Challenger Seoul: Primo Turno. Live Fabbiano vs Marchenko

09/05/2017 01:10 1 commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.133 ATP
KOR Challenger Seoul | Cemento | $100.000
1T Fabbiano ITA – Marchenko UKR (0-0) ore 03:30

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Marchenko UKR – Fabbiano ITA
Sep 08, 1987 Birthday: May 26, 1989
29 years Age: 27 years
Ukraine Ukraine Country: Italy Italy
122 Current rank: 133
49 (Oct 03, 2016) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
722 Total matches: 716
$1 768 977 Prize money: $619 381
463 Points: 435
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

1 commento

Tifoso degli italiani (Guest) 09-05-2017 01:59

Forza Thommy, sempre difficilissimo ripartire dopo una bella vittoria, ma questo torneo vale tanto e le prime due tds sono già andate via…

