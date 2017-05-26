Roland Garros: I risultati dell’ultima giornata di qualificazioni con il Live dettagliato

Risultati dal Roland Garros
Roland Garros – Turno Decisivo Qualificazioni – Grand Slam | Terra | e16.790.000
Court 6 – 10:00 AM
(5)Ana Bogdan vs Virginie Razzano
GS Roland Garros
A. Bogdan [5]•
0
4
V. Razzano
0
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Razzano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
A. Bogdan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-2 → 4-2
V. Razzano
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 3-2
A. Bogdan
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
(4)Richel Hogenkamp vs (13)Heather Watson
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(16)Paul-Henri Mathieu vs Denis Kudla
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Roberto Quiroz vs Maxime Hamou
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 8 – 10:00 AM
Matteo Donati vs Marco Trungelliti
GS Roland Garros
M. Donati•
15
3
M. Trungelliti
0
4
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
M. Trungelliti
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
M. Donati
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Trungelliti
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 3-2
M. Donati
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
M. Trungelliti
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
M. Donati
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Kateryna Kozlova vs (16)Aleksandra Krunic
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(3)Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Jil Teichmann
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 14 – 10:00 AM
(1)Sara Errani vs (20)Nicole Gibbs
GS Roland Garros
S. Errani [1]
0
5
N. Gibbs [20]•
0
2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Errani
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
N. Gibbs
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
S. Errani
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
(15)Gerald Melzer vs (32)Bjorn Fratangelo
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(12)Bethanie Mattek-Sands vs Zarina Diyas
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 16 – 10:00 AM
Daniel Masur vs (29)Arthur De Greef
GS Roland Garros
D. Masur•
15
3
A. De Greef [29]
15
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
A. De Greef
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
D. Masur
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
D. Masur
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
(10)Ons Jabeur vs Miyu Kato
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quirine Lemoine vs Arantxa Rus
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 17 – 10:00 AM
(1)Marius Copil vs (31)Peter Gojowczyk
(4)Taro Daniel vs (18)Andrey Rublev
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(9)Alison Van Uytvanck vs Lucie Hradecka
Il match deve ancora iniziare
(2)Marketa Vondrousova vs (14)Anna Blinkova
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Court 18 – 10:00 AM
(8)Maryna Zanevska vs Petra Martic
GS Roland Garros
M. Zanevska [8]•
15
5
P. Martic
30
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
P. Martic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 5-3
M. Zanevska
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 5-2
P. Martic
15-0
30-0
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
M. Zanevska
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-1 → 4-1
M. Zanevska
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-0 → 3-0
(5)Norbert Gombos vs Jozef Kovalik
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Francoise Abanda vs (18)Su Jeong Jang
Il match deve ancora iniziare
1 commento
campo 8 sarà visibile in streaming?