Challenger San Luis Potosi: Andrea Arnaboldi ai quarti di finale (Video)
Arnaboldi sfiderà ai quarti
Quiroz Roberto
Country: Ecuador
Born: 23. 2. 1992
Current/Highest rank – singles: 232. / 232.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 256. / 236.
Sex: man
Plays: left
Challenger San Luis Potosi – Terra
2T Arnaboldi – Sanchez (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 01:00
01:03:19
2 Aces 3
2 Double Faults 2
62% 1st Serve % 50%
23/31 (74%) 1st Serve Points Won 15/24 (63%)
12/19 (63%) 2nd Serve Points Won 11/24 (46%)
3/4 (75%) Break Points Saved 1/5 (20%)
9 Service Games Played 9
9/24 (38%) 1st Return Points Won 8/31 (26%)
13/24 (54%) 2nd Return Points Won 7/19 (37%)
4/5 (80%) Break Points Won 1/4 (25%)
9 Return Games Played 9
35/50 (70%) Total Service Points Won 26/48 (54%)
22/48 (46%) Total Return Points Won 15/50 (30%)
57/98 (58%) Total Points Won 41/98 (42%)
Sanchez – Arnaboldi
Jan 05, 1991 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
26 years Age: 29 years
Mexico Mexico Country: Italy Italy
668 Current rank: 299
568 (Nov 16, 2015) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
360 Total matches: 887
$79 280 Prize money: $588 836
38 Points: 166
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed
Molto bene Andrea, continua così.
Grandissimo Arnaboldi, avanti così!
si riguadagna qualche posizione Andrea con la vittoria di stanotte
QF:278 SF:260 F:240 W:215
Se arriva in semifinale potrebbe avere SE per il challenger di Sarasota in programma prox settimana
Bravo! Quarti non impossibili contro Quiroz
Bravo Arna bel torneo
Piatto ricco mi ci ficco
Va bene che gioca in casa ma Arna non dovrebbe lasciare nemmeno un set al messicano
Emilio o Javier?
Forza Arna!!!!