Roland Garros: Il programma dell’ultima giornata (Sondaggio)

Philippe-Chatrier Court – 11:30 AM

(1)Bethanie Mattek-Sands /(1)Lucie Safarova vs Ashleigh Barty /Casey Dellacqua

Non prima delle ore 15

(3)Stan Wawrinka vs (4)Rafael Nadal



Roland Garros - chi vincerà? Nadal (3-0)

Nadal (3-1)

Nadal (3-2)

Wawrinka (3-0)

Wawrinka (3-1)

Wawrinka (3-2)

Suzanne-Lenglen Court – 11:00 AM

Paul Haarhuis /Andrei Medvedev vs Sebastien Grosjean /Michael Llodra

Pat Cash /Michael Chang vs Mansour Bahrami /Fabrice Santoro