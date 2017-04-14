Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger San Luis Potosi: Quarti di Finale. Live Arnaboldi vs Quiroz

14/04/2017 23:13 3 commenti
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Challenger San Luis Potosi CH | Terra | $50.000
QR Quiroz ECU – Arnaboldi ITA (0-0) ore 01:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Quiroz ECU – Arnaboldi ITA
Feb 23, 1992 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
25 years Age: 29 years
Ecuador Ecuador Country: Italy Italy
232 Current rank: 299
232 (Apr 10, 2017) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
250 Total matches: 888
$60 110 Prize money: $588 836
223 Points: 166
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed


3 commenti

non mollare mai (Guest) 15-04-2017 00:24

o gido o pierre non mi lascierete micca solo…..forza arna

frangar.non.flectar (Guest) 15-04-2017 00:20

Forza Arna!!!

non mollare mai (Guest) 15-04-2017 00:18

grande Arciboldo,se si vince si tiene aperta qrg….vai dai vai!!!!!

