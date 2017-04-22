Presente Seppi ATP, Copertina

ATP Barcellona: Il Main Draw. C’è Andreas Seppi

22/04/2017 13:12 7 commenti
Andreas Seppi classe 1984, n.74 ATP
C’è Andreas Seppi nel tabellone principale del torneo ATP 500 di Barcellona (e2.324.905, terra).

L’azzurro sfiderà all’esordio la wild card svedese Mikael Ymer, classe 1998 e n.414 ATP.

ESP Main Draw – Parte Alta
(1/WC) Murray, Andy GBR vs Bye
Tomic, Bernard AUS vs Brown, Dustin GER
Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo ESP vs (WC) Montanes, Albert ESP
Bye vs (16) Lopez, Feliciano ESP

(10) Ramos-Vinolas, Albert ESP vs Bye
Albot, Radu MDA vs Paire, Benoit FRA
Struff, Jan-Lennard GER vs Herbert, Pierre-Hugues FRA
Bye vs (6) Bautista Agut, Roberto ESP

(4) Thiem, Dominic AUT vs Bye
Edmund, Kyle GBR vs Chardy, Jeremy FRA
Evans, Daniel GBR vs Qualifier
Bye vs (14) Zverev, Mischa GER

(9) Gasquet, Richard FRA vs Bye
Qualifier vs (WC) Robredo, Tommy ESP
(WC) Ymer, Mikael SWE vs Seppi, Andreas ITA
Bye vs (7) Carreno Busta, Pablo ESP

ESP Main Draw – Parte Bassa
(8/WC) Zverev, Alexander GER vs Bye
Almagro, Nicolas ESP vs Qualifier
Istomin, Denis UZB vs Qualifier
Bye vs (12) Kohlschreiber, Philipp GER

(13) Ferrer, David ESP vs Bye
Anderson, Kevin RSA vs Berlocq, Carlos ARG
Olivo, Renzo ARG vs Dutra Silva, Rogerio BRA
Bye vs (3) Nadal, Rafael ESP

(5) Goffin, David BEL vs Bye
Qualifier vs Basilashvili, Nikoloz GEO
Khachanov, Karen RUS vs Bellucci, Thomaz BRA
Bye vs (11) Cuevas, Pablo URU

(15) Sousa, Joao POR vs Bye
Qualifier vs Zeballos, Horacio ARG
Granollers, Marcel ESP vs Jaziri, Malek TUN
Bye vs (2) Nishikori, Kei JPN

7 commenti

leo97 22-04-2017 13:53

NADAL

RAMOS

CARRENO BUSTA
CUEVAS

MURRAY
THIEM
A.ZVEREV
NISHIKORI

LOPEZ
STRUFF
M.ZVEREV
GASQUET
KOHLSCHREIBER
BERLOCQ
GOFFIN
SOUSA

 7
Angelos99 22-04-2017 13:45

@ Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (#1820203)

Concordo

 6
Sato (Guest) 22-04-2017 13:42

Scritto da Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry
Seppi STRA-CHIUSO gia al 2ndo turno contro Carreno , cmq forza passiamo almeno il 1mo turno.

E perché Seppi non potrebbe battere Carreno?

 5
rovarsi (Guest) 22-04-2017 13:32

Forza Andreas risaliamo la china.O.T Oggi ci ha lasciato un grande campione dello sport e del ciclismo in particolare.Condoglianze alla famiglia di Michele Scarponi.R.i.p.

 4
Makiri 22-04-2017 13:30

nadal

murray

thiem
nishikori

bautista
carreno
zverev a.
cuevas

lopez f.
ramos
zverev m.
gasquet
kohlscreiber
ferrer
goffin
sousa j.

 3
Pierre herme the Picasso of pastry (Guest) 22-04-2017 13:27

Seppi STRA-CHIUSO gia al 2ndo turno contro Carreno , cmq forza passiamo almeno il 1mo turno.

 2
l Occhio di Sauron 22-04-2017 13:25

NADAL

THIEM

MURRAY
NISHIKORI

RAMOS
CARRENO
ZVEREV
GOFFIN

LOPEZ
BAUTISTA
EVANS
ROBREDO
KOHLSCHREIBER
FERRER
CUEVAS
ZEBALLOS

 1
