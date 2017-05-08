Masters 1000 Madrid 1000 | Terra | e5.439.350 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Scalata nel ranking per Fabbiano e Travaglia
08/05/2017 10:11 3 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (08-05-2017)
29
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1235
Punti
24
Tornei
36
Best: 35
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1120
Punti
33
Tornei
72
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
705
Punti
23
Tornei
110
Best: 110
▲
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
511
Punti
20
Tornei
120
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
469
Punti
26
Tornei
133
Best: 98
▲
27
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
435
Punti
23
Tornei
136
Best: 82
▲
15
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
434
Punti
25
Tornei
161
Best: 146
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
353
Punti
23
Tornei
165
Best: 165
▲
43
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
340
Punti
25
Tornei
184
Best: 171
▲
6
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
293
Punti
25
Tornei
187
Best: 187
▲
4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
283
Punti
32
Tornei
196
Best: 196
▲
10
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
271
Punti
31
Tornei
199
Best: 199
▲
5
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
267
Punti
31
Tornei
217
Best: 159
▼
-3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
245
Punti
20
Tornei
242
Best: 153
▲
1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
211
Punti
30
Tornei
250
Best: 250
▲
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
205
Punti
14
Tornei
258
Best: 252
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
200
Punti
20
Tornei
321
Best: 259
▼
-11
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
151
Punti
27
Tornei
331
Best: 259
▼
-6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
144
Punti
23
Tornei
347
Best: 118
▼
-1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
135
Punti
23
Tornei
362
Best: 290
▼
-10
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
127
Punti
21
Tornei
367
Best: 299
▲
13
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
125
Punti
24
Tornei
376
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
118
Punti
18
Tornei
416
Best: 25
▼
-69
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
101
Punti
13
Tornei
437
Best: 437
▲
5
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
94
Punti
29
Tornei
445
Best: 355
▲
3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
91
Punti
24
Tornei
468
Best: 36
▲
69
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
78
Punti
6
Tornei
471
Best: 384
--
0
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
78
Punti
25
Tornei
473
Best: 327
▲
1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
76
Punti
28
Tornei
477
Best: 282
▲
17
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
75
Punti
23
Tornei
496
Best: 472
--
0
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
72
Punti
23
Tornei
503
Best: 477
▼
-2
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
70
Punti
22
Tornei
517
Best: 456
▼
-61
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
67
Punti
22
Tornei
525
Best: 494
▲
3
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
64
Punti
15
Tornei
598
Best: 566
▲
30
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
49
Punti
25
Tornei
599
Best: 472
▼
-17
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
49
Punti
27
Tornei
603
Best: 465
▲
5
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
48
Punti
29
Tornei
606
Best: 344
▼
-42
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
47
Punti
11
Tornei
616
Best: 616
▲
5
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
45
Punti
23
Tornei
622
Best: 622
▲
1
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
44
Punti
30
Tornei
644
Best: 230
▲
3
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
40
Punti
14
Tornei
654
Best: 654
▲
1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
39
Punti
31
Tornei
667
Best: 665
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
36
Punti
23
Tornei
669
Best: 669
▲
58
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
36
Punti
26
Tornei
672
Best: 450
▼
-7
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
35
Punti
21
Tornei
692
Best: 680
▼
-12
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
33
Punti
16
Tornei
693
Best: 590
▲
1
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
33
Punti
19
Tornei
725
Best: 716
▲
5
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
30
Punti
25
Tornei
734
Best: 573
▲
4
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
29
Punti
18
Tornei
738
Best: 738
▲
6
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
29
Punti
29
Tornei
769
Best: 267
▲
4
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
5
Tornei
770
Best: 178
▲
4
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
25
Punti
7
Tornei
814
Best: 811
▲
8
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
21
Punti
16
Tornei
815
Best: 806
▲
8
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
21
Punti
17
Tornei
824
Best: 464
▲
7
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
20
Punti
12
Tornei
825
Best: 664
▲
7
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
20
Punti
13
Tornei
837
Best: 837
▲
38
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
19
Punti
10
Tornei
862
Best: 556
▼
-13
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
18
Punti
24
Tornei
879
Best: 743
▲
3
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
17
Punti
29
Tornei
901
Best: 901
▲
5
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
15
Punti
16
Tornei
939
Best: 939
▲
25
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
13
Punti
14
Tornei
961
Best: 901
▼
-2
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
12
Punti
8
Tornei
975
Best: 975
▲
1
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
12
Punti
19
Tornei
976
Best: 976
▲
28
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
12
Punti
21
Tornei
1003
Best: 988
--
0
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
11
Punti
19
Tornei
1018
Best: 1018
▲
1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
10
Punti
9
Tornei
1041
Best: 1023
▲
3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1085
Best: 1085
▲
47
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1100
Best: 1044
--
0
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1114
Best: 667
▲
2
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
7
Punti
4
Tornei
1137
Best: 430
▼
-46
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1138
Best: 949
▲
1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1151
Best: 1028
▲
2
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
22
Tornei
1185
Best: 526
▲
5
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
6
Punti
19
Tornei
1187
Best: 908
▼
-33
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
23
Tornei
1204
Best: 629
▼
-84
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
5
Punti
5
Tornei
1210
Best: 809
▲
4
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1229
Best: 1229
▲
2
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1234
Best: 912
--
0
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1240
Best: 1240
▲
2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1250
Best: 1250
▲
85
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1282
Best: 1282
▲
1
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1295
Best: 949
--
0
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1295
Best: 1295
--
0
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1315
Best: 1315
▼
-1
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1327
Best: 1327
▼
-2
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1329
Best: 854
▲
1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1405
Best: 1404
▼
-1
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1414
Best: 1414
--
0
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1417
Best: 1417
--
0
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1426
Best: 842
--
0
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1426
Best: 1426
--
0
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1441
Best: 798
▲
2
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1470
Best: 1470
▲
2
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1497
Best: 1497
--
0
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1504
Best: 1504
▲
1
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1504
Best: 1504
▲
258
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1568
Best: 1565
▼
-3
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1568
Best: 715
▼
-3
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1595
Best: 1594
▼
-1
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1609
Best: 1608
▼
-1
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1622
Best: 835
--
0
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1622
Best: 1622
--
0
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
▼
-2
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1042
▲
112
Federico Bonacia
ITA, 14-01-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
▼
-2
Andrea Camurri
ITA, 25-03-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
▼
-2
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
▼
-2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 242
▼
-2
Daniele Giorgini
ITA, 24-04-1984
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 980
▼
-2
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 175
▲
112
Gianluca Naso
ITA, 06-01-1987
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
▼
-2
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1765
Best: 1762
▼
-3
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1765
Best: 1765
▼
-3
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1765
Best: 1762
▼
-3
Antonio Mastrelia
ITA, 25-08-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1765
Best: 1762
▼
-3
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1765
Best: 1762
▼
-3
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
▲
3
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
▲
3
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
▲
86
Giacomo Miccini
ITA, 05-07-1992
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
▲
3
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
▲
3
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1944
Best: 1944
▼
-85
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1944
Best: 1942
▼
-2
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1944
Best: 1942
▼
-2
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1944
Best: 1942
▼
-2
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
▲
3
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
▲
3
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
▼
-54
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2035
Best: 2035
▲
5
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2035
Best: 2035
▲
5
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2079
Best: 696
▲
11
Matteo Marfia
ITA, 06-03-1987
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2093
Best: 2093
▲
4
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
1
Punti
11
Tornei
3 commenti
Abbiamo forse la più alta rappresentanza al mondo tra la 100 e la 200 posizione (n.10),quindi con un numero notevole di rincalzi per la top 100. Non male per un Paese di cui molti utenti dicono essere in crisi tennisticamente…
Tanti best ranking questa settimana nei primi 250 !
Avanti così che quest’anno arrivano forze nuove nei 100 🙂
L unico che non sale mai è DONATI che fra poco comincia a scendere.