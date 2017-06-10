Roland Garros Grand Slam | Terra | e34.000.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Roland Garros: Il programma dell’ultima giornata (Sondaggio)
10/06/2017 20:46 2 commenti
Philippe-Chatrier Court – 11:30 AM
(1)Bethanie Mattek-Sands /(1)Lucie Safarova vs Ashleigh Barty /Casey Dellacqua
Non prima delle ore 15
(3)Stan Wawrinka vs (4)Rafael Nadal
Suzanne-Lenglen Court – 11:00 AM
Paul Haarhuis /Andrei Medvedev vs Sebastien Grosjean /Michael Llodra
Pat Cash /Michael Chang vs Mansour Bahrami /Fabrice Santoro
Nadal ingiocabile!!!
Neanche uno Stan che vanta 3/3 nelle finali Slam potrà nulla contro questo Rafa, perché questo Rafa non è umano.