ATP Lione: Tabellone di Quali. Nessun azzurro presente

19/05/2017 21:43 Nessun commento
Kyle Edmund nella foto
FRA ATP Lyon 250 | Terra | e482.060
(1) Edmund, Kyle GBR vs Langer, Nils GER
(WC) Muller, Alexandre FRA vs (6) Sandgren, Tennys USA

(2) Chung, Hyeon KOR vs Linzer, Michael AUT
de Minaur, Alex AUS vs (7) Halys, Quentin FRA

(3) Kicker, Nicolas ARG vs Lazov, Alexandar BUL
(Alt) Molteni, Andres ARG vs (8) Polansky, Peter CAN

(4) Olivo, Renzo ARG vs Brkic, Tomislav BIH
(WC) Benchetrit, Elliot FRA vs (5) Elias, Gastao POR

