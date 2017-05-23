L’appello umanitario di Sophia Shapatava

La nostra amica Sophia Shapatava, intervistata pochi giorni fa e molto impegnata in iniziative umanitarie, sta raccogliendo fondi URGENTEMENTE per Helena una bambina georgiana di soli 6-anni con una grave malattia ai reni che deve operarsi in Turchia (che confina con la Georgia) altrimenti è condannata ad un mese di vita.

Questo è il post pubblico di Sophia.

“My friends kid needs a huge help …… please share this post!

6-year-old Helen Avalishvili Needs Our Help!

Her diagnosis is urinary tract infection, unspecified location.

vesicoureteral reflux associated with uropathy.

Over the years, family was managing to pay for treatment. Relatives helped Helena to go to Turkey in order to clarify the diagnosis. The operation is urgent because any type of infection can lead to kidney function arrest, the cost of which family’s financial resources can not reach.

The operation will take place in Turkey liv Hospital, which according to the bill costs 45,000 Turkish lira against GEL with the rate 30,150 and Euro 13.000 of the National Bank.

We should be able to improve Elena’s health!

, Her future is in our hands!

Bank account details:

GEL, USD and EUR.

Bank Beneficiary: JSC “Bank”, bank code: BAGAGE22;

Receiver Kochlamazashvili Kate (mother) personal number: 01.011.031.828

Account number: GEL, USD and GE57BG0000000218679300

Recipient Bank: “TBC Bank”

Banking code: TBCBGE22

Account number: GE80TB7010445063600068 (GEL, USD, and EUR)

Contact Phone Tel: 595700933 (Ketevan Kotchlamazashvili”