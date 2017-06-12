Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Nottingham: Primo Turno. Live Fabbiano vs Shapovalov

12/06/2017 13:14 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989

GBR Challenger Nottingham | Erba | $127.000
1T Fabbiano ITA – Shapovalov CAN (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 12:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Shapovalov CAN – Fabbiano ITA
Apr 15, 1999 Birthday: May 26, 1989
18 years Age: 28 years
Canada Canada Country: Italy Italy
195 Current rank: 103
172 (Apr 10, 2017) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
145 Total matches: 723
$64 432 Prize money: $619 381
279 Points: 509
Left-handed Plays: Right-handed

