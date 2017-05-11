Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Seoul: Secondo Turno. Live Fabbiano vs Chiudinelli

Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.133 ATP
KOR Challenger Seoul | Cemento | $100.000
2T Chiudinelli SUI – Fabbiano ITA (0-0) ore 05:30

CH Seoul
Marco Chiudinelli
0
1
2
Thomas Fabbiano
0
6
3
Fabbiano ITA – Chiudinelli SUI
May 26, 1989 Birthday: Sep 10, 1981
27 years Age: 35 years
Italy Italy Country: Switzerland Switzerland
133 Current rank: 188
98 (Apr 04, 2016) Highest rank: 52 (Feb 22, 2010)
717 Total matches: 772
$619 381 Prize money: $1 916 261
435 Points: 281
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

