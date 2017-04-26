Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tallahassee: Secondo Turno. Live Arnaboldi vs C. Harrison

26/04/2017 17:40 5 commenti
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987

USA Challenger Tallahassee | Terra | $75.000
2T C. Harrison USA – Arnaboldi ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

C. Harrison USA – Arnaboldi ITA
May 29, 1994 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
22 years Age: 29 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
387 Current rank: 267
351 (Jul 15, 2013) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
150 Total matches: 896
$125 769 Prize money: $588 836
115 Points: 191
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed

5 commenti

Figologo (Guest) 26-04-2017 19:27

Scritto da il pallettaro
Grande opportunità se Harrison piccolo è a mezzo servizio come troppo spesso.

Già la vittoria su Tiafoe depone male.

Chris è forte e tira forte.

il pallettaro (Guest) 26-04-2017 19:16

Grande opportunità per incamerare p.ti preziosi.. vincere quando si deve vincere e’ molto difficile.. forza avanti con la scalata alla top 250 ..

Campa (Guest) 26-04-2017 18:25

Se vince.. va al 260 del mondo circa… forza Arna.. crederci sempre

non mollare mai (Guest) 26-04-2017 18:19

Si può fare!
Forza mitico Arna!

Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 26-04-2017 18:11

Forza ARCIBALDO

