Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Gimcheon: Primo Turno. Live Fabbiano vs Lee

02/05/2017 04:31 Nessun commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.160 ATP
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.160 ATP

KOR Challenger Gimcheon – Terra
1T Fabbiano ITA – Lee KOR (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 04:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Lee KOR – Fabbiano ITA
Jul 02, 1993 Birthday: May 26, 1989
23 years Age: 27 years
Korea Korea Country: Italy Italy
796 Current rank: 160
790 (Apr 03, 2017) Highest rank: 98 (Apr 04, 2016)
142 Total matches: 711
$0 Prize money: $619 381
23 Points: 355
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed

TAG: , ,