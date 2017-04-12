WTA Bogotà: Sara Errani conquista i quarti di finale. Francesca Schiavone fermata dalla pioggia ad un passo dal successo
Sara Errani conquista i quarti di finale nel torneo WTA International di Bogotà ($250.000, terra).
L’azzurra ha sconfitto al secondo turno per 62 63 l’americana Sachia Vickery 21 anni e n.133 WTA dopo 1 ora e 15 minuti di partita.
Ai quarti di finale Sarita sfiderà Johanna Larsson, classe 1988 e n.57 WTA.
.@SaraErrani tops Vickery 6-2, 6-3!
Plays Johanna Larsson next in @CopaWTABogota Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/ja7NS6LH5s
— WTA (@WTA) 12 aprile 2017
La partita punto per punto
01:14:39
0 Aces 0
6 Double Faults 2
58% 1st Serve % 72%
19/38 (50%) 1st Serve Points Won 21/31 (68%)
10/28 (36%) 2nd Serve Points Won 7/12 (58%)
7/13 (54%) Break Points Saved 0/2 (0%)
9 Service Games Played 8
10/31 (32%) 1st Return Points Won 19/38 (50%)
5/12 (42%) 2nd Return Points Won 18/28 (64%)
2/2 (100%) Break Points Won 6/13 (46%)
8 Return Games Played 9
29/66 (44%) Total Service Points Won 28/43 (65%)
15/43 (35%) Total Return Points Won 37/66 (56%)
44/109 (40%) Total Points Won 65/109 (60%)
133 Ranking 121
21 Age 29
Miramar, FL, USA Birthplace Bologna, Italy
Miramar, FL, USA Residence Bologna, Italy
5′ 4″ (1.63 m) Height 5′ 4 1/2″ (1.64 m)
145 lbs. (66 kg) Weight 132 lbs. (60 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
Pro Turned Pro Pro (2002)
6/8 Year to Date Win/Loss 4/7
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 9
$465,560 Career Prize Money $12,882,540
E’ ad un passo per i quarti di finale anche Francesca Schiavone dopo essere avanti nell’incontro di secondo turno per 61 5-2 contro Dalila Jakupovic, 26 anni n.142 WTA.
In caso di vittoria ai quarti di finale la Schiavone affronterà Bertens (1) o Burger.
La partita punto per punto
01:10:25
0 Aces 0
7 Double Faults 6
56% 1st Serve % 54%
18/27 (67%) 1st Serve Points Won 23/30 (77%)
4/21 (19%) 2nd Serve Points Won 12/26 (46%)
5/9 (56%) Break Points Saved 4/4 (100%)
7 Service Games Played 7
7/30 (23%) 1st Return Points Won 9/27 (33%)
14/26 (54%) 2nd Return Points Won 17/21 (81%)
0/4 (0%) Break Points Won 4/9 (44%)
7 Return Games Played 7
22/48 (46%) Total Service Points Won 35/56 (63%)
21/56 (38%) Total Return Points Won 26/48 (54%)
43/104 (41%) Total Points Won 61/104 (59%)
142 Ranking 168
26 Age 36
N/A Birthplace Milan, Italy
N/A Residence Milan, Italy
N/A Height 5′ 5 1/2″ (1.66 m)
N/A Weight 132 lbs. (60 kg)
Right-Handed Plays Right-Handed
N/A Turned Pro Pro (1998)
11/9 Year to Date Win/Loss 6/9
0 Year to Date Titles 0
0 Career Titles 7
$157,316 Career Prize Money $10,890,249
TAG: Francesca Schiavone, Sara Errani, WTA Bogota, WTA Bogota 2017
