:00
ATP London
Andy Murray [1]
6
2
Jordan Thompson
7
6
Vincitore: J. THOMPSON
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Thompson
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
A. Murray
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
A. Murray
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
+H Warsaw – $25,000 – Terra . 1° Turno
Iga Swiatek vs. Martina Trevisan [2] Non prima delle ore 16:00
ATP Halle
Gael Monfils / Gilles Simon
4
1
Raven Klaasen / Rajeev Ram [2]
6
6
Vincitori: KLAASEN / RAM
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
G. Monfils / Simon
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
1-5 → 1-6
R. Klaasen / Ram
0-15
15-30
30-30
ace
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
G. Monfils / Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 1-4
R. Klaasen / Ram
1-2 → 1-3
G. Monfils / Simon
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Klaasen / Ram
1-0 → 1-1
G. Monfils / Simon
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Klaasen / Ram
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
4-5 → 4-6
G. Monfils / Simon
3-5 → 4-5
R. Klaasen / Ram
3-4 → 3-5
G. Monfils / Simon
2-4 → 3-4
R. Klaasen / Ram
2-3 → 2-4
G. Monfils / Simon
1-3 → 2-3
R. Klaasen / Ram
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
G. Monfils / Simon
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
R. Klaasen / Ram
1-0 → 1-1
G. Monfils / Simon
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Ystad – $25,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
Quirine Lemoine [1] vs. Martina Di Giuseppe 2 incontro dalle ore 10:15
ATP Halle
Roberto Bautista Agut / David Ferrer
7
1
10
Santiago Gonzalez / Mate Pavic
5
6
6
Vincitori: BAUTISTA AGUT / FERRER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
0-1
1-1
2-1
2-2
3-2
4-2
4-3
5-3
6-3
7-3
7-4
8-4
9-4
9-5
9-6
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
1-5 → 1-6
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
1-3 → 1-4
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
1-2 → 1-3
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
6-5 → 7-5
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
15-40
5-5 → 6-5
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
4-5 → 5-5
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
4-4 → 4-5
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
3-4 → 4-4
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
3-3 → 3-4
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
2-3 → 3-3
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
2-2 → 2-3
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
1-2 → 2-2
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
1-1 → 1-2
R. Bautista Agut / Ferrer
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
S. Gonzalez / Pavic
0-0 → 0-1
Giulia Gatto-Monticone [3] vs. Alice Matteucci 3 incontro dalle ore 10:15
ATP London
Thanasi Kokkinakis
7
7
Milos Raonic [3]
6
6
Vincitore: T. KOKKINAKIS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
1*-1
1-2*
1-3*
2*-3
3*-3
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6*
7*-6
7*-7
8-7*
8-8*
ace
9*-8
6-6 → 7-6
M. Raonic
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 4-5
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
M. Raonic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
1-1 → 1-2
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Tiebreak
0*-0
1-0*
1-1*
1*-2
ace
3-2*
3-3*
4*-3
5*-3
ace
6-3*
6-4*
6*-5
6-6 → 7-6
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
ace
5-5 → 6-5
M. Raonic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-3 → 4-4
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-3 → 4-3
M. Raonic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 3-2
T. Kokkinakis
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-1 → 2-1
M. Raonic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
T. Kokkinakis
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Sassuolo – $15,000 – Terra – 2° Turno
In attesa………
Lenzerheide – $25,000 – Terra – 1° Turno
Gaia Sanesi vs. Simona Waltert ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Georgia Brescia [4] vs. Ylena In-Albon 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Jessica Pieri [6] vs. Elyne Boeykens ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Catalina Pella vs. Camilla Scala 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
