Qualificazioni Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Tallahassee: Quali. Andrea Arnaboldi al secondo turno

22/04/2017 17:36 6 commenti
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Al secondo turno sfiderà
Escobar Gonzalo ECU
Country: Ecuador
Born: 20. 1. 1989
Current/Highest rank – singles: 516. / 281.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 212. / 211.
Sex: man
Plays: left


USA Challenger Tallahassee | Terra | $75.000
1TQ Arnaboldi ITA – Cid Subervi DOM (0-0) ore 15:00

CH Tallahassee
Andrea Arnaboldi [1]
6
7
Roberto Cid Subervi
4
6
Vincitore: A. ARNABOLDI
Mostra dettagli

01:59:26
4 Aces 6
1 Double Faults 6
59% 1st Serve % 62%
38/55 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 29/47 (62%)
18/38 (47%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/29 (34%)
8/11 (73%) Break Points Saved 4/8 (50%)
11 Service Games Played 11
18/47 (38%) 1st Return Points Won 17/55 (31%)
19/29 (66%) 2nd Return Points Won 20/38 (53%)
4/8 (50%) Break Points Won 3/11 (27%)
11 Return Games Played 11
56/93 (60%) Total Service Points Won 39/76 (51%)
37/76 (49%) Total Return Points Won 37/93 (40%)
93/169 (55%) Total Points Won 76/169 (45%)

259 Ranking 480
29 Age 23
Milan, Italy Birthplace Santo Domingo
Cantu, Italy Residence Tampa, FL
N/A Height 6’4″ (193 cm)
159 lbs (72 kg) Weight 180 lbs (81 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2006 Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$595,522 Career Prize Money $17,124

6 commenti

Paolo (Guest) 22-04-2017 18:43

Buona partita bravo Arna non era facile con questo dominicano

 6
Replica | Quota |
Gian50 22-04-2017 18:39

e l’ostacolo CID e’ superato,meglio cosi’

 5
Replica | Quota |
non mollare mai (Guest) 22-04-2017 17:02

forza Arna!!!

 4
Replica | Quota |
Stefano (Guest) 22-04-2017 16:50

El Cid “Campeador” era un guerriero…. speriamo che questo non segua le sue gesta. Forza Arna.

 3
Replica | Quota |
Gian50 22-04-2017 16:24

si sa a che ora inizia Arna?

 2
Replica | Quota |
fox (Guest) 22-04-2017 14:55

Cid pericoloso… 🙁

 1
Replica | Quota |