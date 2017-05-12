Masters 1000 Madrid 1000 | Terra | e5.439.350 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Seoul: Quarti di Finale. Live Fabbiano vs Soeda
12/05/2017 01:10 Nessun commento
Challenger Seoul | Cemento | $100.000
QF Soeda – Fabbiano (0-2) ore 04:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Fabbiano – Soeda
May 26, 1989 Birthday: Sep 05, 1984
27 years Age: 32 years
Italy Italy Country: Japan Japan
133 Current rank: 144
98 (Apr 04, 2016) Highest rank: 47 (Jul 23, 2012)
718 Total matches: 907
$619 381 Prize money: $1 611 633
435 Points: 414
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Seoul, Challenger Seoul 2017, Thomas Fabbiano
