Challenger Nottingham: Secondo Turno. Live Fabbiano vs Bhambri

14/06/2017 10:06 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.103 ATP
GBR Challenger Nottingham | Erba | $127.000
2T Fabbiano ITA – Bhambri IND (2-0) ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Bhambri IND – Fabbiano ITA
Jul 04, 1992 Birthday: May 26, 1989
24 years Age: 28 years
India India Country: Italy Italy
231 Current rank: 103
88 (Nov 09, 2015) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
441 Total matches: 724
$399 478 Prize money: $619 381
223 Points: 509
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

