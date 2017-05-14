Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Seoul: Live la Finali. Live Fabbiano vs Kwon

14/05/2017 01:00 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.133 ATP
KOR Challenger Seoul | Cemento | $100.000
F Fabbiano ITA – Kwon KOR (0-0) ore 04:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Kwon KOR – Fabbiano ITA
Dec 02, 1997 Birthday: May 26, 1989
19 years Age: 27 years
Korea Korea Country: Italy Italy
263 Current rank: 133
231 (Mar 06, 2017) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
156 Total matches: 720
$35 059 Prize money: $619 381
197 Points: 435
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

KOR La partita punto per punto – Finale Doppio

Il match deve ancora iniziare

