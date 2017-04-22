Challenger Tallahassee: Quali. Andrea Arnaboldi al secondo turno
Al secondo turno sfiderà
Escobar Gonzalo
Country: Ecuador
Born: 20. 1. 1989
Current/Highest rank – singles: 516. / 281.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 212. / 211.
Sex: man
Plays: left
Challenger Tallahassee | Terra | $75.000
1TQ Arnaboldi – Cid Subervi (0-0) ore 15:00
01:59:26
4 Aces 6
1 Double Faults 6
59% 1st Serve % 62%
38/55 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 29/47 (62%)
18/38 (47%) 2nd Serve Points Won 10/29 (34%)
8/11 (73%) Break Points Saved 4/8 (50%)
11 Service Games Played 11
18/47 (38%) 1st Return Points Won 17/55 (31%)
19/29 (66%) 2nd Return Points Won 20/38 (53%)
4/8 (50%) Break Points Won 3/11 (27%)
11 Return Games Played 11
56/93 (60%) Total Service Points Won 39/76 (51%)
37/76 (49%) Total Return Points Won 37/93 (40%)
93/169 (55%) Total Points Won 76/169 (45%)
259 Ranking 480
29 Age 23
Milan, Italy Birthplace Santo Domingo
Cantu, Italy Residence Tampa, FL
N/A Height 6’4″ (193 cm)
159 lbs (72 kg) Weight 180 lbs (81 kg)
Left-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2006 Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/1
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$595,522 Career Prize Money $17,124
Buona partita bravo Arna non era facile con questo dominicano
e l’ostacolo CID e’ superato,meglio cosi’
forza Arna!!!
El Cid “Campeador” era un guerriero…. speriamo che questo non segua le sue gesta. Forza Arna.
si sa a che ora inizia Arna?
Cid pericoloso… 🙁