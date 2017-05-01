Circuito ATP ATP, Copertina

ATP Monaco, Istanbul e Estoril: I risultati con il live dettagliato della prima giornata (In campo due azzurri)

01/05/2017
Risultati dal circuito ATP
GER ATP Munich 250 | Terra | e482.060 – 1° Turno

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 11:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [7] Jan-Lennard Struff GER vs [WC] Daniel Masur GER

ATP Munich
Jan-Lennard Struff [7]
6
6
Daniel Masur
3
4
Vincitore: J. STRUFF
2. Sergiy Stakhovsky UKR vs [PR] Tommy Haas GER (non prima ore: 13:30)

ATP Munich
Sergiy Stakhovsky
0
6
1
Tommy Haas
0
1
2
3. Gerald Melzer AUT vs [Q] Yannick Hanfmann GER

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. [Q] Jozef Kovalik SVK vs Jeremy Chardy FRA (non prima ore: 17:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [8] Thomaz Bellucci BRA vs Mikhail Kukushkin KAZ

ATP Munich
Thomaz Bellucci [8]
6
6
Mikhail Kukushkin
3
2
Vincitore: T. BELLUCCI
2. Fabio Fognini ITA / Andreas Seppi ITA vs [WC] Matthias Bachinger GER / Maximilian Marterer GER

ATP Munich
Fabio Fognini / Andreas Seppi
0
6
1
Matthias Bachinger / Maximilian Marterer
40
2
0
4 Game points
TUR ATP Istanbul 250 | Terra | e439.005 – 1° Turno

Garanti Koza Arena – Ora italiana: 11:30 (ora locale: 12:30 pm)
1. Jiri Vesely CZE vs Marcel Granollers ESP

ATP Istanbul
Jiri Vesely
7
2
6
Marcel Granollers
5
6
4
Vincitore: J. VESELY
2. [8] Steve Darcis BEL vs Dudi Sela ISR

ATP Istanbul
Steve Darcis [8]
40
0
Dudi Sela
40
0
3. Mikhail Youzhny RUS vs [WC] Cem Ilkel TUR (non prima ore: 16:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Radu Albot MDA vs [6] Bernard Tomic AUS (non prima ore: 18:00)

Il match deve ancora iniziare


Court 1 – Ora italiana: 12:30 (ora locale: 1:30 pm)
1. [Q] Adrian Menendez-Maceiras ESP vs Jordan Thompson AUS

ATP Istanbul
Adrian Menendez-Maceiras
15
7
0
Jordan Thompson
15
6
4
2. Rogerio Dutra Silva BRA vs [Q] Riccardo Bellotti ITA

Il match deve ancora iniziare



POR ATP Estoril 250 | Terra | e482.060 – 1° Turno

ESTÁDIO MILLENNIUM – Ora italiana: 14:00 (ora locale: 1:00 pm)
1. [PR] Tommy Robredo ESP vs Evgeny Donskoy RUS

ATP Estoril
Tommy Robredo
30
1
Evgeny Donskoy
0
1
2. Gastao Elias POR vs Malek Jaziri TUN (non prima ore: 15:45)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [WC] Frederico Ferreira Silva POR vs Denis Istomin UZB

Il match deve ancora iniziare

4. Kyle Edmund GBR / Joao Sousa POR vs Nicolas Almagro ESP / Guillermo Garcia-Lopez ESP

Il match deve ancora iniziare


COURT CASCAIS – Ora italiana: 13:00 (ora locale: 12:00 pm)
1. [1] Sam Groth AUS / Robert Lindstedt SWE vs Ryan Harrison USA / Michael Venus NZL

ATP Estoril
Sam Groth / Robert Lindstedt [1]
0
3
5
Ryan Harrison / Michael Venus
0
6
4
2. Carlos Berlocq ARG / Sergio Galdos PER vs Ernesto Escobedo USA / Fabricio Neis BRA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

3. [Q] Salvatore Caruso ITA vs Kevin Anderson RSA

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andreas Seppi 01-05-2017 14:05

Temo non ci siano streaming per i nostri alfieri. Qualcuno sa qualcosa?

albcors84 (Guest) 01-05-2017 13:56

@ Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (#1829963)

Giorgi Dentoni Burnett..stop;-)

danielevv 01-05-2017 13:35

@ albcors84 (#1829948)

Nuove leve??? Ah stiamo freschi allora 🙂

Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 01-05-2017 13:26

Scritto da Angelos99
@ Giuseppespartano (#1829931)
Si

Bello? 🙂
Ti piace ?
Fammi la tua classifica top 5 italiani ( di bellezza ) , io ti vorrei fare quella delle donne ma mi sa che c e’ da piangere…. giusto la Giorgi carina ma nulla di che.

Angelos99 01-05-2017 13:05

@ Giuseppespartano (#1829931)

Si

albcors84 (Guest) 01-05-2017 13:01

Bellotti vince Caruso…pure! Forza azzurri! Avanti con le nuove leve italiche negli atp

Paolo03 01-05-2017 12:46

Scusate ma quando si aggiorna il ranking live?

Giuseppespartano (Guest) 01-05-2017 12:43

Ma in foto chi è? Salvatore Caruso?

bYE (Guest) 01-05-2017 12:06

K devo cercarli

bYE (Guest) 01-05-2017 12:06

Mettete gli azzurri in primo piano no????

S.re10 01-05-2017 11:51

Dai che si può fa

Loleo 01-05-2017 11:39

Coperti da telecamere i campi degli italiani?

