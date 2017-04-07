Davis Cup – Quarti di Finale: Live Belgio vs Italia. Live Day 1
Belgio vs Italia – Quarti di Finale – Spiroudome de Charleroi, Charleroi, Belgium – Surface: Hard, Indoor
Ore 14 Italiane
Paolo Lorenzi – Steve Darcis
Andreas Seppi – David Goffin
sabato dalle 15.00
Giannessi-Bolelli – Bemelmans-De Loore
domenica dalle 14.30
Paolo Lorenzi – David Goffin
Andreas Seppi – Steve Darcis
Belgio
David GOFFIN
Date of birth: 07 Dec 1990
Singles ranking: 14
Doubles ranking:
Steve DARCIS
Date of birth: 13 Mar 1984
Singles ranking: 53
Doubles ranking: 864
Ruben BEMELMANS
Date of birth: 14 Jan 1988
Singles ranking: 137
Doubles ranking: 278
Joris DE LOORE
Date of birth: 21 Apr 1993
Singles ranking: 199
Doubles ranking: 32
Italia
Paolo LORENZI
Date of birth: 15 Dec 1981
Singles ranking: 38
Doubles ranking: 201
Andreas SEPPI
Date of birth: 21 Feb 1984
Singles ranking: 76
Doubles ranking: 478
Alessandro GIANNESSI
Date of birth: 30 May 1990
Singles ranking: 122
Doubles ranking: 289
Simone BOLELLI
08 October 1985
Singles ranking: 525
Doubles ranking: 345
Ultime quote: Darcis favorito a 1,61. Goffin a 1,20.
Molto dura: partiamo favoriti forse solo in doppio.
Serve un mezzo miracolo ( Fogna non dovevi abbandonare la Patria così!).