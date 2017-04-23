Fed Cup: Risultati Live Day 2 Semifinali World Group e Spareggi World Group e World Group 2. La Bielorussia è in finale

Fed Cup: Risultati Live Day 2 Semifinali World Group e Spareggi World Group e World Group 2. Live dettagliato
Semifinali
Usa vs Rep. Ceca 2-1- Saddlebrook Resort, Florida, USA
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
R1: CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) v Marketa Vondrusova (CZE)
Fedcup CZE - USA
C. Vandeweghe
6
6
M. Vondrousova
1
4
Vincitore USA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Vondrousova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
5-3 → 5-4
M. Vondrousova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-2 → 3-3
M. Vondrousova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
df
2-2 → 3-2
M. Vondrousova
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 2-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R2: Shelby Rogers (USA) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Fedcup CZE - USA
S. Rogers
3
3
K. Siniakova
6
6
Vincitore CZE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Rogers
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
3-5 → 3-6
K. Siniakova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
K. Siniakova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
S. Rogers
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
K. Siniakova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
S. Rogers
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Siniakova
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
S. Rogers
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
1-4 → 1-5
K. Siniakova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
ace
0-2 → 0-3
K. Siniakova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
R3: CoCo Vandeweghe (USA) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)
Fedcup CZE - USA
C. Vandeweghe
6
6
K. Siniakova
4
0
Vincitore USA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
C. Vandeweghe
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
K. Siniakova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
K. Siniakova
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
ace
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
K. Siniakova
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
4-4 → 5-4
K. Siniakova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
C. Vandeweghe
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
K. Siniakova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 1-2
R4: Shelby Rogers (USA) v Marketa Vondrusova (CZE)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R5: Lauren Davis/Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) v Denisa Allertova/Kristyna Pliskova (CZE)
Bielorussia vs Svizzera 3-2 – Chizhovka Arena, Minsk, Belarus
Surface: Hard, Indoor
R1: Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)
Fedcup BLR - SUI
A. Sasnovich
6
5
7
V. Golubic
3
7
5
Vincitore BLR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Sasnovich
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
A. Sasnovich
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
5-6 → 5-7
V. Golubic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 4-5
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-4 → 3-5
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 3-4
A. Sasnovich
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-4 → 1-4
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
0-3 → 0-4
A. Sasnovich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-1 → 0-2
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-2 → 5-3
A. Sasnovich
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
V. Golubic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-1 → 4-2
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Sasnovich
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
df
0-1 → 1-1
A. Sasnovich
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
R2: Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI)
Fedcup BLR - SUI
A. Sabalenka
4
5
T. Bacsinszky
6
7
Vincitore SUI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Bacsinszky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
A. Sabalenka
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
T. Bacsinszky
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 5-5
A. Sabalenka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-3 → 5-4
A. Sabalenka
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
T. Bacsinszky
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
A. Sabalenka
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-1 → 3-2
T. Bacsinszky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Sabalenka
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
1-1 → 2-1
A. Sabalenka
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Sabalenka
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
3-5 → 4-5
A. Sabalenka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
3-3 → 3-4
T. Bacsinszky
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Sabalenka
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-1 → 3-2
T. Bacsinszky
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
2-1 → 3-1
A. Sabalenka
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
ace
1-1 → 2-1
A. Sabalenka
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
R3: Aliaksandra Sasnovich (BLR) v Timea Bacsinszky (SUI)
Fedcup BLR - SUI
A. Sasnovich•
0
6
7
T. Bacsinszky
0
2
6
Vincitore BLR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
T. Bacsinszky
0-1
0-2
0-3
0-4
0-5
df
1-5
1-6
2-6
6-6 → 7-6
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
6-5 → 6-6
T. Bacsinszky
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 6-5
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
5-4 → 5-5
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
A. Sasnovich
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
2-1 → 3-1
T. Bacsinszky
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 2-1
A. Sasnovich
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 1-1
T. Bacsinszky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
T. Bacsinszky
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-1 → 5-2
A. Sasnovich
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
A. Sasnovich
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
T. Bacsinszky
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
15-40
0-0 → 1-0
R4: Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)
Fedcup BLR - SUI
A. Sabalenka
6
2
6
V. Golubic
3
6
4
Vincitore BLR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Sabalenka
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-4 → 4-4
V. Golubic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
A. Sabalenka
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 3-3
V. Golubic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-2 → 2-3
V. Golubic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
A. Sabalenka
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-0 → 1-1
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Sabalenka
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-5 → 2-6
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 2-5
A. Sabalenka
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-4 → 1-5
V. Golubic
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
V. Golubic
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-2 → 0-3
A. Sabalenka
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Sabalenka
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
4-2 → 5-2
V. Golubic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-1 → 4-2
V. Golubic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
A. Sabalenka
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
2-0 → 3-0
R5: Olga Govortsova/Vera Lapko (BLR) v Belinda Bencic/Martina Hingis (SUI)
Fedcup BLR - SUI
O. Govortsova / V. Lapko
0
1
B. Bencic / M. Hingis
6
6
Vincitore SUI
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
O. Govortsova / V. Lapko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-5 → 1-6
B. Bencic / M. Hingis
15-0
ace
15-15
df
30-15
40-15
1-4 → 1-5
O. Govortsova / V. Lapko
0-15
df
0-30
df
0-40
15-40
ace
1-3 → 1-4
B. Bencic / M. Hingis
0-3 → 1-3
O. Govortsova / V. Lapko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 0-3
B. Bencic / M. Hingis
0-1 → 0-2
O. Govortsova / V. Lapko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Bencic / M. Hingis
0-5 → 0-6
O. Govortsova / V. Lapko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
ace
40-A
df
0-4 → 0-5
B. Bencic / M. Hingis
0-3 → 0-4
Spareggi World Group
Francia vs Spagna 4-0 – Halle André Vacheresse, Roanne, France
Surface: Clay, Indoor
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Silvia Soler-Espinosa (ESP)
Fedcup FRA - ESP
K. Mladenovic
6
6
S. Soler-Espinosa
0
1
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Soler-Espinosa
5-1 → 6-1
K. Mladenovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
5-0 → 5-1
S. Soler-Espinosa
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
S. Soler-Espinosa
2-0 → 3-0
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Mladenovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-0 → 6-0
S. Soler-Espinosa
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
K. Mladenovic
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
3-0 → 4-0
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
2-0 → 3-0
K. Mladenovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
1-0 → 2-0
S. Soler-Espinosa
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Pauline Parmentier (FRA) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
Fedcup FRA - ESP
P. Parmentier
6
6
S. Sorribes Tormo
4
2
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
5-2 → 6-2
P. Parmentier
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-2 → 5-2
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
3-2 → 4-2
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 2-2
P. Parmentier
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
df
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
3-4 → 4-4
P. Parmentier
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
1-4 → 2-4
S. Sorribes Tormo
1-2 → 1-3
P. Parmentier
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
Kristina Mladenovic (FRA) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
Fedcup FRA - ESP
K. Mladenovic
6
6
S. Sorribes Tormo
1
1
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
4-1 → 5-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 3-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
1-0 → 2-0
K. Mladenovic
0-15
15-15
ace
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
5-1 → 6-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-1 → 4-1
S. Sorribes Tormo
15-0
15-15
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-0 → 2-1
K. Mladenovic
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Pauline Parmentier (FRA) v Silvia Soler-Espinosa (ESP)
Fedcup FRA - ESP
P. Parmentier
S. Soler-Espinosa
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Alize Cornet/Amandine Hesse (FRA) v Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez/Olga Saez Larra (ESP)
Fedcup FRA - ESP
A. Cornet / A. Hesse
6
3
10
M. Martinez Sanchez / O. Saez Larra
1
6
7
Vincitore FRA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
A. Cornet / A. Hesse
8-7 → 9-7
M. Martinez Sanchez / O. Saez Larra
7-6 → 8-6
A. Cornet / A. Hesse
6-6 → 7-6
A. Cornet / A. Hesse
6-5 → 6-6
A. Cornet / A. Hesse
5-3 → 6-3
A. Cornet / A. Hesse
5-2 → 5-3
M. Martinez Sanchez / O. Saez Larra
4-2 → 5-2
M. Martinez Sanchez / O. Saez Larra
4-1 → 4-2
A. Cornet / A. Hesse
3-1 → 4-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Russia vs Belgio 2-2 – Small Sports Arena “Luzhniki”, Moscow, Russia
Surface: Clay, Indoor
R1: Elena Vesnina (RUS) v Alison van Uytvanck (BEL)
Fedcup RUS - BEL
E. Vesnina
6
6
A. Van Uytvanck
3
4
Vincitore RUS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
ace
30-40
5-4 → 6-4
E. Vesnina
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
4-4 → 5-4
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
E. Vesnina
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
ace
2-2 → 3-2
E. Vesnina
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Vesnina
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-3 → 5-3
A. Van Uytvanck
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
4-2 → 4-3
E. Vesnina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
4-1 → 4-2
E. Vesnina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
A. Van Uytvanck
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-0 → 3-0
E. Vesnina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
R2: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Elise Mertens (BEL)
Fedcup RUS - BEL
A. Pavlyuchenkova
4
0
E. Mertens
6
6
Vincitore BEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-4 → 0-5
E. Mertens
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
0-3 → 0-4
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-2 → 0-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Pavlyuchenkova
4-4 → 4-5
A. Pavlyuchenkova
3-3 → 4-3
E. Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-30
A-40
3-2 → 3-3
A. Pavlyuchenkova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
2-2 → 3-2
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-1 → 2-2
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
A. Pavlyuchenkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
R3: Elena Vesina (RUS) v Elise Mertens (BEL)
Fedcup RUS - BEL
E. Vesnina
4
6
2
E. Mertens
6
1
6
Vincitore BEL
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
E. Vesnina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
2-5 → 2-6
E. Mertens
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-5 → 2-5
E. Vesnina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-4 → 1-5
E. Vesnina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-2 → 1-3
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
E. Mertens
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-0 → 5-1
E. Mertens
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
df
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
E. Mertens
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-0 → 2-0
E. Vesnina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
E. Vesnina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
3-5 → 4-5
E. Mertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
E. Vesnina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-4 → 3-4
E. Mertens
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
2-3 → 2-4
E. Mertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
E. Vesnina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Mertens
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
E. Vesnina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
R4: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) v Alison van Uytvanck (BEL)
Fedcup RUS - BEL
D. Kasatkina
5
6
6
M. Zanevska
7
1
0
Vincitore RUS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
D. Kasatkina
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-0 → 5-0
M. Zanevska
15-0
15-15
df
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-0 → 4-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
M. Zanevska
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
5-1 → 6-1
M. Zanevska
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-0 → 4-1
D. Kasatkina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
M. Zanevska
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 3-0
D. Kasatkina
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
M. Zanevska
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kasatkina
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-6 → 5-7
M. Zanevska
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
5-5 → 5-6
D. Kasatkina
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-5 → 5-5
M. Zanevska
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
D. Kasatkina
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-4 → 4-4
M. Zanevska
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
df
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
D. Kasatkina
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
R5: Anna Blinkova/Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v An-Sophie Mestach/Maryna Zanevska (BEL)
Fedcup RUS - BEL
D. Kasatkina / E. Vesnina•
30
0
E. Mertens / A. Mestach
40
1
Break point
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Kasatkina / E. Vesnina
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
E. Mertens / A. Mestach
0-0 → 0-1
Germania vs Ucraina 3-2 – Porsche Arena, Stuttgart, Germany
Surface: Clay, Indoor
R1: Julia Goerges (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR)
Fedcup GER - UKR
J. Goerges
4
6
6
E. Svitolina
6
1
4
Vincitore GER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 6-4
J. Goerges
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
4-3 → 5-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Goerges
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
ace
5-1 → 6-1
E. Svitolina
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
4-1 → 5-1
E. Svitolina
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Goerges
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
4-4 → 4-5
J. Goerges
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
30-30
df
30-40
df
3-1 → 3-2
E. Svitolina
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Goerges
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
E. Svitolina
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
J. Goerges
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
R2: Angelique Kerber (GER) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Fedcup GER - UKR
A. Kerber
6
6
L. Tsurenko
1
4
Vincitore GER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
L. Tsurenko
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
L. Tsurenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
L. Tsurenko
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-2 → 2-3
A. Kerber
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 2-2
L. Tsurenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-0 → 2-1
A. Kerber
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Kerber
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-1 → 6-1
L. Tsurenko
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 5-1
A. Kerber
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
L. Tsurenko
15-0
30-0
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
A. Kerber
15-0
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
1-1 → 2-1
A. Kerber
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
0-0 → 1-0
R3: Angelique Kerber (GER) v Elina Svitolina (UKR)
Fedcup GER - UKR
A. Kerber
4
2
E. Svitolina
6
6
Vincitore UKR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Kerber
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 2-6
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R4: Julia Goerges (GER) v Lesia Tsurenko (UKR)
Fedcup GER - UKR
J. Goerges
6
6
L. Tsurenko
4
4
Vincitore GER
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Goerges
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
df
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
L. Tsurenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
3-3 → 4-3
J. Goerges
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
L. Tsurenko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Goerges
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
0-3 → 1-3
L. Tsurenko
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
L. Tsurenko
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
4-4 → 5-4
L. Tsurenko
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
J. Goerges
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
L. Tsurenko
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 1-4
J. Goerges
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-3 → 1-3
L. Tsurenko
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 0-3
L. Tsurenko
0-15
0-30
30-30
ace
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
R5: Laura Siegemund/Carina Witthoeft (GER) v Nadiia Kichenok/Olga Savchuk (UKR)
Fedcup GER - UKR
L. Siegemund / C. Witthoeft
4
6
6
N. Kichenok / O. Savchuk
6
4
10
Vincitore UKR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
N. Kichenok / O. Savchuk
6-7 → 6-8
L. Siegemund / C. Witthoeft
2-5 → 2-6
N. Kichenok / O. Savchuk
2-4 → 2-5
N. Kichenok / O. Savchuk
2-3 → 2-4
L. Siegemund / C. Witthoeft
1-3 → 2-3
L. Siegemund / C. Witthoeft
1-2 → 1-3
N. Kichenok / O. Savchuk
1-1 → 1-2
N. Kichenok / O. Savchuk
0-1 → 1-1
L. Siegemund / C. Witthoeft
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
N. Kichenok / O. Savchuk
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
5-4 → 6-4
L. Siegemund / C. Witthoeft
4-4 → 5-4
N. Kichenok / O. Savchuk
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 4-4
L. Siegemund / C. Witthoeft
3-3 → 4-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Slovacchia vs Olanda 2-3 – AEGON Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia
Surface: Clay, Indoor
R1: Jana Cepelova (SVK) v Richel Hogenkamp (NED)
Fedcup NED - SVK
J. Cepelova
6
6
R. Hogenkamp
3
2
Vincitore SVK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-2 → 6-2
R. Hogenkamp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
4-2 → 5-2
J. Cepelova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
4-1 → 4-2
J. Cepelova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
J. Cepelova
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 1-1
R. Hogenkamp
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 5-2
R. Hogenkamp
0-15
0-30
df
0-40
30-40
df
4-1 → 5-1
J. Cepelova
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
3-1 → 4-1
R. Hogenkamp
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-1 → 3-1
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
2-0 → 2-1
R. Hogenkamp
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-0 → 2-0
J. Cepelova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
R2: Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) v Kiki Bertens (NED)
Fedcup NED - SVK
R. Sramkova
1
3
K. Bertens
6
6
Vincitore NED
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Bertens
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
3-5 → 3-6
K. Bertens
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-1 → 3-2
R. Sramkova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
3-0 → 3-1
K. Bertens
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
R. Sramkova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
ace
40-A
1-3 → 1-4
K. Bertens
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-2 → 1-3
R3: Jana Cepelova (SVK) v Kiki Bertens (NED)
Fedcup NED - SVK
J. Cepelova
3
3
K. Bertens
6
6
Vincitore NED
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Cepelova
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
3-4 → 3-5
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-3 → 2-3
J. Cepelova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
J. Cepelova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
K. Bertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-5 → 3-6
K. Bertens
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
3-4 → 3-5
J. Cepelova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Cepelova
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-2 → 3-2
K. Bertens
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 1-1
R4: Rebecca Sramkova (SVK) v Richel Hogenkamp (NED)
Fedcup NED - SVK
K. Kucova
5
4
R. Hogenkamp
7
6
Vincitore NED
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
K. Kucova
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
R. Hogenkamp
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R5: Kristina Kucova/Jana Cepelova (SVK) v Cindy Burger/Arantxa Rus (NED)
Fedcup NED - SVK
D. Hantuchova / R. Sramkova
0
2
C. Burger / A. Rus•
0
1
Vincitore SVK
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Hantuchova / R. Sramkova
1-1 → 2-1
C. Burger / A. Rus
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
D. Hantuchova / R. Sramkova
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Spareggi World Group 2
Italia vs China Taipei 3-1 – Circolo Tennis Barletta, Barletta, Italy
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
R1: Martina Trevisan (ITA) v Lee Ya-Hsuan (TPE)
Fedcup ITA - TPE
M. Trevisan
2
6
12
Y. Lee
6
3
10
Vincitore ITA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
M. Trevisan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
10-9 → 10-10
Y. Lee
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
9-9 → 10-9
Y. Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
8-8 → 8-9
M. Trevisan
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
8-7 → 8-8
Y. Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
6-6 → 6-7
M. Trevisan
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
6-5 → 6-6
M. Trevisan
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
4-5 → 5-5
Y. Lee
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
4-4 → 4-5
Y. Lee
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
Y. Lee
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Lee
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-1 → 1-2
M. Trevisan
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Y. Lee
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 5-3
M. Trevisan
0-15
0-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
Y. Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
2-3 → 3-3
M. Trevisan
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
M. Trevisan
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Lee
0-15
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Lee
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
M. Trevisan
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
2-4 → 2-5
M. Trevisan
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 2-3
Y. Lee
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 2-2
M. Trevisan
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
1-1 → 1-2
M. Trevisan
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 0-1
R2: Sara Errani (ITA) v Hsu Chieh-Yu (TPE)
Fedcup ITA - TPE
S. Errani
6
6
C. Hsu
0
2
Vincitore ITA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Errani
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-2 → 6-2
S. Errani
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
4-1 → 5-1
C. Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-A
3-1 → 4-1
S. Errani
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
C. Hsu
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
4-0 → 5-0
C. Hsu
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
2-0 → 3-0
S. Errani
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 2-0
C. Hsu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-0 → 1-0
R3: Sara Errani (ITA) v Lee Ya-Hsuan (TPE)
Fedcup ITA - TPE
S. Errani
3
6
6
Y. Lee
6
2
3
Vincitore ITA
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Lee
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
ace
4-2 → 4-3
S. Errani
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-0 → 4-0
S. Errani
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Lee
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Errani
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
5-2 → 6-2
Y. Lee
0-15
15-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
4-2 → 5-2
S. Errani
0-15
df
15-15
30-15
40-15
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Lee
0-15
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
2-2 → 3-2
S. Errani
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-1 → 1-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Y. Lee
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
ace
3-4 → 3-5
S. Errani
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
S. Errani
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Lee
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
S. Errani
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
R4: Martina Trevisan (ITA) v Hsu Chieh-Yu (TPE)
Fedcup ITA - TPE
M. Trevisan
C. Hsu
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R5: Jasmine Paolini/Camilla Rosatello (ITA) v Chaung Chia-Jung/Hsu Ching-Wen (TPE)
Fedcup ITA - TPE
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
4
4
C. Chuang / C. Hsu
6
6
Vincitore TPE
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
0-15
0-30
15-30
ace
30-30
30-40
4-5 → 4-6
C. Chuang / C. Hsu
4-4 → 4-5
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
C. Chuang / C. Hsu
3-3 → 3-4
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
C. Chuang / C. Hsu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-3 → 2-3
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
1-2 → 1-3
C. Chuang / C. Hsu
0-2 → 1-2
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-1 → 0-2
C. Chuang / C. Hsu
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
4-5 → 4-6
C. Chuang / C. Hsu
4-4 → 4-5
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
3-4 → 4-4
C. Chuang / C. Hsu
0-15
df
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 3-4
J. Paolini / C. Rosatello
2-3 → 3-3
Romania vs Gran Bretagna 3-2 – Tenis Club IDU, Constanta, Romania
Surface: Clay, Outdoor
Simona Halep (ROU) v Heather Watson (GBR)
Fedcup ROU - GBR
S. Halep
6
6
H. Watson
4
1
Vincitore ROU
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
H. Watson
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
5-1 → 6-1
S. Halep
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
4-1 → 5-1
S. Halep
15-15
30-30
30-40
df
40-40
A-40
2-1 → 3-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Halep
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
S. Halep
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
H. Watson
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
3-3 → 3-4
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v Johanna Konta (GBR)
Fedcup ROU - GBR
S. Cirstea
2
3
J. Konta
6
6
Vincitore GBR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
S. Cirstea
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 3-4
J. Konta
15-0
15-15
30-15
ace
40-15
40-30
3-2 → 3-3
S. Cirstea
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 2-1
S. Cirstea
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
S. Cirstea
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
2-4 → 2-5
J. Konta
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
2-3 → 2-4
J. Konta
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
S. Cirstea
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
ace
0-0 → 1-0
Simona Halep (ROU) v Johanna Konta (GBR)
Fedcup ROU - GBR
S. Halep
6
6
J. Konta
1
3
Vincitore ROU
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) v Heather Watson (GBR)
Fedcup ROU - GBR
I. Begu
6
7
H. Watson
4
5
Vincitore ROU
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
I. Begu
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
6-5 → 7-5
H. Watson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
5-5 → 6-5
I. Begu
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
ace
4-5 → 5-5
H. Watson
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
ace
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
I. Begu
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
4-3 → 4-4
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
3-3 → 4-3
I. Begu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 3-3
I. Begu
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
df
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 2-2
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-1 → 1-2
H. Watson
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
I. Begu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
5-4 → 6-4
H. Watson
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
40-30
df
5-3 → 5-4
I. Begu
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-3 → 5-3
Monica Niculescu/Sorana Cirstea (ROU) v Laura Robson/Jocelyn Rae (GBR
Fedcup ROU - GBR
S. Halep / M. Niculescu
3
6
8
J. Rae / L. Robson
6
1
10
Vincitore GBR
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
Serbia vs Australia 0-4 – Kristalna Dvorana Sports Hall, Zrenjanin, Serbia
Surface: Hard, Indoor
R1: Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) v Ashleigh Barty (AUS)
Fedcup AUS - SRB
A. Krunic
4
3
A. Barty
6
6
Vincitore AUS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Barty
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
ace
A-40
3-5 → 3-6
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
2-5 → 3-5
A. Barty
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-4 → 2-5
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-4 → 2-4
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
1-2 → 1-3
A. Barty
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
ace
40-40
40-A
40-40
40-A
0-2 → 1-2
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
df
0-1 → 0-2
A. Barty
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Barty
15-0
ace
30-0
ace
30-15
40-30
A-40
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 4-5
A. Krunic
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
3-4 → 4-4
A. Barty
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
2-4 → 3-4
A. Barty
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
40-15
1-3 → 1-4
A. Barty
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
0-0 → 0-1
R2: Ivana Jorovic (SRB) v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)
Fedcup AUS - SRB
I. Jorovic
2
2
D. Gavrilova
6
6
Vincitore AUS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
D. Gavrilova
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
df
40-30
2-5 → 2-6
I. Jorovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-5 → 2-5
D. Gavrilova
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
1-4 → 1-5
I. Jorovic
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-2 → 1-2
I. Jorovic
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
df
40-A
0-0 → 0-1
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
D. Gavrilova
0-15
15-15
ace
30-15
40-15
2-5 → 2-6
I. Jorovic
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
2-4 → 2-5
D. Gavrilova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
0-1 → 0-2
I. Jorovic
15-0
ace
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
R3: Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) v Daria Gavrilova (AUS)
Fedcup AUS - SRB
N. Stojanovic
0
3
D. Gavrilova
6
6
Vincitore AUS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R4: Ivana Jorovic (SRB) v Ashleigh Barty (AUS)
Fedcup AUS - SRB
I. Jorovic
A. Barty
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
R5: Aleksandra Krunic/Nina Stojanovic (SRB) v Ashleigh Barty/Casey Dellacqua (AUS)
Fedcup AUS - SRB
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
1
5
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
6
7
Vincitore AUS
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
5-6 → 5-7
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
5-5 → 5-6
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
5-4 → 5-5
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
4-4 → 5-4
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
15-0
15-15
15-30
df
30-30
30-40
3-4 → 4-4
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
df
3-3 → 3-4
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
2-3 → 3-3
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
1-3 → 2-3
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
1-2 → 1-3
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
15-0
15-15
df
30-15
ace
30-30
40-30
40-40
1-1 → 1-2
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
1-0 → 1-1
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
1-5 → 1-6
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
1-4 → 1-5
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
0-15
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 1-4
I. Jorovic / N. Stojanovic
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
0-3 → 1-3
A. Barty / C. Dellacqua
0-2 → 0-3
Canada vs Kazakistan 1-1 – Uniprix Stadium, Montreal, Canada
Surface: Hard, Indoor
R1: Bianca Andreescu (CAN) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)
Fedcup CAN - KAZ
B. Andreescu
4
6
4
Y. Putintseva
6
4
6
Vincitore KAZ
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 3
Y. Putintseva
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
2-5 → 3-5
Y. Putintseva
15-0
30-0
30-15
df
40-15
40-30
2-3 → 2-4
Y. Putintseva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
Y. Putintseva
0-15
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
1-0 → 1-1
B. Andreescu
15-0
30-0
ace
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
Y. Putintseva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
df
5-4 → 6-4
B. Andreescu
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
4-4 → 5-4
Y. Putintseva
15-0
30-0
40-0
40-15
df
40-30
3-0 → 3-1
B. Andreescu
0-15
0-30
df
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-0 → 3-0
Y. Putintseva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
df
1-0 → 2-0
B. Andreescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
B. Andreescu
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
ace
40-40
A-40
3-5 → 4-5
B. Andreescu
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
2-4 → 3-4
Y. Putintseva
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
30-40
1-4 → 2-4
B. Andreescu
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
1-3 → 1-4
Y. Putintseva
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
1-2 → 1-3
B. Andreescu
15-0
ace
15-15
30-15
ace
30-30
30-40
40-40
40-A
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Putintseva
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-0 → 1-1
R2: Francoise Abanda (CAN) v Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ)
Fedcup CAN - KAZ
F. Abanda
6
6
Y. Shvedova
3
4
Vincitore CAN
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 2
F. Abanda
30-0
ace
40-0
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
5-4 → 6-4
F. Abanda
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
df
15-40
30-40
ace
4-3 → 4-4
F. Abanda
0-15
df
0-30
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
A-40
3-2 → 4-2
Y. Shvedova
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
30-40
2-2 → 3-2
F. Abanda
15-0
30-0
30-15
30-30
30-40
2-1 → 2-2
Y. Shvedova
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
df
A-40
2-0 → 2-1
F. Abanda
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
1-0 → 2-0
Y. Shvedova
0-15
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-0 → 1-0
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Abanda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
40-30
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
5-3 → 6-3
Y. Shvedova
0-15
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
3-2 → 4-2
F. Abanda
0-15
0-30
15-30
30-30
40-30
ace
2-2 → 3-2
Y. Shvedova
15-0
ace
30-0
30-15
40-15
ace
2-1 → 2-2
F. Abanda
15-0
30-0
30-15
40-15
40-30
ace
1-1 → 2-1
F. Abanda
15-0
15-15
30-15
30-30
40-30
0-0 → 1-0
R3: Fracoise Abanda (CAN) v Yulia Putintseva (KAZ)
Fedcup CAN - KAZ
F. Abanda•
30
5
Y. Putintseva
15
3
Servizio
Svolgimento
Set 1
F. Abanda
0-15
0-30
0-40
15-40
30-40
40-40
40-A
40-40
A-40
40-40
A-40
3-3 → 4-3
F. Abanda
15-0
15-15
30-15
40-15
ace
1-3 → 2-3
Y. Putintseva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
40-30
1-2 → 1-3
F. Abanda
0-15
df
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
1-1 → 1-2
Y. Putintseva
15-0
15-15
15-30
30-30
30-40
0-1 → 1-1
F. Abanda
15-0
15-15
15-30
15-40
30-40
0-0 → 0-1
R4: Bianca Andreescu (CAN) v Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ)
Il match deve ancora iniziare
R5: Gabriela Dabrowski/Katherina Sebov (CAN) v Yaroslava Shvedova/Galina Voskoboeva (KAZ)
