Davis Cup – Quarti di Finale: Live Belgio vs Italia. Live Day 1

07/04/2017 13:24 1 commento
La squadra italiana di Davis Cup
Belgio BEL vs Italia ITA – Quarti di Finale – Spiroudome de Charleroi, Charleroi, Belgium – Surface: Hard, Indoor

Ore 14 Italiane
Paolo Lorenzi ITA – Steve Darcis BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Andreas Seppi ITA – David Goffin BEL

Il match deve ancora iniziare


sabato dalle 15.00
Giannessi-Bolelli ITA – Bemelmans-De Loore BEL

domenica dalle 14.30
Paolo Lorenzi ITA – David Goffin BEL
Andreas Seppi ITA – Steve Darcis BEL


BEL Belgio

David GOFFIN
Date of birth: 07 Dec 1990
Singles ranking: 14
Doubles ranking:

Steve DARCIS
Date of birth: 13 Mar 1984
Singles ranking: 53
Doubles ranking: 864

Ruben BEMELMANS
Date of birth: 14 Jan 1988
Singles ranking: 137
Doubles ranking: 278

Joris DE LOORE
Date of birth: 21 Apr 1993
Singles ranking: 199
Doubles ranking: 32

ITA Italia

Paolo LORENZI
Date of birth: 15 Dec 1981
Singles ranking: 38
Doubles ranking: 201

Andreas SEPPI
Date of birth: 21 Feb 1984
Singles ranking: 76
Doubles ranking: 478

Alessandro GIANNESSI
Date of birth: 30 May 1990
Singles ranking: 122
Doubles ranking: 289

Simone BOLELLI
08 October 1985
Singles ranking: 525
Doubles ranking: 345

1 commento

winter18 (Guest) 07-04-2017 13:25

Ultime quote: Darcis favorito a 1,61. Goffin a 1,20.
Molto dura: partiamo favoriti forse solo in doppio.
Serve un mezzo miracolo ( Fogna non dovevi abbandonare la Patria così!).

 1
