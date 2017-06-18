ATP Stoccarda: Live le Finali. Live dettagliato

Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

18/06/2017 11:49 Nessun commento
Feliciano Lopez classe 1981
GER ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e630.785 – Finali

Center Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00)
1. [4] Oliver Marach AUT / Mate Pavic CRO vs [2] Jamie Murray GBR / Bruno Soares BRA

ATP Stuttgart
Oliver Marach / Mate Pavic [4]
7
5
5
Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares [2]
6
7
10
Vincitori: MURRAY / SOARES
2. Feliciano Lopez ESP vs [4/WC] Lucas Pouille FRA (non prima ore: 13:00)

ATP Stuttgart
Feliciano Lopez
5
6
6
Lucas Pouille [4]
6*
4
6
Palla set
