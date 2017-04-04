Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Panama City: Andrea Arnaboldi al secondo turno (Video)

04/04/2017 23:00 3 commenti
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987
Andrea Arnaboldi classe 1987

Al secondo turno Andrea sfiderà
Fratangelo Bjorn
Country: USA
Born: 19. 7. 1993
Current/Highest rank – singles: 118. / 99.
Current/Highest rank – doubles: 554. / 304.
Sex: man
Plays: right


PAN Challenger Panama City | Terra | $50.000
1T Klahn USA – Arnaboldi ITA (0-0) 3 incontro dalle ore 18:00

CH Panama City
Bradley Klahn
2
5
Andrea Arnaboldi
6
7
Vincitore: A. ARNABOLDI
Mostra dettagli

01:15:57
5 Aces 0
5 Double Faults 2
60% 1st Serve % 49%
24/35 (69%) 1st Serve Points Won 22/28 (79%)
9/23 (39%) 2nd Serve Points Won 17/29 (59%)
7/11 (64%) Break Points Saved 3/4 (75%)
10 Service Games Played 10
6/28 (21%) 1st Return Points Won 11/35 (31%)
12/29 (41%) 2nd Return Points Won 14/23 (61%)
1/4 (25%) Break Points Won 4/11 (36%)
10 Return Games Played 10
33/58 (57%) Total Service Points Won 39/57 (68%)
18/57 (32%) Total Return Points Won 25/58 (43%)
51/115 (44%) Total Points Won 64/115 (56%)

Klahn USA – Arnaboldi ITA
Aug 20, 1990 Birthday: Dec 27, 1987
26 years Age: 29 years
United States United States Country: Italy Italy
633 Current rank: 307
63 (Mar 17, 2014) Highest rank: 153 (Oct 12, 2015)
247 Total matches: 884
$555 552 Prize money: $588 836
43 Points: 160
Right-handed Plays: Left-handed


TAG: , ,

3 commenti

ASHTONEATON 05-04-2017 00:26

Bravo Arna, sarebbe molto importante vincere ora contro un giocatore ostico come Fratangelo…

 3
Replica | Quota |
Figologo (Guest) 04-04-2017 23:03

Andiamo Arma, dai!!! Fiducia!

 2
Replica | Quota |
ago (Guest) 04-04-2017 22:42

Finalmente

 1
Replica | Quota |