Classifica ATP Italiani: + 11 per Cecchinato. +23 per Travaglia
10/04/2017 09:50 6 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (10-04-2017)
28
Best: 13
--
0
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1385
Punti
25
Tornei
37
Best: 35
▲
1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1063
Punti
32
Tornei
74
Best: 18
▲
2
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
685
Punti
20
Tornei
121
Best: 121
▲
1
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
471
Punti
21
Tornei
122
Best: 100
▲
4
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
463
Punti
25
Tornei
154
Best: 82
▲
11
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
387
Punti
25
Tornei
164
Best: 146
--
0
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
353
Punti
24
Tornei
166
Best: 98
▲
2
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
347
Punti
22
Tornei
176
Best: 171
▲
1
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
318
Punti
25
Tornei
208
Best: 207
▼
-1
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
261
Punti
29
Tornei
214
Best: 197
--
0
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
250
Punti
29
Tornei
222
Best: 159
▲
1
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
232
Punti
19
Tornei
225
Best: 195
▲
23
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
229
Punti
22
Tornei
239
Best: 206
▼
-12
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
213
Punti
29
Tornei
266
Best: 19
▼
-2
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
190
Punti
12
Tornei
289
Best: 259
▲
6
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
172
Punti
29
Tornei
295
Best: 25
▼
-24
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
167
Punti
15
Tornei
299
Best: 153
▲
8
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
166
Punti
29
Tornei
304
Best: 46
▲
1
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
163
Punti
18
Tornei
311
Best: 259
▼
-1
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
156
Punti
22
Tornei
333
Best: 292
▼
-1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
143
Punti
20
Tornei
353
Best: 290
▼
-16
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
132
Punti
21
Tornei
369
Best: 118
▼
-2
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
125
Punti
24
Tornei
389
Best: 299
▲
8
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
115
Punti
21
Tornei
413
Best: 355
--
0
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
105
Punti
23
Tornei
439
Best: 439
▲
1
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
93
Punti
28
Tornei
462
Best: 282
▼
-5
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
84
Punti
22
Tornei
464
Best: 95
▲
2
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
83
Punti
21
Tornei
471
Best: 384
▲
4
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
78
Punti
26
Tornei
481
Best: 477
▲
3
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
22
Tornei
498
Best: 472
▲
1
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
71
Punti
21
Tornei
529
Best: 494
▲
7
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
63
Punti
15
Tornei
535
Best: 327
▲
3
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
62
Punti
25
Tornei
553
Best: 344
▼
-1
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
58
Punti
13
Tornei
575
Best: 472
▲
12
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
54
Punti
28
Tornei
612
Best: 465
▲
1
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
48
Punti
29
Tornei
624
Best: 36
▼
-99
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
45
Punti
3
Tornei
632
Best: 112
▼
-2
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
44
Punti
20
Tornei
638
Best: 638
▲
1
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
43
Punti
28
Tornei
651
Best: 566
▼
-58
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
42
Punti
24
Tornei
658
Best: 230
▼
-2
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
40
Punti
14
Tornei
666
Best: 662
▼
-4
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
39
Punti
30
Tornei
674
Best: 665
▼
-2
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
37
Punti
23
Tornei
690
Best: 113
▼
-3
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
34
Punti
16
Tornei
691
Best: 590
▼
-3
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
34
Punti
20
Tornei
716
Best: 450
▼
-4
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
31
Punti
21
Tornei
729
Best: 94
▼
-14
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
30
Punti
25
Tornei
737
Best: 573
▲
2
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
29
Punti
18
Tornei
761
Best: 82
▼
-6
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
27
Punti
25
Tornei
771
Best: 267
▼
-7
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
5
Tornei
792
Best: 178
▼
-6
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
23
Punti
6
Tornei
821
Best: 811
▼
-3
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
21
Punti
16
Tornei
822
Best: 89
▼
-3
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
21
Punti
18
Tornei
830
Best: 464
▼
-1
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
20
Punti
12
Tornei
831
Best: 664
▲
7
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
20
Punti
12
Tornei
851
Best: 118
▼
-14
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
19
Punti
27
Tornei
875
Best: 175
▼
-110
Gianluca Naso
ITA, 06-01-1987
17
Punti
5
Tornei
887
Best: 743
▼
-4
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
17
Punti
30
Tornei
910
Best: 908
▼
-1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
15
Punti
16
Tornei
935
Best: 556
▼
-2
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
14
Punti
23
Tornei
938
Best: 222
▼
-1
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
13
Punti
2
Tornei
957
Best: 526
▲
1
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
13
Punti
21
Tornei
973
Best: 901
▼
-30
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
12
Punti
9
Tornei
977
Best: 95
▲
81
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
12
Punti
12
Tornei
990
Best: 179
▲
1
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
12
Punti
20
Tornei
991
Best: 869
▲
1
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 01-01-1900
12
Punti
21
Tornei
997
Best: 103
▲
223
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
11
Punti
8
Tornei
1011
Best: 262
▲
2
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
11
Punti
19
Tornei
1027
Best: 629
--
0
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
10
Punti
8
Tornei
1028
Best: 100
--
0
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
10
Punti
9
Tornei
1041
Best: 430
▼
-1
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1055
Best: 1037
--
0
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1073
Best: 239
▼
-29
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
9
Punti
19
Tornei
1117
Best: 667
▼
-4
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
7
Punti
4
Tornei
1132
Best: 1124
▼
-7
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
7
Punti
10
Tornei
1136
Best: 144
▼
-2
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1156
Best: 1028
▼
-2
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
20
Tornei
1159
Best: 908
▼
-1
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
7
Punti
25
Tornei
1179
Best: 842
▼
-3
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1179
Best: 1179
▼
-1
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1223
Best: 809
▼
-3
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1241
Best: 912
▼
-1
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1297
Best: 1238
▼
-1
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1308
Best: 949
--
0
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1308
Best: 1296
--
0
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1331
Best: 148
▼
-2
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1336
Best: 1336
▼
-10
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1336
Best: 1336
▼
-3
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1341
Best: 1341
▲
108
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
4
Punti
12
Tornei
1344
Best: 854
▲
113
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
4
Punti
13
Tornei
1406
Best: 1398
▼
-4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1416
Best: 1416
▼
-1
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1418
Best: 1418
--
0
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1428
Best: 1428
▼
-3
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1440
Best: 798
▼
-3
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1471
Best: 1460
▼
-4
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1503
Best: 124
▼
-4
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1562
Best: 1553
▼
-9
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1567
Best: 179
▼
-9
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1567
Best: 715
▲
372
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1609
Best: 1440
▼
-5
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1610
Best: 835
▼
-5
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1610
Best: 89
▼
-5
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1624
Best: 1616
▼
-5
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1650
Best: 1644
▼
-6
Andrea Camurri
ITA, 25-03-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1650
▼
-6
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1650
▼
-6
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 242
▼
-6
Daniele Giorgini
ITA, 24-04-1984
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 980
▼
-6
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1650
Best: 1642
▼
-6
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1761
Best: 1042
▼
-4
Federico Bonacia
ITA, 14-01-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1761
Best: 100
▼
-4
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1761
Best: 1761
▼
-4
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1761
Best: 1209
▼
-4
Antonio Mastrelia
ITA, 25-08-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1761
Best: 1757
▼
-4
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1761
Best: 1757
▼
-4
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1761
Best: 63
▼
-4
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1857
Best: 1851
▼
-5
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1857
Best: 1857
▼
-5
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1857
Best: 1851
▼
-5
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1857
Best: 1851
▼
-5
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1857
Best: 63
▼
-5
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1940
Best: 1939
▼
-1
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1940
Best: 1939
▼
-1
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1940
Best: 1928
▼
-1
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1989
Best: 1989
▲
3
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1989
Best: 189
▲
3
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1989
Best: 1111
▲
3
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1989
Best: 1989
▲
3
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2037
Best: 2037
▼
-45
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2037
Best: 1023
▼
-3
Giacomo Miccini
ITA, 05-07-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2091
Best: 696
▼
-3
Matteo Marfia
ITA, 06-03-1987
1
Punti
11
Tornei
2094
Best: 2092
▼
-2
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
1
Punti
12
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani
6 commenti
e cosa vuol dire? Cosa ci rappresenta tale insulsaggine?
PS: nessun under30 tra i primi 100, tra un paio di anni anche gli uomini tutti fuori dai 100?
@ enrico (#1810304)
È la classifica degli under 23valevole X il master di Milano ..se non sbaglio
I giovani hanno i best relazionati alle next gen.
E Quinzi 46…e poi dicono che i ns giovani faticano ad entrare nei top 100!
Ci sono moltissimi Best sbagliati: ad ex. Fonio Rieder Sorrentino Fellin De Vincentis Turchetti Ferrari Quinzi Caruana Tinelli Balzerani Moroni ecc
Berrettini é stato #19 ?
Solito bug…