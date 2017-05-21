Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Shymkent: Qualificazioni. Live Ghedin vs Shyla

21/05/2017 07:00 Nessun commento
Riccardo Ghedin nella foto
KAZ Challenger Shymkent | Terra | $50.000
2TQ Shyla BLR – Ghedin ITA (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 07:00

CH Shymkent
Yaraslav Shyla [1]
15
1
Riccardo Ghedin
15
0
