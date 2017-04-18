Masters 1000 Monte Carlo 1000 | Terra | e4.273.775 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Challenger Sarasota: Primo Turno. Live Arnaboldi vs Sorgi
18/04/2017 18:28 Nessun commento
Challenger Sarasota | Terra | $100.000
1T Sorgi – Arnaboldi (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 19:30
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Sorgi – Arnaboldi
Oct 18, 1993 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
23 years Age: 29 years
Brazil Brazil Country: Italy Italy
347 Current rank: 259
343 (Dec 26, 2016) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
381 Total matches: 890
$67 358 Prize money: $588 836
136 Points: 195
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
TAG: Andrea Arnaboldi, Challenger Sarasota, Challenger Sarasota 2017
