Roland Garros 2017 Altro

Roland Garros: Ultima giornata. Live le Finali. Live dettagliato

11/06/2017 11:00 3 commenti
Risultati dal Roland Garros
Risultati dal Roland Garros

FRA Roland Garros – Finali – Grand Slam | Terra | e16.790.000

Philippe-Chatrier Court – 11:30 AM
(1)Bethanie Mattek-Sands USA/(1)Lucie Safarova CZE vs Ashleigh Barty AUS/Casey Dellacqua AUS

GS Roland Garros
B. Mattek-Sands / L. Safarova [1]
A
4
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
40
2
Mostra dettagli

Non prima delle ore 15
(3)Stan Wawrinka SUI vs (4)Rafael Nadal ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roland Garros - chi vincerà?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


Suzanne-Lenglen Court – 11:00 AM
Paul Haarhuis NED/Andrei Medvedev UKR vs Sebastien Grosjean FRA/Michael Llodra FRA

GS Roland Garros
P. Haarhuis / A. Medvedev
40
4
5
S. Grosjean / M. Llodra
15
6
3
Mostra dettagli

Pat Cash AUS/Michael Chang USA vs Mansour Bahrami FRA/Fabrice Santoro FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

TAG: ,

3 commenti

Andreyev (Guest) 11-06-2017 12:02

Scritto da Luis
Non vedo come contro questo Nadal Stan possa vincere un set.

ipotesi puramente ipotetiche di sconfitta per Rafa:

1) Rafa potrebbe avere un infortunio come Mager a Roma
2) Rafa potrebbe avere un infortunio come Masha a Roma
3) Rafa potrebbe avere un infortunio come Dasha Kasatkina a Roma

Ma per sua fortuna gioca a Parigi 😉

 3
Replica | Quota |
Giuli (Guest) 11-06-2017 11:51

@ Luis (#1868847)

Oculista? :mrgreen:

 2
Replica | Quota |
Luis (Guest) 11-06-2017 11:22

Non vedo come contro questo Nadal Stan possa vincere un set.

 1
Replica | Quota |