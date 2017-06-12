ATP Stuttgart 250 | Erba | e630.785 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Lione: Out all’esordio Lorenzo Giustino
12/06/2017 19:30 4 commenti
Challenger Lyon | Terra | e64.000
1T Giustino – Ruud (0-0) ore 18:00
CH Lyon
Lorenzo Giustino
4
0
Casper Ruud [4]
6
6
Vincitore: C. RUUD
01:17:455
1 Aces 5
2 Double Faults 1
55% 1st Serve % 72%
19/31 (61%) 1st Serve Points Won 26/41 (63%)
9/25 (36%) 2nd Serve Points Won 12/16 (75%)
4/8 (50%) Break Points Saved 2/2 (100%)
8 Service Games Played 8
15/41 (37%) 1st Return Points Won 12/31 (39%)
4/16 (25%) 2nd Return Points Won 16/25 (64%)
0/2 (0%) Break Points Won 4/8 (50%)
8 Return Games Played 8
28/56 (50%) Total Service Points Won 38/57 (67%)
19/57 (33%) Total Return Points Won 28/56 (50%)
47/113 (42%) Total Points Won 66/113 (58%)
Ruud – Giustino
Dec 22, 1998 Birthday: Sep 10, 1991
18 years Age: 25 years
Norway Norway Country: Italy Italy
112 Current rank: 167
112 (Jun 12, 2017) Highest rank: 167 (Jun 12, 2017)
150 Total matches: 550
$37 356 Prize money: $182 839
487 Points: 334
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
4 commenti
Giustino rischia il 6-0…
Gioca troppo liftato e alto, Giustino non può appoggiarsi a nessuna palla, nè inventarsi un altro gioco che non ha. Sono quei match persi per caratteristiche tecniche in partenza a meno che gli avversari non siano in una pessima giornata…
Si pero 4 errori break Ruud senza fare niente Giustino trova continuita dai
Match complicato per Giustino contro l’ottimo pallettaro norvegese.