Challenger Seoul: Secondo Turno. Live Fabbiano vs Chiudinelli
11/05/2017 05:12 Nessun commento
Challenger Seoul | Cemento | $100.000
2T Chiudinelli – Fabbiano (0-0) ore 05:30
CH Seoul
Marco Chiudinelli
0
1
2
Thomas Fabbiano•
0
6
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Fabbiano
2-3
M. Chiudinelli
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
40-15
ace
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-2 → 2-3
T. Fabbiano
15-15
30-15
40-15
2-1 → 2-2
M. Chiudinelli
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
T. Fabbiano
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
M. Chiudinelli
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Risultato
1-6
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
M. Chiudinelli
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
M. Chiudinelli
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
1-2 → 1-3
T. Fabbiano
0-15
15-15
40-15
1-1 → 1-2
M. Chiudinelli
15-0
30-0
40-0
0-1 → 1-1
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Fabbiano – Chiudinelli
May 26, 1989 Birthday: Sep 10, 1981
27 years Age: 35 years
Italy Italy Country: Switzerland Switzerland
133 Current rank: 188
98 (Apr 04, 2016) Highest rank: 52 (Feb 22, 2010)
717 Total matches: 772
$619 381 Prize money: $1 916 261
435 Points: 281
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Seoul, Challenger Seoul 2017, Thomas Fabbiano
