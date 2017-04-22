ATP Barcellona: Il Main Draw. C’è Andreas Seppi
C’è Andreas Seppi nel tabellone principale del torneo ATP 500 di Barcellona (e2.324.905, terra).
L’azzurro sfiderà all’esordio la wild card svedese Mikael Ymer, classe 1998 e n.414 ATP.
Main Draw – Parte Alta
(1/WC) Murray, Andy vs Bye
Tomic, Bernard vs Brown, Dustin
Garcia-Lopez, Guillermo vs (WC) Montanes, Albert
Bye vs (16) Lopez, Feliciano
(10) Ramos-Vinolas, Albert vs Bye
Albot, Radu vs Paire, Benoit
Struff, Jan-Lennard vs Herbert, Pierre-Hugues
Bye vs (6) Bautista Agut, Roberto
(4) Thiem, Dominic vs Bye
Edmund, Kyle vs Chardy, Jeremy
Evans, Daniel vs Qualifier
Bye vs (14) Zverev, Mischa
(9) Gasquet, Richard vs Bye
Qualifier vs (WC) Robredo, Tommy
(WC) Ymer, Mikael vs Seppi, Andreas
Bye vs (7) Carreno Busta, Pablo
Main Draw – Parte Bassa
(8/WC) Zverev, Alexander vs Bye
Almagro, Nicolas vs Qualifier
Istomin, Denis vs Qualifier
Bye vs (12) Kohlschreiber, Philipp
(13) Ferrer, David vs Bye
Anderson, Kevin vs Berlocq, Carlos
Olivo, Renzo vs Dutra Silva, Rogerio
Bye vs (3) Nadal, Rafael
(5) Goffin, David vs Bye
Qualifier vs Basilashvili, Nikoloz
Khachanov, Karen vs Bellucci, Thomaz
Bye vs (11) Cuevas, Pablo
(15) Sousa, Joao vs Bye
Qualifier vs Zeballos, Horacio
Granollers, Marcel vs Jaziri, Malek
Bye vs (2) Nishikori, Kei
TAG: Andreas Seppi, ATP Barcellona, ATP Barcellona 2017
