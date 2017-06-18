ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e630.785 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
ATP Stoccarda: Live le Finali. Live dettagliato
18/06/2017 11:49 Nessun commento
ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e630.785 – Finali
Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [4] Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic vs [2] Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares
ATP Stuttgart
Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic [4]
7
5
5
Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [2]
6
7
10
Vincitori: MURRAY / SOARES
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Risultato
5-10
O. Marach / Pavic
0-1
J. Murray / Soares
1-0
2-0
3-0
3-1
4-1
5-1
6-1
6-2
6-3
7-3
8-3
8-4
8-5
9-5
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Risultato
5-7
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
O. Marach / Pavic
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
5-5 → 5-6
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
O. Marach / Pavic
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
4-4 → 5-4
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
4-3 → 4-4
O. Marach / Pavic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 4-3
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
3-2 → 3-3
O. Marach / Pavic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
2-2 → 3-2
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
40-0
2-1 → 2-2
O. Marach / Pavic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
J. Murray / Soares
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
1-0 → 1-1
O. Marach / Pavic
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
7-6
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
1*-1
2-1*
2-2*
2*-3
3*-3
4-3*
5*-4
6*-4
6-6 → 7-6
O. Marach / Pavic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
5-6 → 6-6
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
5-5 → 5-6
O. Marach / Pavic
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
4-5 → 5-5
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
40-0
4-4 → 4-5
O. Marach / Pavic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
40-15
ace
3-3 → 3-4
O. Marach / Pavic
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-3 → 3-3
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
ace
2-2 → 2-3
O. Marach / Pavic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-2 → 2-2
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
1-1 → 1-2
O. Marach / Pavic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
40-40
0-1 → 1-1
J. Murray / Soares
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
2. Feliciano Lopez vs [4/WC] Lucas Pouille (non prima ore: 13:00)
ATP Stuttgart
Feliciano Lopez
5
6
6
Lucas Pouille [4]
6*
4
6
Palla set
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Tiebreak
0-0*
0*-1
ace
0*-2
1-2*
ace
1-3*
1*-4
2*-4
3-4*
3-5*
3*-6
4*-6
5-6*
6-6
F. Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
5-6 → 6-6
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-5 → 5-6
F. Lopez
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
L. Pouille
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
4-4 → 4-5
F. Lopez
0-15
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
3-4 → 4-4
L. Pouille
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
ace
3-3 → 3-4
F. Lopez
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
ace
2-3 → 3-3
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
F. Lopez
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-1 → 1-1
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
6-4
F. Lopez
15-0
ace
30-0
40-0
5-4 → 6-4
L. Pouille
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
5-3 → 5-4
F. Lopez
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
ace
A-40
ace
4-2 → 4-3
F. Lopez
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
L. Pouille
15-0
30-0
40-0
ace
3-1 → 3-2
F. Lopez
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
40-0
2-1 → 3-1
L. Pouille
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 2-1
F. Lopez
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
L. Pouille
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
TAG: ATP Stoccarda, ATP Stoccarda 2017, Feliciano Lopez, Lucas Pouille
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit