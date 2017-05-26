Roland Garros 2017 ATP, Copertina, WTA

Roland Garros: I risultati dell’ultima giornata di qualificazioni con il Live dettagliato

26/05/2017 09:00 1 commento
Risultati dal Roland Garros
FRA Roland Garros – Turno Decisivo Qualificazioni – Grand Slam | Terra | e16.790.000

Court 6 – 10:00 AM
(5)Ana Bogdan ROU vs Virginie Razzano FRA

GS Roland Garros
A. Bogdan [5]
0
4
V. Razzano
0
3
(4)Richel Hogenkamp NED vs (13)Heather Watson GBR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(16)Paul-Henri Mathieu FRA vs Denis Kudla USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Roberto Quiroz ECU vs Maxime Hamou FRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 8 – 10:00 AM
Matteo Donati ITA vs Marco Trungelliti ARG

GS Roland Garros
M. Donati
15
3
M. Trungelliti
0
4
Kateryna Kozlova UKR vs (16)Aleksandra Krunic SRB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(3)Beatriz Haddad Maia BRA vs Jil Teichmann SUI

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 14 – 10:00 AM
(1)Sara Errani ITA vs (20)Nicole Gibbs USA

GS Roland Garros
S. Errani [1]
0
5
N. Gibbs [20]
0
2
(15)Gerald Melzer AUT vs (32)Bjorn Fratangelo USA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(12)Bethanie Mattek-Sands USA vs Zarina Diyas KAZ

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 16 – 10:00 AM
Daniel Masur GER vs (29)Arthur De Greef BEL

GS Roland Garros
D. Masur
15
3
A. De Greef [29]
15
5
(10)Ons Jabeur TUN vs Miyu Kato JPN

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quirine Lemoine NED vs Arantxa Rus NED

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 17 – 10:00 AM
(1)Marius Copil ROU vs (31)Peter Gojowczyk GER

(4)Taro Daniel JPN vs (18)Andrey Rublev RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(9)Alison Van Uytvanck BEL vs Lucie Hradecka CZE

Il match deve ancora iniziare

(2)Marketa Vondrousova CZE vs (14)Anna Blinkova RUS

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 18 – 10:00 AM
(8)Maryna Zanevska BEL vs Petra Martic CRO

GS Roland Garros
M. Zanevska [8]
15
5
P. Martic
30
3
(5)Norbert Gombos SVK vs Jozef Kovalik SVK

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Francoise Abanda CAN vs (18)Su Jeong Jang KOR

Il match deve ancora iniziare

1 commento

karsten braasch (Guest) 26-05-2017 09:09

campo 8 sarà visibile in streaming?

 1
