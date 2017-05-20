Masters 1000 Roma 1000 | Terra | e4.273.775 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Heilbronn: Quarti di Finale. Live Giustino vs A. Martin
20/05/2017 10:43 Nessun commento
Challenger Heilbronn | Terra | e64.000
QF Giustino – Martin (1-1) ore 11:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Giustino – Martin
Sep 10, 1991 Birthday: Sep 20, 1989
25 years Age: 27 years
Italy Italy Country: Slovakia Slovakia
186 Current rank: 110
186 (May 15, 2017) Highest rank: 98 (Jul 25, 2016)
542 Total matches: 684
$182 839 Prize money: $633 783
288 Points: 505
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
