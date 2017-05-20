Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Heilbronn: Quarti di Finale. Live Giustino vs A. Martin

20/05/2017
Lorenzo Giustino classe 1991
Challenger Heilbronn | Terra | e64.000
QF Giustino ITA – Martin SVK (1-1) ore 11:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Giustino ITA – Martin SVK
Sep 10, 1991 Birthday: Sep 20, 1989
25 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Slovakia Slovakia
186 Current rank: 110
186 (May 15, 2017) Highest rank: 98 (Jul 25, 2016)
542 Total matches: 684
$182 839 Prize money: $633 783
288 Points: 505
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

