Masters 1000 Madrid 1000 | Terra | e5.439.350 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger Seoul: Primo Turno. Live Fabbiano vs Marchenko
09/05/2017 01:10 1 commento
Challenger Seoul | Cemento | $100.000
1T Fabbiano – Marchenko (0-0) ore 03:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Marchenko – Fabbiano
Sep 08, 1987 Birthday: May 26, 1989
29 years Age: 27 years
Ukraine Ukraine Country: Italy Italy
122 Current rank: 133
49 (Oct 03, 2016) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
722 Total matches: 716
$1 768 977 Prize money: $619 381
463 Points: 435
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Challenger Seoul, Challenger Seoul 2017, Thomas Fabbiano
1 commento
Forza Thommy, sempre difficilissimo ripartire dopo una bella vittoria, ma questo torneo vale tanto e le prime due tds sono già andate via…