Challenger Tallahassee: Secondo Turno. Live Arnaboldi vs C. Harrison
Challenger Tallahassee | Terra | $75.000
2T C. Harrison – Arnaboldi (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 17:00
C. Harrison – Arnaboldi
May 29, 1994 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
22 years Age: 29 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
387 Current rank: 267
351 (Jul 15, 2013) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
150 Total matches: 896
$125 769 Prize money: $588 836
115 Points: 191
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
TAG: Andrea Arnaboldi, Challenger Tallahassee, Challenger Tallahassee 2017
5 commenti
Grande opportunità se Harrison piccolo è a mezzo servizio come troppo spesso.
Già la vittoria su Tiafoe depone male.
Chris è forte e tira forte.
Grande opportunità per incamerare p.ti preziosi.. vincere quando si deve vincere e’ molto difficile.. forza avanti con la scalata alla top 250 ..
Se vince.. va al 260 del mondo circa… forza Arna.. crederci sempre
Si può fare!
Forza mitico Arna!
Forza ARCIBALDO