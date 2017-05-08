Italiani ATP, Copertina

Classifica ATP Italiani: Scalata nel ranking per Fabbiano e Travaglia

08/05/2017 10:11 3 commenti
Stefano Travaglia nella foto
Stefano Travaglia nella foto

Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (08-05-2017)

29
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1235
Punti
24
Tornei
36
Best: 35
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1120
Punti
33
Tornei
72
Best: 18
--
0
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
705
Punti
23
Tornei
110
Best: 110
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
511
Punti
20
Tornei
120
Best: 100
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
469
Punti
26
Tornei
133
Best: 98
27
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
435
Punti
23
Tornei
136
Best: 82
15
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
434
Punti
25
Tornei
161
Best: 146
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
353
Punti
23
Tornei
165
Best: 165
43
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
340
Punti
25
Tornei
184
Best: 171
6
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
293
Punti
25
Tornei
187
Best: 187
4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
283
Punti
32
Tornei
196
Best: 196
10
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
271
Punti
31
Tornei
199
Best: 199
5
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
267
Punti
31
Tornei
217
Best: 159
-3
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
245
Punti
20
Tornei
242
Best: 153
1
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
211
Punti
30
Tornei
250
Best: 250
1
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
205
Punti
14
Tornei
258
Best: 252
--
0
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
200
Punti
20
Tornei
321
Best: 259
-11
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
151
Punti
27
Tornei
331
Best: 259
-6
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
144
Punti
23
Tornei
347
Best: 118
-1
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
135
Punti
23
Tornei
362
Best: 290
-10
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
127
Punti
21
Tornei
367
Best: 299
13
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
125
Punti
24
Tornei
376
Best: 292
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
118
Punti
18
Tornei
416
Best: 25
-69
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
101
Punti
13
Tornei
437
Best: 437
5
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
94
Punti
29
Tornei
445
Best: 355
3
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
91
Punti
24
Tornei
468
Best: 36
69
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
78
Punti
6
Tornei
471
Best: 384
--
0
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
78
Punti
25
Tornei
473
Best: 327
1
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
76
Punti
28
Tornei
477
Best: 282
17
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
75
Punti
23
Tornei
496
Best: 472
--
0
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
72
Punti
23
Tornei
503
Best: 477
-2
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
70
Punti
22
Tornei
517
Best: 456
-61
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
67
Punti
22
Tornei
525
Best: 494
3
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
64
Punti
15
Tornei
598
Best: 566
30
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
49
Punti
25
Tornei
599
Best: 472
-17
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
49
Punti
27
Tornei
603
Best: 465
5
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
48
Punti
29
Tornei
606
Best: 344
-42
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
47
Punti
11
Tornei
616
Best: 616
5
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
45
Punti
23
Tornei
622
Best: 622
1
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
44
Punti
30
Tornei
644
Best: 230
3
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
40
Punti
14
Tornei
654
Best: 654
1
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
39
Punti
31
Tornei
667
Best: 665
--
0
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
36
Punti
23
Tornei
669
Best: 669
58
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
36
Punti
26
Tornei
672
Best: 450
-7
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
35
Punti
21
Tornei
692
Best: 680
-12
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
33
Punti
16
Tornei
693
Best: 590
1
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
33
Punti
19
Tornei
725
Best: 716
5
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
30
Punti
25
Tornei
734
Best: 573
4
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
29
Punti
18
Tornei
738
Best: 738
6
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
29
Punti
29
Tornei
769
Best: 267
4
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
5
Tornei
770
Best: 178
4
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
25
Punti
7
Tornei
814
Best: 811
8
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
21
Punti
16
Tornei
815
Best: 806
8
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
21
Punti
17
Tornei
824
Best: 464
7
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
20
Punti
12
Tornei
825
Best: 664
7
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
20
Punti
13
Tornei
837
Best: 837
38
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
19
Punti
10
Tornei
862
Best: 556
-13
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
18
Punti
24
Tornei
879
Best: 743
3
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
17
Punti
29
Tornei
901
Best: 901
5
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
15
Punti
16
Tornei
939
Best: 939
25
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
13
Punti
14
Tornei
961
Best: 901
-2
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
12
Punti
8
Tornei
975
Best: 975
1
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
12
Punti
19
Tornei
976
Best: 976
28
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 08-04-1993
12
Punti
21
Tornei
1003
Best: 988
--
0
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
11
Punti
19
Tornei
1018
Best: 1018
1
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
10
Punti
9
Tornei
1041
Best: 1023
3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1085
Best: 1085
47
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
8
Punti
11
Tornei
1100
Best: 1044
--
0
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
8
Punti
17
Tornei
1114
Best: 667
2
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
7
Punti
4
Tornei
1137
Best: 430
-46
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1138
Best: 949
1
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
7
Punti
13
Tornei
1151
Best: 1028
2
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
22
Tornei
1185
Best: 526
5
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
6
Punti
19
Tornei
1187
Best: 908
-33
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
6
Punti
23
Tornei
1204
Best: 629
-84
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
5
Punti
5
Tornei
1210
Best: 809
4
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1229
Best: 1229
2
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1234
Best: 912
--
0
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1240
Best: 1240
2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
5
Punti
12
Tornei
1250
Best: 1250
85
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
5
Punti
14
Tornei
1282
Best: 1282
1
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1295
Best: 949
--
0
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1295
Best: 1295
--
0
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1315
Best: 1315
-1
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1327
Best: 1327
-2
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1329
Best: 854
1
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1405
Best: 1404
-1
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1414
Best: 1414
--
0
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1417
Best: 1417
--
0
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1426
Best: 842
--
0
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1426
Best: 1426
--
0
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1441
Best: 798
2
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1470
Best: 1470
2
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1497
Best: 1497
--
0
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1504
Best: 1504
1
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1504
Best: 1504
258
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1568
Best: 1565
-3
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1568
Best: 715
-3
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1595
Best: 1594
-1
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
6
Tornei
1609
Best: 1608
-1
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1622
Best: 835
--
0
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1622
Best: 1622
--
0
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
-2
Gianluca Bergomi
ITA, 15-01-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1042
112
Federico Bonacia
ITA, 14-01-1997
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
-2
Andrea Camurri
ITA, 25-03-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
-2
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
-2
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 242
-2
Daniele Giorgini
ITA, 24-04-1984
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 980
-2
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 175
112
Gianluca Naso
ITA, 06-01-1987
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1648
-2
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1765
Best: 1762
-3
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1765
Best: 1765
-3
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1765
Best: 1762
-3
Antonio Mastrelia
ITA, 25-08-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1765
Best: 1762
-3
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1765
Best: 1762
-3
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
3
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
3
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
86
Giacomo Miccini
ITA, 05-07-1992
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
3
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1856
Best: 1856
3
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1944
Best: 1944
-85
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1944
Best: 1942
-2
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1944
Best: 1942
-2
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1944
Best: 1942
-2
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
3
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
3
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1996
Best: 1996
-54
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2035
Best: 2035
5
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2035
Best: 2035
5
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2079
Best: 696
11
Matteo Marfia
ITA, 06-03-1987
1
Punti
8
Tornei
2093
Best: 2093
4
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
1
Punti
11
Tornei
TAG: , ,

3 commenti

Antony_65 (Guest) 08-05-2017 12:12

Abbiamo forse la più alta rappresentanza al mondo tra la 100 e la 200 posizione (n.10),quindi con un numero notevole di rincalzi per la top 100. Non male per un Paese di cui molti utenti dicono essere in crisi tennisticamente…

 3
Replica | Quota |
kalu 08-05-2017 10:35

Tanti best ranking questa settimana nei primi 250 !
Avanti così che quest’anno arrivano forze nuove nei 100 🙂

 2
Replica | Quota |
arnaldo (Guest) 08-05-2017 10:24

L unico che non sale mai è DONATI che fra poco comincia a scendere.

 1
Replica | Quota |