Challenger Gimcheon: Semifinale. Live Fabbiano vs Kavcic
06/05/2017 03:40 Nessun commento
Challenger Gimcheon – Hard
SF Kavcic – Fabbiano (0-1) ore 04:00
CH Gimcheon
Blaz Kavcic [5]
0
3
Thomas Fabbiano•
0
5
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Fabbiano
3-5
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 3-5
T. Fabbiano
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
2-4 → 2-5
B. Kavcic
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
2-3 → 2-4
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 2-2
T. Fabbiano
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
B. Kavcic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
T. Fabbiano
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Kavcic – Fabbiano
Mar 05, 1987 Birthday: May 26, 1989
30 years Age: 27 years
Slovenia Slovenia Country: Italy Italy
123 Current rank: 160
68 (Aug 06, 2012) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
804 Total matches: 714
$1 544 491 Prize money: $619 381
462 Points: 355
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
