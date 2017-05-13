Masters 1000 Madrid 1000 | Terra | e5.439.350 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Seoul: Semifinale. Live Fabbiano vs Bemelmans
13/05/2017 01:16 Nessun commento
Challenger Seoul | Cemento | $100.000
SF Bemelmans – Fabbiano (0-0) ore 04:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Bemelmans – Fabbiano
Jan 14, 1988 Birthday: May 26, 1989
29 years Age: 27 years
Belgium Belgium Country: Italy Italy
137 Current rank: 133
84 (Sep 28, 2015) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
727 Total matches: 719
$1 107 762 Prize money: $619 381
430 Points: 435
Left-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Seoul, Challenger Seoul 2017, Thomas Fabbiano
