Fed Cup 2017 Copertina, Davis/FedCup

Fed Cup: Risultati Live Day 2 Semifinali World Group e Spareggi World Group e World Group 2. La Bielorussia è in finale

23/04/2017 16:30 7 commenti
Fed Cup: Risultati Live Day 2 Semifinali World Group e Spareggi World Group e World Group 2. Live dettagliato
Fed Cup: Risultati Live Day 2 Semifinali World Group e Spareggi World Group e World Group 2. Live dettagliato

Semifinali

Usa USA vs Rep. Ceca CZE 2-1- Saddlebrook Resort, Florida, USA
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
R1: CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) v Marketa Vondrusova (CZE)

Fedcup CZE - USA
C. Vandeweghe
6
6
M. Vondrousova
1
4
Vincitore USA
Mostra dettagli

R2: Shelby Rogers (USA) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Fedcup CZE - USA
S. Rogers
3
3
K. Siniakova
6
6
Vincitore CZE
Mostra dettagli

R3: CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Fedcup CZE - USA
C. Vandeweghe
6
6
K. Siniakova
4
0
Vincitore USA
Mostra dettagli

R4: Shelby Rogers (USA) v Marketa Vondrusova (CZE)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R5: Lauren Davis/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) v Denisa Allertova/Kristyna Pliskova (CZE)


Bielorussia BLR vs Svizzera SUI 3-2 – Chizhovka Arena, Minsk, Belarus
Surface: Hard, Indoor
R1: Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Fedcup BLR - SUI
A. Sasnovich
6
5
7
V. Golubic
3
7
5
Vincitore BLR
Mostra dettagli

R2: Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI)

Fedcup BLR - SUI
A. Sabalenka
4
5
T. Bacsinszky
6
7
Vincitore SUI
Mostra dettagli

R3: Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI)

Fedcup BLR - SUI
A. Sasnovich
0
6
7
T. Bacsinszky
0
2
6
Vincitore BLR
Mostra dettagli

R4: Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)

Fedcup BLR - SUI
A. Sabalenka
6
2
6
V. Golubic
3
6
4
Vincitore BLR
Mostra dettagli

R5: Olga Govortsova/Vera Lapko (BLR) v Belinda Bencic/Martina Hingis (SUI)

Fedcup BLR - SUI
O. Govortsova / V. Lapko
0
1
B. Bencic / M. Hingis
6
6
Vincitore SUI
Mostra dettagli


Spareggi World Group

Francia FRA vs Spagna ESP 4-0 – Halle André Vacheresse, Roanne, France
Surface: Clay, Indoor
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Silvia Soler-Espinosa (ESP)

Fedcup FRA - ESP
K. Mladenovic
6
6
S. Soler-Espinosa
0
1
Vincitore FRA
Mostra dettagli

Pauline Parmentier (FRA) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Fedcup FRA - ESP
P. Parmentier
6
6
S. Sorribes Tormo
4
2
Vincitore FRA
Mostra dettagli

Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

Fedcup FRA - ESP
K. Mladenovic
6
6
S. Sorribes Tormo
1
1
Vincitore FRA
Mostra dettagli

Pauline Parmentier (FRA) v Silvia Soler-Espinosa (ESP)

Fedcup FRA - ESP
P. Parmentier
S. Soler-Espinosa
Mostra dettagli

Alize Cornet/Amandine Hesse (FRA) v Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez/Olga Saez Larra (ESP)

Fedcup FRA - ESP
A. Cornet / A. Hesse
6
3
10
M. Martinez Sanchez / O. Saez Larra
1
6
7
Vincitore FRA
Mostra dettagli


Russia RUS vs Belgio BEL 2-2 – Small Sports Arena “Luzhniki”, Moscow, Russia
Surface: Clay, Indoor
R1: Elena Vesnina (RUS) v Alison van Uytvanck (BEL)

Fedcup RUS - BEL
E. Vesnina
6
6
A. Van Uytvanck
3
4
Vincitore RUS
Mostra dettagli

R2: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Elise Mertens (BEL)

Fedcup RUS - BEL
A. Pavlyuchenkova
4
0
E. Mertens
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Mostra dettagli

R3: Elena Vesina (RUS) v Elise Mertens (BEL)

Fedcup RUS - BEL
E. Vesnina
4
6
2
E. Mertens
6
1
6
Vincitore BEL
Mostra dettagli

R4: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Alison van Uytvanck (BEL)

Fedcup RUS - BEL
D. Kasatkina
5
6
6
M. Zanevska
7
1
0
Vincitore RUS
Mostra dettagli

R5: Anna Blinkova/Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v An-Sophie Mestach/Maryna Zanevska (BEL)

Fedcup RUS - BEL
D. Kasatkina / E. Vesnina
30
0
E. Mertens / A. Mestach
40
1
Break point
Mostra dettagli


Germania DEU vs Ucraina UKR 3-2 – Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
Surface: Clay, Indoor
R1: Julia Goerges (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Fedcup GER - UKR
J. Goerges
4
6
6
E. Svitolina
6
1
4
Vincitore GER
Mostra dettagli

R2: Angelique Kerber (GER) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Fedcup GER - UKR
A. Kerber
6
6
L. Tsurenko
1
4
Vincitore GER
Mostra dettagli

R3: Angelique Kerber (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Fedcup GER - UKR
A. Kerber
4
2
E. Svitolina
6
6
Vincitore UKR
Mostra dettagli

R4: Julia Goerges (GER) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)

Fedcup GER - UKR
J. Goerges
6
6
L. Tsurenko
4
4
Vincitore GER
Mostra dettagli

R5: Laura Siegemund/Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Nadiia Kichenok/Olga Savchuk (UKR)

Fedcup GER - UKR
L. Siegemund / C. Witthoeft
4
6
6
N. Kichenok / O. Savchuk
6
4
10
Vincitore UKR
Mostra dettagli


Slovacchia SVK vs Olanda NED 2-3 – AEGON Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia
Surface: Clay, Indoor
R1: Jana Cepelova (SVK) v Richel Hogenkamp (NED)

Fedcup NED - SVK
J. Cepelova
6
6
R. Hogenkamp
3
2
Vincitore SVK
Mostra dettagli

R2: Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) v Kiki Bertens (NED)

Fedcup NED - SVK
R. Sramkova
1
3
K. Bertens
6
6
Vincitore NED
Mostra dettagli

R3: Jana Cepelova (SVK) v Kiki Bertens (NED)

Fedcup NED - SVK
J. Cepelova
3
3
K. Bertens
6
6
Vincitore NED
Mostra dettagli

R4: Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) v Richel Hogenkamp (NED)

Fedcup NED - SVK
K. Kucova
5
4
R. Hogenkamp
7
6
Vincitore NED
Mostra dettagli

R5: Kristina Kucova/Jana Cepelova (SVK) v Cindy Burger/Arantxa Rus (NED)

Fedcup NED - SVK
D. Hantuchova / R. Sramkova
0
2
C. Burger / A. Rus
0
1
Vincitore SVK
Mostra dettagli


Spareggi World Group 2

Italia ITA vs China Taipei TWN 3-1 – Circolo Tennis Barletta, Barletta, Italy
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
R1: Martina Trevisan (ITA) v Lee Ya-Hsuan (TPE)

Fedcup ITA - TPE
M. Trevisan
2
6
12
Y. Lee
6
3
10
Vincitore ITA
Mostra dettagli

R2: Sara Errani (ITA) v Hsu Chieh-Yu (TPE)

Fedcup ITA - TPE
S. Errani
6
6
C. Hsu
0
2
Vincitore ITA
Mostra dettagli

R3: Sara Errani (ITA) v Lee Ya-Hsuan (TPE)

Fedcup ITA - TPE
S. Errani
3
6
6
Y. Lee
6
2
3
Vincitore ITA
Mostra dettagli

R4: Martina Trevisan (ITA) v Hsu Chieh-Yu (TPE)

Fedcup ITA - TPE
M. Trevisan
C. Hsu
Mostra dettagli

R5: Jasmine Paolini/Camilla Rosatello (ITA) v Chaung Chia-Jung/Hsu Ching-Wen (TPE)

Fedcup ITA - TPE
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
4
4
C. Chuang / C. Hsu
6
6
Vincitore TPE
Mostra dettagli


Romania ROU vs Gran Bretagna GBR 3-2 – Tenis Club IDU, Constanta, Romania
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
Simona Halep (ROU) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Fedcup ROU - GBR
S. Halep
6
6
H. Watson
4
1
Vincitore ROU
Mostra dettagli

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v Johanna Konta (GBR)

Fedcup ROU - GBR
S. Cirstea
2
3
J. Konta
6
6
Vincitore GBR
Mostra dettagli

Simona Halep (ROU) v Johanna Konta (GBR)

Fedcup ROU - GBR
S. Halep
6
6
J. Konta
1
3
Vincitore ROU
Mostra dettagli

Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v Heather Watson (GBR)

Fedcup ROU - GBR
I. Begu
6
7
H. Watson
4
5
Vincitore ROU
Mostra dettagli

Monica Niculescu/Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Laura Robson/Jocelyn Rae (GBR

Fedcup ROU - GBR
S. Halep / M. Niculescu
3
6
8
J. Rae / L. Robson
6
1
10
Vincitore GBR
Mostra dettagli


Serbia SRB vs Australia AUS 0-4 – Kristalna Dvorana Sports Hall, Zrenjanin, Serbia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
R1: Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) v Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

Fedcup AUS - SRB
A. Krunic
4
3
A. Barty
6
6
Vincitore AUS
Mostra dettagli

R2: Ivana Jorovic (SRB) v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

Fedcup AUS - SRB
I. Jorovic
2
2
D. Gavrilova
6
6
Vincitore AUS
Mostra dettagli

R3: Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

Fedcup AUS - SRB
N. Stojanovic
0
3
D. Gavrilova
6
6
Vincitore AUS
Mostra dettagli

R4: Ivana Jorovic (SRB) v Ashleigh Barty (AUS)

Fedcup AUS - SRB
I. Jorovic
A. Barty
Mostra dettagli

R5: Aleksandra Krunic/Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Ashleigh Barty/Casey Dellacqua (AUS)

Fedcup AUS - SRB
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
1
5
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
6
7
Vincitore AUS
Mostra dettagli


Canada CAN vs Kazakistan KAZ 1-1 – Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Surface: Hard, Indoor
R1: Bianca Andreescu (CAN) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Fedcup CAN - KAZ
B. Andreescu
4
6
4
Y. Putintseva
6
4
6
Vincitore KAZ
Mostra dettagli

R2: Francoise Abanda (CAN) v Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ)

Fedcup CAN - KAZ
F. Abanda
6
6
Y. Shvedova
3
4
Vincitore CAN
Mostra dettagli

R3: Fracoise Abanda (CAN) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)

Fedcup CAN - KAZ
F. Abanda
30
5
Y. Putintseva
15
3
Mostra dettagli

R4: Bianca Andreescu (CAN) v Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ)

Il match deve ancora iniziare

R5: Gabriela Dabrowski/Katherina Sebov (CAN) v Yaroslava Shvedova/Galina Voskoboeva (KAZ)

TAG: ,

7 commenti

RafaNadal9900 23-04-2017 17:29

Incredibile Bielorussia che ha raggiunto la finale senza azarenka…

 7
Replica | Quota |
luigi (Guest) 23-04-2017 16:16

Prevedo una cena di gala al termine di romania gbr fra le due delegazioni

 6
Replica | Quota |
Dizzo (Guest) 23-04-2017 14:37

Curioso vedere che la trascinatrice della Germania, per una volta, sia stata la Goerges e non la Kerber. Sappiamo che Julia a Stoccarda ha vinto il miglior torneo della carriera e si è fatta carico della squadra dopo la splendida vittoria su Svitolina di ieri.

Intanto, Sabalenka regala il 2o set a Golubic: troppi errori per la giovanissima bielorussa

 5
Replica | Quota |
martina.00 23-04-2017 14:30

Dai Sabalenka che voglio Vika in finale

 4
Replica | Quota |
Luca96 23-04-2017 14:10

Kerber:Svitolina=Kriptonite:Superman

 3
Replica | Quota |
Dizzo (Guest) 23-04-2017 14:05

Sasnovich porta la Bielorussia sul 2-1 e adesso in campo Sabalenka per centrare una storica finale. Nom escluderei la presenza di Vika se la Bielorussia dovesse centrare l’ultimo atto

 2
Replica | Quota |
akgul num.1 23-04-2017 13:45

grande Halep… Konta rispedita a casa con 4 game!

 1
Replica | Quota |