WTA Roma: Primo Turno Quali Italiane. Live dettagliato
WTA Roma Premier 5 | Terra | $3.076.495
1TQ Dodin – Ferrando (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Dodin – Ferrando
Oct 24, 1996 Birthday: Aug 10, 1995
20 years Age: 21 years
France France Country: Italy Italy
63 Current rank: 370
58 (Mar 06, 2017) Highest rank: 318 (Sep 12, 2016)
291 Total matches: 259
$0 Prize money: $0
945 Points: 103
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
1TQ Ostapenko – Brianti (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Ostapenko – Brianti
Jun 08, 1997 Birthday: Apr 05, 1980
19 years Age: 37 years
Latvia Latvia Country: Italy Italy
46 Current rank: 473
33 (Jan 30, 2017) Highest rank: 55 (Aug 22, 2011)
280 Total matches: 726
$0 Prize money: $1 256 521
1 180 Points: 66
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
1TQ Bellis – Trevisan (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Bellis – Trevisan
Apr 08, 1999 Birthday: Nov 03, 1993
18 years Age: 23 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
55 Current rank: 214
54 (Apr 03, 2017) Highest rank: 214 (May 08, 2017)
148 Total matches: 157
$0 Prize money: $0
1 025 Points: 243
Left-handed Plays: Right-handed
1TQ di Sarra – Ozaki (0-0) 4 incontro dalle ore 10:00
Ozaki – di Sarra
Apr 10, 1994 Birthday: May 16, 1990
23 years Age: 26 years
Japan Japan Country: Italy Italy
71 Current rank: Not Rank
70 (Apr 24, 2017) Highest rank: 305 (Feb 08, 2010)
355 Total matches: 312
$0 Prize money: $0
819 Points: n/a
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: WTA Roma, WTA Roma 2017
5 commenti
Coperto solo il Pietrangeli e diritti solo per WTA.
Perché sarebbe troppo logico, semplice e gradito da pubblico…
Ma perché Supertennis, anziché mandare in onda ragazzini che fanno cesti con i propri maestri in circoli sperduti, non mostrano le partite di quali a Roma?
Forza Ragazze
orribili questi sorteggi direi pessimi…. voglio dare alle ragazze nostre una Chance ma la vedo dura 🙄 … detto ciò c’è qualcuno di questa pagina che va a Roma a vedere il torneo? no perché se incontrasse un certo Palmieri o Binaghi gliene potete dire 4 👿 ma di piu anche se volete… vorrei questo che qualcuno che andrà agli Internazionali dica loro in faccia quello che si meritano! chissà che non succeda 🙄 cordialmente è forza ragazze!