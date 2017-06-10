Roland Garros 2017 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: Il programma dell’ultima giornata (Sondaggio)

10/06/2017 20:46 2 commenti
Philippe-Chatrier Court – 11:30 AM
(1)Bethanie Mattek-Sands USA/(1)Lucie Safarova CZE vs Ashleigh Barty AUS/Casey Dellacqua AUS

Non prima delle ore 15
(3)Stan Wawrinka SUI vs (4)Rafael Nadal ESP

Roland Garros - chi vincerà?

Suzanne-Lenglen Court – 11:00 AM
Paul Haarhuis NED/Andrei Medvedev UKR vs Sebastien Grosjean FRA/Michael Llodra FRA
Pat Cash AUS/Michael Chang USA vs Mansour Bahrami FRA/Fabrice Santoro FRA

2 commenti

ASHTONEATON 10-06-2017 21:42

Nadal ingiocabile!!!

radar 10-06-2017 21:10

Neanche uno Stan che vanta 3/3 nelle finali Slam potrà nulla contro questo Rafa, perché questo Rafa non è umano.

