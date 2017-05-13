Masters 1000 Roma: Primo Turno Quali Italiani. Caruso e Pellegrino sconfitti all’esordio
Il tifo sfegatato del pubblico sul Campo 1 non basta a Salvatore Caruso, che cede dopo una splendida battaglia (2 ore e 34) contro Adrian Mannarino per 46 64 75. Il siciliano aveva condotto per 3-1 nel terzo set.
Sul Pietrangeli, Andrea Pellegrino ha tenuto fino al 5 pari del secondo set contro Istomin, il quale ha però strappato il servizio al giovanissimo azzurro (classe 1997) e ha chiuso il match per 64 75 in un’ora e 43 minuti. Una sconfitta comunque onorevole per il 19enne di Bisceglie, contro il giocatore che ha eliminato Djokovic agli scorsi Australian Open.
Caruso sfiora sempre l’impresa, gli manca sempre il colpo di coda al fotofinish per passare da ottime prestazioni ad imprese… Istomin per Pellegrino su terra era un buon sorteggio ma il ragazzo è ancora leggermente acerbo, soprattutto mentalmente. Giannessi temo non abbia recuperato bene. Spiace tanto non vedere Cecchinato è Travaglia. Avrebbero di certo avuto possibilità…
Dopo un inizio shock…Giannessi pare essersi rimesso pienamente in carreggiata