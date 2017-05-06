Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Gimcheon: Semifinale. Live Fabbiano vs Kavcic

Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.160 ATP

KOR Challenger Gimcheon – Hard
SF Kavcic SLO – Fabbiano ITA (0-1) ore 04:00

CH Gimcheon
Blaz Kavcic [5]
0
3
Thomas Fabbiano
0
5
Kavcic SLO – Fabbiano ITA
Mar 05, 1987 Birthday: May 26, 1989
30 years Age: 27 years
Slovenia Slovenia Country: Italy Italy
123 Current rank: 160
68 (Aug 06, 2012) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
804 Total matches: 714
$1 544 491 Prize money: $619 381
462 Points: 355
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

