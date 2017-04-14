ATP Houston 250 | Terra | $535.625 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina
Challenger San Luis Potosi: Quarti di Finale. Live Arnaboldi vs Quiroz
14/04/2017 23:13 3 commenti
Challenger San Luis Potosi CH | Terra | $50.000
QR Quiroz – Arnaboldi (0-0) ore 01:00
Il match deve ancora iniziare
Quiroz – Arnaboldi
Feb 23, 1992 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
25 years Age: 29 years
Ecuador Ecuador Country: Italy Italy
232 Current rank: 299
232 (Apr 10, 2017) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
250 Total matches: 888
$60 110 Prize money: $588 836
223 Points: 166
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
TAG: Andrea Arnaboldi, Challenger San Luis Potosi, Challenger San Luis Potosi 2017
3 commenti
o gido o pierre non mi lascierete micca solo…..forza arna
Forza Arna!!!
grande Arciboldo,se si vince si tiene aperta qrg….vai dai vai!!!!!