Challenger Qingdao: Quali. Riccardo Ghedin fuori al turno decisivo
Challenger Qingdao CH | Terra | $125.000
TDQ Torebko – Ghedin (0-0) ore 05:00
00:51:58
2 Aces 0
0 Double Faults 2
65% 1st Serve % 58%
18/24 (75%) 1st Serve Points Won 13/29 (45%)
8/13 (62%) 2nd Serve Points Won 8/21 (38%)
0/1 (0%) Break Points Saved 3/9 (33%)
7 Service Games Played 8
16/29 (55%) 1st Return Points Won 6/24 (25%)
13/21 (62%) 2nd Return Points Won 5/13 (38%)
6/9 (67%) Break Points Won 1/1 (100%)
8 Return Games Played 7
26/37 (70%) Total Service Points Won 21/50 (42%)
29/50 (58%) Total Return Points Won 11/37 (30%)
55/87 (63%) Total Points Won 32/87 (37%)
447 Ranking 938
29 Age 31
Bytom, Poland Birthplace Rome, Italy
Wesel, Germany Residence Rome, Italy
6’1″ (185 cm) Height N/A
185 lbs (84 kg) Weight 172 lbs (78 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
2008 Turned Pro N/A
0/0 Year to Date Win/Loss 0/0
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 0
$184,014 Career Prize Money $306,117
TAG: Challenger Qingdao, Challenger Qingdao 2017, Riccardo Ghedin
3 commenti
Maddai…..pensavo vincesse facile lui
Che tte credevi vincesse?
Che stesa riccardo