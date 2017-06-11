Ranking ATP Live: Rafael Nadal al n.2 del mondo

Il ranking Live di Livetennis
Legend - Ultimo aggiornamento: 11-06-17 18:49
Andy Murray
GBR, 1987.05.15
+720 (Semifinale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-1200 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Rafael Nadal
ESP, 1986.06.03
+2000 (Vittoria)
Roland Garros
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Stan Wawrinka
SUI, 1985.03.28
+1200 (Finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-720 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Novak Djokovic
SRB, 1987.05.22
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-2000 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Roger Federer
SUI, 1981.08.08
-0 (-), -90 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Milos Raonic
CAN, 1990.12.27
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Marin Cilic
CRO, 1988.09.28
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Dominic Thiem
AUT, 1993.09.03
+720 (Semifinale), +90 (QF)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Rotterdam [SUBENTRO]
-720 (SF), -250 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Kei Nishikori
JPN, 1989.12.29
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Alexander Zverev
GER, 1997.04.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Jo-Wilfried Tsonga
FRA, 1985.04.17
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Grigor Dimitrov
BUL, 1991.05.16
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
David Goffin
BEL, 1990.12.07
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Tomas Berdych
CZE, 1985.09.17
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Gael Monfils
FRA, 1986.09.01
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Lucas Pouille
FRA, 1994.02.23
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
17
21, +4
Best: 18
Pablo Carreno Busta
ESP, 1991.07.12
+360 (Quarti di finale)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Jack Sock
USA, 1992.09.24
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Roberto Bautista Agut
ESP, 1988.04.14
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Nick Kyrgios
AUS, 1995.04.27
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
John Isner
USA, 1985.04.26
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
ESP, 1988.01.17
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Pablo Cuevas
URU, 1986.01.01
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Ivo Karlovic
CRO, 1979.02.28
+45 (Secondo turno), +45 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Halle [SUBENTRO]
-90 (R32), -90 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Steve Johnson
USA, 1989.12.24
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 1987.05.24
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Sam Querrey
USA, 1987.10.07
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Nottingham [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -90 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Gilles Muller
LUX, 1983.05.09
+10 (Primo turno), +45 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Washington [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -150 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Richard Gasquet
FRA, 1986.06.18
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-360 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Juan Martin del Potro
ARG, 1988.09.23
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-), -90 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Mischa Zverev
GER, 1987.08.22
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
Kitzbühel (18-07-2016)
Fernando Verdasco
ESP, 1983.11.15
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Feliciano Lopez
ESP, 1981.09.20
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Gilles Simon
FRA, 1984.12.27
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Antwerp [SUBENTRO]
-90 (R32), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Diego Schwartzman
ARG, 1992.08.16
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 1981.12.15
+45 (Secondo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Chengdu [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -125 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
Kevin Anderson
RSA, 1986.05.18
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
David Ferrer
ESP, 1982.04.02
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
39
53, +14
Best: 42
Karen Khachanov
RUS, 1996.05.21
+180 (Ottavi), +9 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Biella CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (SF), -35 (SF)
Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
Viktor Troicki
SRB, 1986.02.10
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
41
42, +1
Best: 42
Ryan Harrison
USA, 1992.05.07
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-15 (QF)
Ilkley CH (13-06-2016)
Jiri Vesely
CZE, 1993.07.10
+90 (Terzo turno), +125 (Winner)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov
-45 (R64), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
Robin Haase
NED, 1987.04.06
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Kyle Edmund
GBR, 1995.01.08
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Martin Klizan
SVK, 1989.07.11
+45 (Secondo turno), +10 (Second Round (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -0 (-)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q (17-04-2017)
Borna Coric
CRO, 1996.11.14
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Horacio Zeballos
ARG, 1985.04.27
+180 (Ottavi)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Bernard Tomic
AUS, 1992.10.21
+10 (Primo turno), +10 (R64)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Benoit Paire
FRA, 1989.05.08
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Donald Young
USA, 1989.07.23
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Florian Mayer
GER, 1983.10.05
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -57 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Philipp Kohlschreiber
GER, 1983.10.16
+10 (Primo turno), +45 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Vienna [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -150 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Jan-Lennard Struff
GER, 1990.04.25
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Metz [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128), -55 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
Daniel Evans
GBR, 1990.05.23
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-7 (R16), -0 (Q1)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016) , Tokyo Q (03-10-2016)
Nikoloz Basilashvili
GEO, 1992.02.23
+90 (Terzo turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
, Prostejov (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Steve Darcis
BEL, 1984.03.13
+10 (Primo turno), +10 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Orleans CH [SUBENTRO]
-70 (R64), -100 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
Thomaz Bellucci
BRA, 1987.12.30
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Hyeon Chung
KOR, 1996.05.19
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Aljaz Bedene
GBR, 1989.07.18
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Joao Sousa
POR, 1989.03.30
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Janko Tipsarevic
SRB, 1984.06.22
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
Adrian Mannarino
FRA, 1988.06.29
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Nottingham [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Marcos Baghdatis
CYP, 1985.06.17
+10 (Primo turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
, Surbiton (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
64
78, +14
Best: 73
Yuichi Sugita
JPN, 1988.09.18
+10 (Primo turno), +110 (Winner)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton
-6 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Zhuhai CH (06-03-2017) , US Open Q (22-08-2016)
Daniil Medvedev
RUS, 1996.02.11
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-32 (R16)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Frances Tiafoe
USA, 1998.01.20
+10 (Primo turno), +10 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), London / Queen's Club Q [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q3), -15 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
Carlos Berlocq
ARG, 1983.02.03
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Yen-Hsun Lu
TPE, 1983.08.14
+10 (Primo turno), +20 (R32), +20 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Washington [SUBENTRO], Chengdu [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -80 (W), -48 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
Yoshihito Nishioka
JPN, 1995.09.27
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
70
72, +2
Best: 71
Jared Donaldson
USA, 1996.10.09
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Nicolas Almagro
ESP, 1985.08.21
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Rogerio Dutra Silva
BRA, 1984.02.05
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Malek Jaziri
TUN, 1984.01.20
+10 (Primo turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
, Surbiton (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Denis Istomin
UZB, 1986.09.07
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Pierre-Hugues Herbert
FRA, 1991.03.18
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 1984.02.21
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Ernesto Escobedo
USA, 1996.07.04
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
78
87, +9
Best: 87
Nicolas Kicker
ARG, 1992.08.16
+45 (Secondo turno), +25 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -8 (R16)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016) , Liberec CH (01-08-2016)
Andrey Kuznetsov
RUS, 1991.02.22
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Jeremy Chardy
FRA, 1987.02.12
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Alexandr Dolgopolov
UKR, 1988.11.07
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (-)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Nicolas Mahut
FRA, 1982.01.21
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -250 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Vasek Pospisil
CAN, 1990.06.23
+6 (Q2)
Chengdu Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Dusan Lajovic
SRB, 1990.06.30
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Renzo Olivo
ARG, 1992.03.15
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-6 (R32)
Lyon (22-05-2017)
Mikhail Youzhny
RUS, 1982.06.25
+10 (Primo turno), +16 (Q2)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Monte Carlo Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -45 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Victor Estrella Burgos
DOM, 1980.08.02
+45 (Secondo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Jordan Thompson
AUS, 1994.04.20
+10 (Primo turno), +65 (Final)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -29 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
89
93, +4
Best: 92
Norbert Gombos
SVK, 1990.08.13
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Prostejov (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Poprad Tatry CH (13-06-2016)
Dustin Brown
GER, 1984.12.08
+10 (Primo turno), +40 (Semifinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-70 (R64), -80 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
Marius Copil
ROU, 1990.10.17
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +40 (Semifinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-51 (F), -16 (Q3), -1 (R16)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
Damir Dzumhur
BIH, 1992.05.20
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Taro Daniel
JPN, 1993.01.27
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
Julien Benneteau
FRA, 1981.12.20
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-0 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Evgeny Donskoy
RUS, 1990.05.09
+10 (Primo turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
, Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Thiago Monteiro
BRA, 1994.05.31
+45 (Secondo turno), +8 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Blois CH [SUBENTRO]
-60 (F), -17 (QF)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 1992.09.30
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Dudi Sela
ISR, 1985.04.04
+20 (Quarterfinals)
Surbiton (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Santiago Giraldo
COL, 1987.11.27
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
100
113, +13
Best: 112
Tennys Sandgren
USA, 1991.07.22
+0 (Primo turno (WC)), +45 (Semifinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-7 (R16), -7 (R16)
Champaign CH (14-11-2016) , Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Radu Albot
MDA, 1989.11.11
+10 (Primo turno), +25 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -90 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
102
105, +3
Best: 104
Henri Laaksonen
SUI, 1992.03.31
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +8 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Blois CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 1989.05.26
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-26 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Facundo Bagnis
ARG, 1990.02.27
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +9 (R16), +8 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Prostejov (Eliminato), Bordeaux CH [SUBENTRO], Scheveningen CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
Marcel Granollers
ESP, 1986.04.12
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-180 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Sergiy Stakhovsky
UKR, 1986.01.06
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.), +20 (Quarterfinals)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-32 (R16), -15 (QF)
Stuttgart (06-06-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
107
118, +11
Best: 111
Andrey Rublev
RUS, 1997.10.20
+26 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Bastad CH (04-07-2016)
Lukas Lacko
SVK, 1987.11.03
+9 (Second Round),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Surbiton (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-12 (R32)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Federico Delbonis
ARG, 1990.10.05
+10 (Primo turno), +75 (Final)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Winston-Salem (22-08-2016)
Gastao Elias
POR, 1990.11.24
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-29 (SF)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
112
119, +7
Best: 118
Casper Ruud
NOR, 1998.12.22
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Madrid Q (08-05-2017)
Darian King
BAR, 1992.04.26
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Blaz Kavcic
SLO, 1987.03.05
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Konstantin Kravchuk
RUS, 1985.02.23
+45 (Secondo turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
, Surbiton (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
s-Hertogenbosch Q (06-06-2016)
Guido Pella
ARG, 1990.05.17
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
117
127, +10
Best: 120
Arthur De Greef
BEL, 1992.03.27
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 1990.05.30
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-45 (SF), -10 (R16)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
Luca Vanni
ITA, 1985.06.04
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (R16), -7 (R16)
Furth CH (30-05-2016) , Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
Ruben Bemelmans
BEL, 1988.01.14
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Surbiton (Eliminato), Portoroz CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Illya Marchenko
UKR, 1987.09.08
+0 (First Round)
Surbiton (Eliminato)
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Gerald Melzer
AUT, 1990.07.13
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -17 (QF), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
123
130, +7
Best: 128
Maximilian Marterer
GER, 1995.06.15
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+6 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Poprad Tatry CH (13-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
124
135, +11
Best: 135
Laslo Djere
SRB, 1995.06.02
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +48 (Final)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -10 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
Paul-Henri Mathieu
FRA, 1982.01.12
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Mikhail Kukushkin
KAZ, 1987.12.26
+45 (Secondo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -125 (W), -100 (W)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
Peter Polansky
CAN, 1988.06.15
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Surbiton (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Drummondville CH (13-03-2017)
Jurgen Melzer
AUT, 1981.05.22
James Duckworth
AUS, 1992.01.21
-7 (R16)
Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
130
151, +21
Best: 151
Reilly Opelka
USA, 1997.08.28
+20 (Quarterfinals), +16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Surbiton (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (R32)
Sarasota CH (17-04-2017) , Bordeaux CH (15-05-2017)
BEST RANKING
131
149, +18
Best: 137
Uladzimir Ignatik
BLR, 1990.07.14
+25 (Quarterfinals), +8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Prostejov (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-8 (R16), -7 (R16)
Prague CH (06-06-2016) , Casablanca CH (10-10-2016)
Andrej Martin
SVK, 1989.09.20
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno),
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato) , Prostejov (Eliminato)
-106 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Duckhee Lee
KOR, 1998.05.29
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Surbiton (Eliminato), Cherbourg CH [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W)
Japan F6 (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
134
143, +9
Best: 137
Alexander Bublik
KAZ, 1997.06.17
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
Taylor Fritz
USA, 1997.10.28
+0 (First Round), +10 (R32)
Surbiton (Eliminato), Winston-Salem [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Quentin Halys
FRA, 1996.10.26
+0 (Primo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Roberto Carballes Baena
ESP, 1993.03.23
+10 (Second Round),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Prostejov (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Vicenza (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
John Millman
AUS, 1989.06.14
+10 (Primo turno), +9 (Second Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Stephane Robert
FRA, 1980.05.17
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -55 (F)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
Adam Pavlasek
CZE, 1994.10.08
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +10 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-61 (R64), -90 (W), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
Guillermo Garcia-Lopez
ESP, 1983.06.04
+90 (Terzo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-45 (R64), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
ESP, 1985.10.28
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Bjorn Fratangelo
USA, 1993.07.19
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Ilkley CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -29 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
Jan Satral
CZE, 1990.07.24
+29 (Semifinals), +16 (Qual. Turno decisivo)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-2 (QF), -0 (Q1)
Czech Republic F3 (23-05-2016) , Marseille Q (20-02-2017)
Marton Fucsovics
HUN, 1992.02.08
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +80 (Winner), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza, Prostejov (Eliminato)
-80 (F), -8 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Peter Gojowczyk
GER, 1989.07.15
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-29 (SF), -16 (Q3)
Manchester CH (30-05-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Joao Souza
BRA, 1988.05.27
+10 (Second Round), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno),
+0 (First Round)
Prostejov (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-35 (SF), -15 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
Kenny De Schepper
FRA, 1987.05.29
+9 (Second Round),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Surbiton (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Leonardo Mayer
ARG, 1987.05.15
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +6 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Savannah CH (01-05-2017)
Stefan Kozlov
USA, 1998.02.01
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round), +8 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Surbiton (Eliminato), Tiburon CH [SUBENTRO]
-45 (QF), -15 (QF)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016) , Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
Jozef Kovalik
SVK, 1992.11.04
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-33 (SF), -17 (QF)
Prague CH (06-06-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
152
187, +35
Best: 171
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 1995.04.11
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
Vincent Millot
FRA, 1986.01.30
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Pedro Sousa
POR, 1988.05.27
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Tunisia F3 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -6 (SF)
Tunisia F19 (16-05-2016) , Portugal F7 (23-05-2016)
Jerzy Janowicz
POL, 1990.11.13
+10 (Primo turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
Radek Stepanek
CZE, 1978.11.27
-35 (R128), -57 (QF), -0 (-), -0 (-)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Stuttgart Q (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
157
159, +2
Best: 159
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 1991.12.18
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Marco Trungelliti
ARG, 1990.01.31
+70 (Secondo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-70 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Teymuraz Gabashvili
RUS, 1985.05.23
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-90 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Guido Andreozzi
ARG, 1991.08.05
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo),
+0 (First Round), +0 (First Round), +8 (R16), +8 (R16), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato) , Prostejov (Eliminato), Buenos Aires 2 CH [SUBENTRO], Santiago 2 CH [SUBENTRO], Kitzbühel Q [SUBENTRO]
-80 (W), -45 (SF), -16 (Q3), -10 (R16)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
Federico Gaio
ITA, 1992.03.05
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Mirza Basic
BIH, 1991.07.12
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Tobias Kamke
GER, 1986.05.21
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +9 (Second Round), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato), Eckental CH [SUBENTRO]
-35 (R128), -33 (SF), -15 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016) , Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
Jason Jung
TPE, 1989.06.15
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Egor Gerasimov
BLR, 1992.11.11
Ruben Ramirez Hidalgo
ESP, 1978.01.06
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-6 (SF)
Bulgaria F2 (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
167
175, +8
Best: 175
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 1991.09.10
+29 (Semifinals),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (SF)
Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
Maximo Gonzalez
ARG, 1983.07.20
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-33 (SF)
Furth CH (30-05-2016)
Kimmer Coppejans
BEL, 1994.02.07
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +6 (Q2), +6 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Antwerp Q [SUBENTRO], Guadalajara CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF), -8 (Q2), -7 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
Benjamin Becker
GER, 1981.06.16
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 2 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -7 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
Mathias Bourgue
FRA, 1994.01.18
+0 (Primo turno (WC)), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Tunisia F26 [SUBENTRO]
-45 (R64), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
Dennis Novikov
USA, 1993.11.06
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-12 (R32), -8 (Q2), -7 (R16)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
Nicolas Jarry
CHI, 1995.10.11
+35 (Primo turno + Q.), +10 (Second Round)
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-5 (R32), -1 (R16)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Canada F9 (19-09-2016)
Tatsuma Ito
JPN, 1988.05.18
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-20 (R16)
s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
175
189, +14
Best: 183
Marc Polmans
AUS, 1997.05.02
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (Round 2 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Zimbabwe F3 (04-07-2016)
BEST RANKING
176
184, +8
Best: 179
Michael Mmoh
USA, 1998.01.10
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Inigo Cervantes
ESP, 1989.11.30
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
, Prostejov (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -45 (SF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
Yasutaka Uchiyama
JPN, 1992.08.05
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-15 (F)
Japan F6 (30-05-2016)
Hiroki Moriya
JPN, 1990.10.16
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
Joao Domingues
POR, 1993.10.05
+6 (Second Round), +2 (QF)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Italy F15 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -10 (F)
Portugal F6 (16-05-2016) , Portugal F7 (23-05-2016)
Mitchell Krueger
USA, 1994.01.12
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round), +0 (Round 2 Q), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Vicenza (Eliminato) , Surbiton Q (Eliminato), Champaign CH [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W)
China F9 (30-05-2016)
Andrew Whittington
AUS, 1993.08.11
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +9 (Second Round + Q.)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-18 (W), -1 (R16)
Guam F1 (23-05-2016) , Japan F6 (30-05-2016)
Marco Chiudinelli
SUI, 1981.09.10
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
s-Hertogenbosch Q (06-06-2016)
Denis Kudla
USA, 1992.08.17
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -29 (SF), -20 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016)
Daniel Gimeno-Traver
ESP, 1985.08.07
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-15 (QF), -8 (Q2), -0 (R32)
Vicenza CH (23-05-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
Filip Krajinovic
SRB, 1992.02.27
+15 (Quarterfinals (WC)), +8 (Qual 2 turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato), Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32), -0 (-)
Wroclaw CH (27-02-2017) , Sophia Antipolis Q (03-04-2017)
BEST RANKING
187
191, +4
Best: 191
Yannick Hanfmann
GER, 1991.11.13
Nikola Milojevic
SRB, 1995.06.19
+1 (R16)
Netherlands F4 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -8 (R16)
Tunisia F21 (30-05-2016) , Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
Noah Rubin
USA, 1996.02.21
Tim Smyczek
USA, 1987.12.30
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (Q3)
Bordeaux Q (15-05-2017)
Soon Woo Kwon
KOR, 1997.12.02
+0 (R32)
Chengdu CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (SF), -1 (R16)
China F7 (16-05-2016) , China F8 (23-05-2016)
Stefanos Tsitsipas
GRE, 1998.08.12
+35 (Primo turno + Q.),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
, Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Italy F12 (23-05-2016)
Dmitry Popko
KAZ, 1996.10.24
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Prostejov (Eliminato)
-18 (QF)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
Akira Santillan
JPN, 1997.05.22
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +14 (Second Round + Q.), +7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato), Meerbusch CH [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W), -27 (W), -8 (SF)
China F8 (23-05-2016) , China F7 (16-05-2016) , China F9 (30-05-2016)
Denis Shapovalov
CAN, 1999.04.15
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
-8 (R16), -1 (R16)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016) , Italy F12 (23-05-2016)
Ilya Ivashka
BLR, 1994.02.24
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Wroclaw CH (27-02-2017)
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 1992.12.15
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +6 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-10 (R16), -1 (R16)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Italy F6 (27-03-2017)
Aldin Setkic
BIH, 1987.12.21
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Vaclav Safranek
CZE, 1994.05.20
+2 (QF), +0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato) , Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Ricardas Berankis
LTU, 1990.06.21
+10 (Primo turno)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -25 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016)
Joris De Loore
BEL, 1993.04.21
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
Tommy Robredo
ESP, 1982.05.01
+45 (Secondo turno), +25 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-0 (-), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Rio de Janeiro (20-02-2017)
BEST RANKING
203
219, +16
Best: 206
Daniel Masur
GER, 1994.11.06
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-3 (QF)
Italy F23 (01-08-2016)
Attila Balazs
HUN, 1988.12.27
James McGee
IRL, 1987.06.10
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
Blaz Rola
SLO, 1990.10.05
+3 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-5 (R32)
Furth CH (30-05-2016)
Rajeev Ram
USA, 1984.03.18
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R128), -0 (R32)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , s-Hertogenbosch (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
208
227, +19
Best: 220
Yannick Maden
GER, 1989.10.28
+18 (Winner)
Italy F15 Futures
-2 (QF)
Italy F11 (16-05-2016)
Brydan Klein
GBR, 1989.12.31
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
Lukas Rosol
CZE, 1985.07.24
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 2 Q), +8 (R16), +6 (R16), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Surbiton Q (Eliminato), Segovia CH [SUBENTRO], Koblenz CH [SUBENTRO], Marseille Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -25 (QF), -17 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
Daniel Brands
GER, 1987.07.17
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-16 (Q3), -7 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Vicenza CH (23-05-2016)
Miljan Zekic
SRB, 1988.07.12
+2 (QF + Q.),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 Futures (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Panama City CH (03-04-2017)
Tristan Lamasine
FRA, 1993.03.05
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
Steven Diez
CAN, 1991.03.17
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza (Eliminato)
-60 (F)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
215
223, +8
Best: 217
Oscar Otte
GER, 1993.07.16
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Germany F16 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF), -4 (QF)
Czech Republic F2 (16-05-2016) , Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
Gleb Sakharov
FRA, 1988.06.10
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-10 (SF), -8 (R16)
Romania F4 (23-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 1991.08.05
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +6 (SF), +6 (SF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Italy F14 [SUBENTRO], Morocco F8 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -18 (W)
Croatia F7 (16-05-2016) , Italy F13 (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
218
266, +48
Best: 260
Benjamin Bonzi
FRA, 1996.06.09
+45 (Secondo turno (WC))
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-2 (QF)
Netherlands F6 (22-08-2016)
+8 (SF),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
China F9 Futures (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-7 (R16)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
220
222, +2
Best: 222
Blake Mott
AUS, 1996.04.21
+0 (First Round)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
Christian Garin
CHI, 1996.05.30
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +6 (Second Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-18 (W), -18 (W)
Tunisia F20 (23-05-2016) , Tunisia F21 (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
222
225, +3
Best: 225
Sebastian Ofner
AUT, 1996.05.12
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
223
232, +9
Best: 227
Mackenzie McDonald
USA, 1995.04.16
+8 (Qual 2 turno),
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-3 (R32)
Lexington CH (25-07-2016)
Marcelo Arevalo
ESA, 1990.10.17
+10 (Second Round),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 2 Q)
Prostejov (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-25 (QF)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
Grega Zemlja
SLO, 1986.09.29
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Juan Monaco
ARG, 1984.03.29
-45 (R64)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
John-Patrick Smith
AUS, 1989.01.24
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 1 Q), +6 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Surbiton Q (Eliminato), Brisbane Q [SUBENTRO]
-7 (R16)
Surbiton CH (06-06-2016)
+1 (R16)
China F9 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Beijing (03-10-2016)
Jeremy Jahn
GER, 1990.04.05
+0 (R32)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
230
243, +13
Best: 232
Cameron Norrie
GBR, 1995.08.23
+9 (Second Round (WC))
Surbiton (Eliminato)
Roberto Quiroz
ECU, 1992.02.23
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +5 (First Round + Q.),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Surbiton (Eliminato)
, Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W), -6 (SF)
Mexico F4 (23-05-2016) , Mexico F3 (16-05-2016)
Yuki Bhambri
IND, 1992.07.04
+9 (Second Round),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Surbiton (Eliminato)
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Tiburon CH (26-09-2016)
BEST RANKING
233
242, +9
Best: 234
Petr Michnev
CZE, 1989.08.03
+5 (First Round + Q.),
+2 (QF)
Prostejov (Eliminato)
, Czech Republic F3 Futures (Eliminato)
-3 (QF)
Czech Republic F4 (27-06-2016)
Yannik Reuter
BEL, 1991.03.06
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-4 (QF)
Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
235
255, +20
Best: 248
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 1996.04.12
+15 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Italy F27 (29-08-2016)
Enrique Lopez-Perez
ESP, 1991.06.03
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno),
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
, Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-25 (QF)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016)
Calvin Hemery
FRA, 1995.01.28
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +1 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), France F13 [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Ricardo Ojeda Lara
ESP, 1993.01.26
+8 (Qual 2 turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-18 (W)
Spain F15 (23-05-2016)
Maxime Hamou
FRA, 1995.06.08
+35 (Primo turno + Q.)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Tunisia F11 (20-03-2017)
BEST RANKING
240
271, +31
Best: 248
Maxime Janvier
FRA, 1996.10.18
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +5 (First Round + Q.)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Prostejov (Eliminato)
-0 (Q3), -0 (R32)
Barletta Q (10-04-2017) , Italy F9 (17-04-2017)
Sam Groth
AUS, 1987.10.19
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Q1)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), ATP World Tour Masters 1000 Canada Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (R128), -20 (R16), -15 (QF)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Stuttgart (06-06-2016) , Manchester CH (30-05-2016)
Federico Coria
ARG, 1992.03.09
+3 (First Round + Q.)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
Alex de Minaur
AUS, 1999.02.17
+0 (Primo turno (WC)),
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros (Eliminato)
, Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-10 (-)
Spain F14 (16-05-2016)
Aleksandr Nedovyesov
KAZ, 1987.02.15
+0 (R32)
Bergamo CH [SUBENTRO]
-18 (QF), -16 (Q3), -8 (R16)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
245
246, +1
Best: 246
Brayden Schnur
CAN, 1995.07.04
Agustin Velotti
ARG, 1992.05.24
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
Ramkumar Ramanathan
IND, 1994.11.08
+18 (Winner),
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Singapore F2 Futures
, Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Karshi CH (08-05-2017)
+8 (SF)
China F8 Futures (Eliminato)
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
249
250, +1
Best: 250
Daniel Altmaier
GER, 1998.09.12
BEST RANKING
250
260, +10
Best: 253
Lloyd Harris
RSA, 1997.02.24
+2 (QF)
Turkey F21 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (R32)
Mestre CH (22-05-2017)
Constant Lestienne
FRA, 1992.05.23
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 3 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 1987.12.27
+0 (R32)
Todi CH [SUBENTRO]
-16 (Q3), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016) , Furth CH (30-05-2016)
Elias Ymer
SWE, 1996.04.10
+8 (Qual 2 turno), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-10 (R16), -10 (R16), -8 (Q2)
Prostejov CH (30-05-2016) , Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Christopher O'Connell
AUS, 1994.06.03
+2 (QF)
Italy F14 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF)
Croatia F7 (16-05-2016)
Kristijan Mesaros
CRO, 1988.07.02
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Croatia F9 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 (16-05-2016)
Laurynas Grigelis
LTU, 1991.08.14
BEST RANKING
257
268, +11
Best: 264
Alexey Vatutin
RUS, 1992.10.27
Cedrik-Marcel Stebe
GER, 1990.10.09
+9 (Second Round + Q.)
Vicenza (Eliminato)
-17 (QF)
Prague CH (06-06-2016)
Jose Hernandez-Fernandez
DOM, 1990.03.13
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
-4 (QF)
Romania F4 (23-05-2016)
Alexander Kudryavtsev
RUS, 1985.10.26
Austin Krajicek
USA, 1990.06.16
-6 (Q2)
s-Hertogenbosch Q (06-06-2016)
Jaume Munar
ESP, 1997.05.05
+10 (Final), +1 (R16)
Spain F15 Futures (Eliminato), Spain F16 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (-), -6 (SF)
Spain F14 (16-05-2016) , Spain F15 (23-05-2016)
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 1996.02.01
+0 (R32)
Milan CH [SUBENTRO]
-25 (QF), -18 (W)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Bosnia & Herzegovina F3 (23-05-2016)
Omar Jasika
AUS, 1997.05.18
-2 (QF), -0 (Q3)
Croatia F7 (16-05-2016) , Furth Q (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
265
273, +8
Best: 273
Danilo Petrovic
SRB, 1992.01.24
-2 (QF)
Italy F13 (30-05-2016)
Cem Ilkel
TUR, 1995.08.21
+0 (Q3)
Todi Q [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -6 (SF)
Turkey F21 (23-05-2016) , Turkey F20 (16-05-2016)
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +2 (QF)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Egypt F7 [SUBENTRO]
-27 (W), -15 (F)
Uzbekistan F4 (30-05-2016) , Uzbekistan F3 (23-05-2016)
Yannick Mertens
BEL, 1987.06.25
+6 (R16)
Bangkok 2 CH [SUBENTRO]
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Guilherme Clezar
BRA, 1992.12.31
+0 (R32)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-8 (R16)
Furth CH (30-05-2016)
Kamil Majchrzak
POL, 1996.01.13
+6 (SF)
Czech Republic F3 Futures (Eliminato)
-18 (W), -2 (QF)
Ukraine F2 (16-05-2016) , Ukraine F3 (23-05-2016)
Prajnesh Gunneswaran
IND, 1989.11.12
Michael Linzer
AUT, 1989.11.02
+6 (SF)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
273
306, +33
Best: 301
Sanjar Fayziev
UZB, 1994.07.29
+27 (Winner)
Uzbekistan F3 Futures
-3 (QF)
Uzbekistan F3 (23-05-2016)
Alexander Sarkissian
USA, 1990.04.03
+27 (Winner), +15 (Final)
China F9 Futures, China F8 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (Q2), -0 (R32)
Irving Q (13-03-2017) , Leon CH (27-03-2017)
Matthew Ebden
AUS, 1987.11.26
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (First Round)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Surbiton (Eliminato)
Mohamed Safwat
EGY, 1990.09.19
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato) , Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
Zdenek Kolar
CZE, 1996.10.09
+2 (QF), +1 (R16)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), Hungary F8 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W), -5 (R32)
Czech Republic F2 (16-05-2016) , Prague CH (06-06-2016)
BEST RANKING
278
289, +11
Best: 281
Marek Jaloviec
CZE, 1994.02.21
+0 (R32), +0 (Round 1 Q)
Czech Republic F3 Futures (Eliminato) , Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
Jonathan Eysseric
FRA, 1990.05.27
+0 (Qual. 1 Turno)
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato)
-13 (R16)
Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
Karim-Mohamed Maamoun
EGY, 1991.04.09
+2 (QF)
Egypt F27 [SUBENTRO]
-6 (SF)
Tunisia F20 (23-05-2016)
Sekou Bangoura
USA, 1991.11.18
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
BEST RANKING
282
294, +12
Best: 288
Tallon Griekspoor
NED, 1996.07.02
Pedja Krstin
SRB, 1994.09.03
-8 (Q2)
Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
284
295, +11
Best: 286
Max Purcell
AUS, 1998.04.03
Marsel Ilhan
TUR, 1987.06.11
-35 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Andre Ghem
BRA, 1982.05.29
-8 (R16)
Moscow CH (06-06-2016)
Brian Baker
USA, 1985.04.30
-10 (R128)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016)
Matteo Donati
ITA, 1995.02.28
+16 (Qual. Turno decisivo), +15 (Quarterfinals (WC))
Roland Garros Q (Eliminato), Vicenza (Eliminato)
-75 (F), -16 (Q3)
Caltanissetta CH (06-06-2016) , Roland Garros Q (16-05-2016)
Maxime Authom
BEL, 1987.03.29
Pedro Martinez
ESP, 1997.04.26
+0 (R32), +1 (R16)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato), France F11 [SUBENTRO]
-18 (W)
Bulgaria F3 (30-05-2016)
Franko Skugor
CRO, 1987.09.20
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
Joao Pedro Sorgi
BRA, 1993.10.18
+0 (Round 1 Q),
+0 (Round 3 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
, Prostejov Q (Eliminato)
-1 (R16)
Argentina F7 (16-05-2016)
Jordi Samper-Montana
ESP, 1990.04.05
+0 (R32)
Italy F15 Futures (Eliminato)
-35 (R128), -8 (R16)
Roland Garros (23-05-2016) , Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
Frank Dancevic
CAN, 1984.09.26
-18 (W), -2 (QF)
Bosnia & Herzegovina F2 (16-05-2016) , Bosnia & Herzegovina F4 (30-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
295
310, +15
Best: 305
N.Sriram Balaji
IND, 1990.03.18
+15 (Final)
Uzbekistan F3 Futures (Eliminato)
-8 (SF)
Uzbekistan F3 (23-05-2016)
BEST RANKING
296
342, +46
Best: 321
Yusuke Takahashi
JPN, 1997.10.17
+27 (Winner)
Japan F6 Futures
-1 (R16)
Vietnam F1 (25-07-2016)
Alejandro Falla
COL, 1983.11.14
+0 (Round 2 Q),
+0 (Round 1 Q)
Vicenza Q (Eliminato)
, Surbiton Q (Eliminato)
-6 (Q2)
s-Hertogenbosch Q (06-06-2016)
Clement Geens
BEL, 1996.03.11
+2 (QF), +1 (R16)
Tunisia F21 Futures (Eliminato), France F12 [SUBENTRO]
-10 (F), -8 (R16)
Czech Republic F2 (16-05-2016) , Lyon CH (06-06-2016)
Albano Olivetti
FRA, 1991.11.24
+6 (SF)
Israel F8 Futures (Eliminato)
-0 (Q1)
Bergamo Q (20-02-2017)
Takuto Niki
JPN, 1987.10.12
+3 (QF), +3 (QF)
Japan F6 Futures (Eliminato), China F8 Futures (Eliminato)
-2 (QF), -0 (Q3)
Guam F1 (23-05-2016) , Busan Q (15-05-2017)
Segui LiveTennis.it su..Facebook Twitter RSS Youtube Follow @livetennisit