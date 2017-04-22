ATP Barcellona: Il Main Draw. C’è Andreas Seppi

C’è Andreas Seppi nel tabellone principale del torneo ATP 500 di Barcellona (e2.324.905, terra).

L’azzurro sfiderà all’esordio la wild card svedese Mikael Ymer, classe 1998 e n.414 ATP.

Main Draw – Parte Alta

(1/WC) Murray, Andy vs Bye

Tomic, Bernard vs Brown, Dustin

Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo vs (WC) Montanes, Albert

Bye vs (16) Lopez, Feliciano

(10) Ramos-Vinolas, Albert vs Bye

Albot, Radu vs Paire, Benoit

Struff, Jan-Lennard vs Herbert, Pierre-Hugues

Bye vs (6) Bautista Agut, Roberto

(4) Thiem, Dominic vs Bye

Edmund, Kyle vs Chardy, Jeremy

Evans, Daniel vs Qualifier

Bye vs (14) Zverev, Mischa

(9) Gasquet, Richard vs Bye

Qualifier vs (WC) Robredo, Tommy

(WC) Ymer, Mikael vs Seppi, Andreas

Bye vs (7) Carreno Busta, Pablo

Main Draw – Parte Bassa

(8/WC) Zverev, Alexander vs Bye

Almagro, Nicolas vs Qualifier

Istomin, Denis vs Qualifier

Bye vs (12) Kohlschreiber, Philipp

(13) Ferrer, David vs Bye

Anderson, Kevin vs Berlocq, Carlos

Olivo, Renzo vs Dutra Silva, Rogerio

Bye vs (3) Nadal, Rafael

(5) Goffin, David vs Bye

Qualifier vs Basilashvili, Nikoloz

Khachanov, Karen vs Bellucci, Thomaz

Bye vs (11) Cuevas, Pablo

(15) Sousa, Joao vs Bye

Qualifier vs Zeballos, Horacio

Granollers, Marcel vs Jaziri, Malek

Bye vs (2) Nishikori, Kei