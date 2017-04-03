Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Sophia Antipolis: Live gli Italiani. Live Napolitano (LiveVideo)

03/04/2017 14:32 Nessun commento
Stefano Napolitano classe 1995
FRA Challenger Sophia Antipolis | Terra | e64.000
1T Montanes ESP – Napolitano ITA (0-0) ore 16:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare

Napolitano ITA – Montanes ESP
Apr 11, 1995 Birthday: Nov 26, 1980
21 years Age: 36 years
Italy Italy Country: Spain Spain
177 Current rank: 189
171 (Feb 06, 2017) Highest rank: 22 (Mar 21, 2011)
291 Total matches: 973
$101 459 Prize money: $5 843 292
318 Points: 290
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed


1T Gombos/Motti SVK ITA – Elgin/Zelenay RUS SVK (0-0) ore 13:00

Il match deve ancora iniziare


