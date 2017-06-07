Roland Garros: Carlos Ramos e il battibecco anche con Andy Murray (Video)

Questo Roland Garros non è stato facile per Carlos Ramos.

L’arbitro nel match tra Murray e Nishikori ha dato due avvertimenti per aver violato i 25 secondi tra un punto e l’altro a Andy Murray che si è alterato.

Tanto più che un warning è stato dato dopo che il numero del mondo aveva sbagliato il lancio di palla mentre era al servizio.

“In tanti anni non ho mai visto una warining del genere nel circuito” ha detto Murray.

Novak Djokovic e Rafael Nadal anche loro sono stati in disaccordo con le decisioni di Carlos Ramos durante questo torneo, anche se per motivi diversi.

"I've been on tour so long and I've never seen that!"

Murray not happy with the umpire's call #RG17 pic.twitter.com/8Twx4BYr39

