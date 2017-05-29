Roland Garros 2017 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: I risultati con il Live dettagliato della seconda giornata. Nessun problema per Nadal e Djokovic

29/05/2017 16:12
Risultati dal Roland Garros
Risultati dal Roland Garros

FRA Roland Garros – News
Non ha problemi sul Philippe Chatrier Novak Djokovic.
Il serbo, campione in carica qui a Parigi, ha sconfitto Marcel Granollers, con il risultato di 6-3 6-4 6-2. Nole firma la prima uscita “ufficiale” con Andre Agassi nel suo box.

Rafael Nadal esordisce con una netta vittoria 6-1 6-4 6-1 all’esordio contro Benoit Paire. Vittoria numero 71 su 75 giocate al Roland Garros. Comincia dunque con un netto successo la rincorsa di Rafa alla ‘Decima’.


FRA Roland Garros – 1° Turno – Grand Slam | Terra | e16.790.000

Philippe-Chatrier Court – 11:00 AM
(4)Garbiñe Muguruza ESP vs Francesca Schiavone ITA

GS Roland Garros
G. Muguruza [4]
6
6
F. Schiavone
2
4
Vincitore: G. Muguruza
Marcel Granollers ESP vs (2)Novak Djokovic SRB

GS Roland Garros
M. Granollers
3
4
2
N. Djokovic [2]
6
6
6
Vincitore: N. Djokovic
Jennifer Brady USA vs (13)Kristina Mladenovic FRA

GS Roland Garros
J. Brady
0
6
3
6
K. Mladenovic [13]
15
3
6
6
(9)Alexander Zverev GER vs Fernando Verdasco ESP

Suzanne-Lenglen Court – 11:00 AM
(11)Caroline Wozniacki DEN vs Jaimee Fourlis AUS

GS Roland Garros
C. Wozniacki [11]
6
3
6
J. Fourlis
4
6
2
Vincitore: C. Wozniacki
Benoit Paire FRA vs (4)Rafael Nadal ESP

GS Roland Garros
B. Paire
1
4
1
R. Nadal [4]
6
6
6
Vincitore: R. Nadal
Saisai Zheng CHN vs (2)Karolina Pliskova CZE

GS Roland Garros
S. Zheng
5
2
K. Pliskova [2]
7
6
Vincitore: K. Pliskova
(24)Richard Gasquet FRA vs Arthur De Greef BEL

GS Roland Garros
R. Gasquet [24]
40
6
1
A. De Greef
30
2
2
Court 1 – 11:00 AM
(31)Gilles Simon FRA vs Nikoloz Basilashvili GEO

GS Roland Garros
G. Simon [31]
6
2
4
1
N. Basilashvili
1
6
6
6
Vincitore: N. Basilashvili
Paul-Henri Mathieu FRA vs (10)David Goffin BEL

GS Roland Garros
Ph. Mathieu
2
2
2
D. Goffin [10]
6
6
6
Vincitore: D. Goffin
(23)Samantha Stosur AUS vs Kristina Kucova SVK

GS Roland Garros
S. Stosur [23]
7
6
K. Kucova
5
1
Vincitore: S. Stosur
Irina Khromacheva RUS vs Pauline Parmentier FRA

GS Roland Garros
I. Khromacheva
30
3
0
P. Parmentier
30
6
3
Court 2 – 11:00 AM
(5)Milos Raonic CAN vs Steve Darcis BEL

GS Roland Garros
M. Raonic [5]
6
6
6
S. Darcis
3
4
2
Vincitore: M. Raonic
Ajla Tomljanovic AUS vs (18)Kiki Bertens NED

GS Roland Garros
A. Tomljanovic
6
1
1
K. Bertens [18]
4
6
6
Vincitore: K. Bertens
Ernests Gulbis LAT vs (7)Marin Cilic CRO

GS Roland Garros
E. Gulbis
3
3
3
M. Cilic [7]
6
6
6
Vincitore: M. Cilic
Alizé Lim FRA vs Magda Linette POL

GS Roland Garros
A. Lim
0
5
M. Linette
6
7
Vincitore: M. Linette
Court 3 – 11:00 AM
Aljaz Bedene GBR vs Ryan Harrison USA

GS Roland Garros
A. Bedene
6
6
3
6
R. Harrison
4
0
6
1
Vincitore: A. Bedene
Elise Mertens BEL vs (24)Daria Gavrilova AUS

GS Roland Garros
E. Mertens
7
1
6
D. Gavrilova [24]
6
6
4
Vincitore: E. Mertens
Sara Errani ITA vs Misaki Doi JPN

GS Roland Garros
S. Errani
7
6
M. Doi
6
1
Vincitore: S. Errani
Pierre-Hugues Herbert FRA vs Jared Donaldson USA

GS Roland Garros
Ph. Herbert
15
3
J. Donaldson
0
3
Court 4 – 11:00 AM
Anett Kontaveit EST vs Monica Niculescu ROU

GS Roland Garros
A. Kontaveit
7
6
M. Niculescu
5
1
Vincitore: A. Kontaveit
Catherine Bellis USA vs Quirine Lemoine NED

GS Roland Garros
C. Bellis
6
3
6
Q. Lemoine
3
6
1
Vincitore: C. Bellis
Konstantin Kravchuk RUS vs Federico Delbonis ARG

GS Roland Garros
K. Kravchuk
6
6
7
F. Delbonis
3
4
6
Vincitore: K. Kravchuk
Varvara Lepchenko USA vs Andrea Petkovic GER

GS Roland Garros
V. Lepchenko
40
6
3
1
A. Petkovic
30
4
6
1
Court 5 – 11:00 AM
Viktor Troicki SRB vs Evgeny Donskoy RUS

GS Roland Garros
V. Troicki
7
6
6
E. Donskoy
6
4
0
Vincitore: V. Troicki
Rogerio Dutra Silva BRA vs Mikhail Youzhny RUS

GS Roland Garros
R. Dutra Silva
4
7
2
7
6
M. Youzhny
6
6
6
6
2
Vincitore: R. Dutra Silva
(25)Lauren Davis USA vs Carina Witthoeft GER

GS Roland Garros
L. Davis [25]
15
5
C. Witthoeft
30
1
Court 6 – 11:00 AM
Myrtille Georges FRA vs (27)Yulia Putintseva KAZ

GS Roland Garros
M. Georges
3
0
Y. Putintseva [27]
6
6
Vincitore: Y. Putintseva
Yuichi Sugita JPN b. (25)Steve Johnson USA To Finish 3-6 3-6 7-6(4) 4-2

GS Roland Garros
Y. Sugita
3
3
7
7
3
S. Johnson [25]
6
6
6
6
6
Vincitore: S. Johnson
Simone Bolelli ITA vs Nicolas Mahut FRA

GS Roland Garros
S. Bolelli
6
6
6
N. Mahut
4
2
2
Vincitore: S. Bolelli
Maxime Hamou FRA vs (22)Pablo Cuevas URU

GS Roland Garros
M. Hamou
3
2
4
P. Cuevas [22]
6
6
6
Vincitore: P. Cuevas
(14)Elena Vesnina RUS vs Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA

GS Roland Garros
E. Vesnina [14]
40
0
B. Haddad Maia
30
0
Court 8 – 11:00 AM
Jelena Jankovic SRB vs Richel Hogenkamp NED

GS Roland Garros
J. Jankovic
2
5
R. Hogenkamp
6
7
Vincitore: R. Hogenkamp
Johanna Larsson SWE vs Natalia Vikhlyantseva RUS

GS Roland Garros
J. Larsson
6
6
N. Vikhlyantseva
4
4
Vincitore: J. Larsson
Santiago Giraldo COL vs Andreas Seppi ITA

GS Roland Garros
S. Giraldo
6
1
2
2
A. Seppi
4
6
6
6
Vincitore: A. Seppi
Mariana Duque-Marino COL vs Irina-Camelia Begu ROU

GS Roland Garros
M. Duque-Marino
15
7
5
I. Begu
0
6
4
Court 10 – 11:00 AM
Yen-Hsun Lu TPE vs Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR

GS Roland Garros
Yh. Lu
3
4
6
S. Stakhovsky
6
6
7
Vincitore: S. Stakhovsky
Danka Kovinic MNE vs (29)Ana Konjuh CRO

GS Roland Garros
D. Kovinic
5
6
A. Konjuh [29]
7
7
Vincitore: A. Konjuh
Teymuraz Gabashvili RUS vs Victor Estrella Burgos DOM

GS Roland Garros
T. Gabashvili
15
7
6
5
V. Estrella Burgos
0
6
2
5
Court 14 – 11:00 AM
(14)Jack Sock USA vs Jiri Vesely CZE

GS Roland Garros
J. Sock [14]
5
5
3
J. Vesely
7
7
6
Vincitore: J. Vesely
Mathias Bourgue FRA vs Borna Coric CRO

GS Roland Garros
M. Bourgue
6
3
2
B. Coric
7
6
6
Vincitore: B. Coric
Kirsten Flipkens BEL vs Mandy Minella LUX

GS Roland Garros
K. Flipkens
6
6
M. Minella
3
3
Vincitore: K. Flipkens
Magdalena Rybarikova SVK vs (19)Coco Vandeweghe USA

Court 15 – 11:00 AM
Andrey Rublev RUS vs Diego Schwartzman ARG

GS Roland Garros
A. Rublev
6
4
2
7
7
D. Schwartzman
0
6
6
6
9
Vincitore: D. Schwartzman
Ekaterina Alexandrova RUS vs Katerina Siniakova CZE

GS Roland Garros
E. Alexandrova
6
2
6
K. Siniakova
4
6
2
Vincitore: E. Alexandrova
Damir Dzumhur BIH vs Nicolas Kicker ARG

GS Roland Garros
D. Dzumhur
15
3
6
3
0
N. Kicker
30
6
2
6
0
Court 16 – 11:00 AM
(32)Shuai Zhang CHN vs Donna Vekic CRO

GS Roland Garros
S. Zhang [32]
7
6
D. Vekic
5
4
Vincitore: S. Zhang
(32)Mischa Zverev GER vs Stefano Napolitano ITA

GS Roland Garros
M. Zverev [32]
6
5
2
2
S. Napolitano
4
7
6
6
Vincitore: S. Napolitano
(16)Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova RUS vs Patricia Maria Tig ROU

GS Roland Garros
A. Pavlyuchenkova [16]
0
6
1
Pm. Tig
0
1
0
Vincitore: A. Pavlyuchenkova
Frances Tiafoe USA vs (28)Fabio Fognini ITA

GS Roland Garros
F. Tiafoe
40
4
0
F. Fognini [28]
A
6
2
Court 17 – 11:00 AM
John Millman AUS vs (17)Roberto Bautista Agut ESP

GS Roland Garros
J. Millman
2
2
6
1
R. Bautista Agut [17]
6
6
0
6
Vincitore: R. Bautista Agut
Francoise Abanda CAN vs Tessah Andrianjafitrimo FRA

GS Roland Garros
F. Abanda
6
6
T. Andrianjafitrimo
3
4
Vincitore: F. Abanda
(30)David Ferrer ESP vs Donald Young USA

GS Roland Garros
D. Ferrer [30]
30
5
6
4
6
2
D. Young
30
7
3
6
3
0
Veronica Cepede Royg PAR vs Lucie Safarova CZE

Court 18 – 11:00 AM
Ons Jabeur TUN vs Ana Bogdan ROU

GS Roland Garros
O. Jabeur
6
6
A. Bogdan
3
4
Vincitore: O. Jabeur
Joao Sousa POR vs Janko Tipsarevic SRB

GS Roland Garros
J. Sousa
4
7
6
6
J. Tipsarevic
6
6
2
2
Vincitore: J. Sousa
Feliciano Lopez ESP vs Bjorn Fratangelo USA

GS Roland Garros
F. Lopez
6
7
6
B. Fratangelo
4
6
3
Vincitore: F. Lopez
129 commenti.

Pollicino (Guest) 29-05-2017 18:28

Debacle dei francesi oggi! Hanno perso in 7 per ora!

 129
lallo (Guest) 29-05-2017 18:19

Scritto da Carl
Non sembra affatto detto che la prossima avversaria di Errani sia Mladenovic, ed anche se lo fosse per come sta andando direi che non sarebbe chiusa per niente, anzi.
Ed anche il terzo turno, dopo l’incredibile eliminazione di Lucic, sembra accessibile.
Poi le cose diventano buie, ma già superare due o addirittura tre turni sarebbe eccellente, vista la brutta uscita dell’anno scorso al primo turno.

kiki è nel marasma più completo. io fatico a credere ad un infortunio. Va detto che l’avversaria è anch’essa un babbo natale…

 128
Carl 29-05-2017 18:11

Non sembra affatto detto che la prossima avversaria di Errani sia Mladenovic, ed anche se lo fosse per come sta andando direi che non sarebbe chiusa per niente, anzi.
Ed anche il terzo turno, dopo l’incredibile eliminazione di Lucic, sembra accessibile.

Poi le cose diventano buie, ma già superare due o addirittura tre turni sarebbe eccellente, vista la brutta uscita dell’anno scorso al primo turno.

 127
baki (Guest) 29-05-2017 18:11

La Mladenovic quando gioca in casa è tremendamente insopportabile… e neanche i francesi scherzano con la povera Brady che deve sentirsi tutti sti “Allez Kiki” , manco fosse una finale…

 126
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 29-05-2017 18:08

Forza fogna, manchi solo tu per questa fantastica giornata a Parigi!

 125
Il Biscottone spagnolo (Guest) 29-05-2017 18:06

Scritto da falaone
La mladenovic che attrice appena sta sotto comincia ad avere tutti i mali del mondo

è risorta dalle ceneri.

 124
Luis (Guest) 29-05-2017 18:06

Come qualcuno si augurava l’unica rimasta è la tanto bistrattata Errani.

 123
falaone (Guest) 29-05-2017 17:46

La mladenovic che attrice appena sta sotto comincia ad avere tutti i mali del mondo

 122
Serra (Guest) 29-05-2017 17:46

Che peccato vedere Ferrer in queste condizioni , commette un errore ogni 2 scambi . Lo spagnolo di un paio di anni fà avrebbe lasciato le briciole a Young

 121
Luigi44 (Guest) 29-05-2017 17:44

Ma che succede nel match della Errani?

 120
taide rossi (Guest) 29-05-2017 17:43

Non è mica vero che Diego Schwartzmann è arrivato sempre e solo al 2° turno.E’ arrivato anche ai quarti di finale perdendo da Nadal con un onorevolissimo 4-6,4-6.tanto per essere obbiettivi.Cordiali saluti.

 119
Carl 29-05-2017 17:34

Scritto da Il Biscottone spagnolo
Ma la Doi non era infortunata?

Infortunata o no, non può impensierire una Errani in ottima condizione come adesso.

Può ottenere risultati di rilievo contro altro tipo di giocatrice, magari addirittura con una Babos, ma con Errani è un match-up improponibile.

 118
Lupen (Guest) 29-05-2017 17:32

Scritto da gianfranco
Accidenti cosa mi son perso.
Napolitano,Bolelli e Seppi hanno vinto
P.s.
Guarderò Fognini,se perde non datemi la colpa.
Non ho visto la Vinci,la Giorgi e la Schiavone…l’Errani son tentato ma ho notato che è in vantaggio….non vorrei.

Ecco !! Stai lontano dal televisore una mezzoretta !!!

 117
Carl 29-05-2017 17:29

Scritto da Woz_
@ Carl (#1858787)
Camila non ha giocato un torneo WTA fino al 2010, a 18 anni.

Si sa che ha fatto molta fatica e molti sacrifici per arrivarci, costringendo la famiglia a fare debiti.
Non è mai stata una predestinata, le predestinate, quelle con tutte stelle nella vita, restano nel circuito Junior finchè hanno vinto tutto, poi passano di botto al livello WTA, senza sfangare nei bassi gironi del professionismo ITF.

 116
Woz_ 29-05-2017 17:17

@ Carl (#1858787)

Camila non ha giocato un torneo WTA fino al 2010, a 18 anni.

 115
Carl 29-05-2017 17:01

Scritto da Giuseppe
Secondo me può vincere ancora una classica importante tipo Roubaix o Fiandre ma non potrà vincere mai un grande giro
L’australiana ha tutto per fare meglio
Compresa la testa mi pare

Per ora Fourlis vanta una vittoria agli AO (grazie a WC) contro Tatishvili e niente altro.

 114
gianfranco (Guest) 29-05-2017 16:51

Accidenti cosa mi son perso.
Napolitano,Bolelli e Seppi hanno vinto ❗
P.s.
Guarderò Fognini,se perde non datemi la colpa.
Non ho visto la Vinci,la Giorgi e la Schiavone…l’Errani son tentato ma ho notato che è in vantaggio….non vorrei. 😳

 113
Il Biscottone spagnolo (Guest) 29-05-2017 16:49

Ma la Doi non era infortunata?

 112
erminio (Guest) 29-05-2017 16:47

grande Napolitano!!
Per il bole era più facile perché Mahut é un giocatore da “erba” serve & volley, ma bravo lo stesso
Seppi vince anche lui, bella giornata per i maschi…

 111
Woz_ 29-05-2017 16:40

Scritto da Carl

Scritto da Woz_

Scritto da Carl

Scritto da Giuli
@ Woz_ (#1858545)
EC. 5finali fatte,vinta 1,perse 4;per il resto hai pienamente ragione(anche se potevi consigliare a Carl di mettere anche le giocatrici con cui ha perso,comprese quelle con cui ha vinto 1 volta,e tralasciando come ha fatto,gli H2H)

Nessuna viene ricordata per le sconfitte, solo per le vittorie.
Vogliamo mettere le sconfitte di Vinci a contrappasso con la vittoria con Serena?
Vogliamo ricordare Pennetta per la sua sconfitta patita dalla 44nne Kimiko Date?
O Schiavone per le sconfitte patite da “cheater” Zhu?
Per favore..

Nessuna viene ricordata per UNA vittoria (ovviamente nemmeno per una sconfitta) a meno che non sia clamorosa come quella della Vinci contro la Williams (più per il mancato obiettivo della Williams). Nel tennis si viene ricordati per gli slams, per le settimane al nr. 1.

Megalomane!
Noi siamo gente modesta, ci accontentiamo anche di meno, o almeno non abbiamo una memoria così limitata.
Sai quante sono state le #1 nell’era moderna (dal ’75)?
21, di cui 6 ancora in attività, ed ovviamente nessuna italiana.
Ci vogliamo ricordare per sempre solo di Schiavone e Pennetta?
Ci sono anche le Reggi, le Cecchini, le Golarsa, le Garbin, le Camerin, le Serra-Zanetti e…… e le Giorgi!
(PS: confronta il palmares di Giorgi e Camerin, per favore).

1. Evita titoli
2. Io mi potrò pure ricordare della Giorgi (come mi ricordo della MEC) ma a livello internazionale, se le cose dovessero rimanere così, non se la ricorderà nessuno
3. Confrontala con la Brianti allora. Come titoli siamo alla pari, visto che le sconfitte e le vittorie non contano. Contano i tornei e ne ha vinto solo 1.

 110
Ja-ja (Guest) 29-05-2017 16:37

@ Ja-ja (#1858735)

*Bole scusami colpa del correttore 🙂

 109
Luis (Guest) 29-05-2017 16:35

@ Jim Courier (#1858601)

Scusami volevo quotati e ribattere a Carl. Logicamente approvo tutto quello che hai scritto. Non a caso anch’io seguo il tennis da almeno quarant’anni…

 108
Ja-ja (Guest) 29-05-2017 16:34

@ Serra (#1858698)

@ Serra (#1858698)

Vero. Secondo me farà una partita di ottimo livello,forse non riuscirà a batterlo ma io sono già contenta di ritrovare un Nole a buoni/ottimi livelli di gioco. A me come il suo gioco è sempre piaciuto nonostante alcuni limiti. Bentornato Simo 😉

 107
Luis (Guest) 29-05-2017 16:32

@ Jim Courier (#1858601)

Ma sono davvero perplesso. Penso tu stia scherzando. Schiavone, Pennetta, Vinci ed Errani irraggiungibili per la Giorgi che da tutti gli Slam che doveva vincere per ora ha conquistato un miserrimo torneo, prestigiose vittorie non seguite in seguito da nulla e come qualcuno lungimirante prevedeva sta per uscire dalle cento.

 106
Carl 29-05-2017 16:30

I nostri ragazzi si stanno facendo veramente onore, chapeau.

 105
Lupen (Guest) 29-05-2017 16:29

Scritto da Herman
Nessuno parla di questo ragazzo umile e bravo. Tutti con Quinzi, Donati e nessuno parla di Napolitano che oggi ha battuto il numero 31 al mondo e non perchè Micha abbia giocato male. Continua cosi Stefano.

E’ la fortuna sua che nessuno parli di Napolitano, meno se ne parla e piu’ matura in tranquillita’ !!!!

 104
Carl 29-05-2017 16:28

Scritto da Woz_

Scritto da Carl

Scritto da Giuli
@ Woz_ (#1858545)
EC. 5finali fatte,vinta 1,perse 4;per il resto hai pienamente ragione(anche se potevi consigliare a Carl di mettere anche le giocatrici con cui ha perso,comprese quelle con cui ha vinto 1 volta,e tralasciando come ha fatto,gli H2H)

Nessuna viene ricordata per le sconfitte, solo per le vittorie.
Vogliamo mettere le sconfitte di Vinci a contrappasso con la vittoria con Serena?
Vogliamo ricordare Pennetta per la sua sconfitta patita dalla 44nne Kimiko Date?
O Schiavone per le sconfitte patite da “cheater” Zhu?
Per favore..

Nessuna viene ricordata per UNA vittoria (ovviamente nemmeno per una sconfitta) a meno che non sia clamorosa come quella della Vinci contro la Williams (più per il mancato obiettivo della Williams). Nel tennis si viene ricordati per gli slams, per le settimane al nr. 1.

Megalomane!
Noi siamo gente modesta, ci accontentiamo anche di meno, o almeno non abbiamo una memoria così limitata.

Sai quante sono state le #1 nell’era moderna (dal ’75)?
21, di cui 6 ancora in attività, ed ovviamente nessuna italiana.

Ci vogliamo ricordare per sempre solo di Schiavone e Pennetta?

Ci sono anche le Reggi, le Cecchini, le Golarsa, le Garbin, le Camerin, le Serra-Zanetti e…… e le Giorgi!

E’ tutta e solo una questione di prospettiva.
Oggi, all’ombra dei successi delle 4 moschettiere, i risultati di Giorgi sembrano poca cosa, ma sono pronto a scommettere che tra 5 anni, dal piatto deserto del tennis femminile italiano, anche i ricordi dei successi e delle vittorie di Giorgi sembreranno torri inespugnabili, e ce li ricorderemo benissimo, perchè non avremo altri ricordi da sovrapporre.

(PS: confronta il palmares di Giorgi e Camerin, per favore).

 103
Giuseppe (Guest) 29-05-2017 16:27

Scritto da Woz_

Scritto da Carl

Scritto da Woz_

Scritto da Carl

Scritto da Jim Courier
Successi? Quali successi?

Scritto da Carl

Scritto da _Carlo

Scritto da arry
Fourlis N 337 del 1999 che sta giocando contro Woz
può essere una stella o sarà soltanto una meteora???

Io so solo che farei 10 volte a cambio tra lei e la Giorgi, a occhi chiusi proprio…

Fourlis se lo sogna di ottenere in carriera i successi di Giorgi.

Evidentemente segui da poco il tennis, quindi è giusto che ti richiami i successi di Giorgi, che i più attenti conoscono già perfettamente.
Top 30.
Titolo WTA a ‘s Hertogenbosch (non a Bangalore o Kuala Lumper)
5 finali WTA
30 vittorie in 23 partecipazioni agli slam
Ottavi di finale a Wimbledon e Flushing Meadows
Giocatrici battute:
Sharapova
Azarenka
Pennetta
Bartoli
Petrova
Ka. Pliskova
Cibulkova
Konta
Wozniacki
Bertens
Radwanska
Keys
Vesnina
Muguruza
Suarez-Navarro
Arruabarrena
Mladenovic
Garcia
Cornet
Parmentier
Schiavone
Vinci
Errani
Tsurenko
Ostapenko
Shvedova
Barthel
Petkovic
Goerges
Beck
Vandeweghe
McHale
Brengle
Bouchard
Cirstea
Bencic
Wang
Wickmayer
Flipkens
Larsson
Sasnovich
Come vedi sono veramente poche le campionesse che almeno una volta non si sono dovute inchinare a Giorgi sul campo: le Williams, Kvitova, Halep, Kuznetsova e qualche altra.
Quando qualcuna, italiana o meno, avrà ottenuto almeno un quarto di questi risultati comincerò a prenderla in seria considerazione

Sta di fatto che ha vinto 1 torneo (international) e persi 5. Ed è questo che conta. Ed è del 91, 8 anni in più della giovane australiana, che per quanto dimostrato oggi, un International in 8 anni può vincerlo senza problemi.
Inutile fare la lista dele top che ha battuto, soprattutto se in seguito a tali vittorie, spesso è uscita il turno dopo.
Giorgi ahimè resta una promessa mancata. Spero ci smentisca

Giorgi non è più una promessa da tempo, è in fase involutiva forse irreversibile, e più rapida di quanto ci si potesse aspettare.
Non va giudicata per quello che è oggi, nè tantomeno per quello che potrà essere domani. Questo vale per lei come per Errani, Vinci, Schiavone. Non ci si aspettava un declino così rapido, ma ce ne dobbiamo fare una ragione.
Chi la vede ancora come “promessa” non ha il senso del tempo, è invece già tempo di bilanci, di guardare indietro e non avanti, sperando di essere smentito.
Poteva essere meglio, poteva avere continuità di vittorie?
Certo, ma non l’ha avuta, però le vittorie restano, e contano, e testimoniano la qualità della protagonista, gemme sciolte che non hanno mai formato una collana, come la discontinuità di rendimento e l’improvviso declino ne testimoniano i limiti.
Ma prima di entusiasmarmi per chicchessia voglio vedere risultati che restano.

Quello che resta non sono le vittorie se non ti portano a vincere tornei e l’International vinto non è abbastanza. Sai quante giocatrici con meno potenziale di lei han vinto International (magari più di uno)? Si viene ricordati per altro… e la Giorgi (che non è ancora così vecchia da dover guardare solo al passato) non ha un passato sufficente, non basta battere Sharapova o Wozniacki se non sei continua.

Secondo me può vincere ancora una classica importante tipo Roubaix o Fiandre ma non potrà vincere mai un grande giro
L’australiana ha tutto per fare meglio
Compresa la testa mi pare

 102
Luciano.N94 29-05-2017 16:24

Madonna mia Napooooo

 101
« Commenti più vecchi (100 precedenti)