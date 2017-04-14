Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger San Luis Potosi: Andrea Arnaboldi ai quarti di finale (Video)

14/04/2017 09:10 9 commenti
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987

Arnaboldi sfiderà ai quarti
Quiroz Roberto ECU
Country: Ecuador
Born: 23. 2. 1992
Current/Highest rank – singles: 232. / 232.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 256. / 236.
Sex: man
Plays: left


MEX Challenger San Luis Potosi – Terra
2T Arnaboldi ITA – Sanchez MEX (0-0) 2 incontro dalle ore 01:00

CH San Luis Potosi
Andrea Arnaboldi
6
6
Manuel Sanchez
2
4
Vincitore: A. ARNABOLDI
Mostra dettagli

01:03:19
2 Aces 3
2 Double Faults 2
62% 1st Serve % 50%
23/31 (74%) 1st Serve Points Won 15/24 (63%)
12/19 (63%) 2nd Serve Points Won 11/24 (46%)
3/4 (75%) Break Points Saved 1/5 (20%)
9 Service Games Played 9
9/24 (38%) 1st Return Points Won 8/31 (26%)
13/24 (54%) 2nd Return Points Won 7/19 (37%)
4/5 (80%) Break Points Won 1/4 (25%)
9 Return Games Played 9
35/50 (70%) Total Service Points Won 26/48 (54%)
22/48 (46%) Total Return Points Won 15/50 (30%)
57/98 (58%) Total Points Won 41/98 (42%)

Sanchez MEX – Arnaboldi ITA
Jan 05, 1991 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
26 years Age: 29 years
Mexico Mexico Country: Italy Italy
668 Current rank: 299
568 (Nov 16, 2015) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
360 Total matches: 887
$79 280 Prize money: $588 836
38 Points: 166
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed

TAG: , ,

9 commenti. Lasciane uno!

😐😈😯🙂😕😎👿😀💡😳😛🙄😉😥😮😆😡🙁

Figologo (Guest) 14-04-2017 10:57

Molto bene Andrea, continua così.

 9
Replica | Quota |
Giuliano da Viareggio (Guest) 14-04-2017 09:42

Grandissimo Arnaboldi, avanti così!

 8
Replica | Quota |
Campa (Guest) 14-04-2017 09:15

si riguadagna qualche posizione Andrea con la vittoria di stanotte

QF:278 SF:260 F:240 W:215

Se arriva in semifinale potrebbe avere SE per il challenger di Sarasota in programma prox settimana

 7
Replica | Quota |
gido 14-04-2017 08:10

Bravo! Quarti non impossibili contro Quiroz

 6
Replica | Quota |
Cogito ergo sum; gli uomini hanno incominciato a filosofare a causa della meraviglia; io so di non sapere; l’uomo è una corda tesa fra la bestia e il superuomo (Guest) 14-04-2017 07:55

Bravo Arna bel torneo

 5
Replica | Quota |
clipo (Guest) 14-04-2017 00:58

Piatto ricco mi ci ficco

 4
Replica | Quota |
no_comment (Guest) 14-04-2017 00:34

Va bene che gioca in casa ma Arna non dovrebbe lasciare nemmeno un set al messicano

 3
Replica | Quota |
Sottile 14-04-2017 00:10

Emilio o Javier?

 2
Replica | Quota |
ASHTONEATON 13-04-2017 23:31

Forza Arna!!!!

 1
Replica | Quota |