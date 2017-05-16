Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Busan: Primo Turno. Live Fabbiano vs Ito

16/05/2017 01:14 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.101 ATP
KOR Challenger Busan | Cemento | $150.000
1T Fabbiano ITA – Ito JPN (1-1) 2 incontro dalle ore 03:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Ito JPN – Fabbiano ITA
May 18, 1988 Birthday: May 26, 1989
28 years Age: 27 years
Japan Japan Country: Italy Italy
180 Current rank: 101
60 (Oct 22, 2012) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
705 Total matches: 721
$1 180 152 Prize money: $619 381
294 Points: 535
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

