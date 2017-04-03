Italiani ATP, Copertina

Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini di nuovo nei top 30

03/04/2017 10:29 4 commenti
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.28 ATP
Fabio Fognini classe 1987, n.28 ATP

Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (03-04-2017)

28
Best: 13
12
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1385
Punti
25
Tornei
38
Best: 35
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1063
Punti
33
Tornei
76
Best: 18
4
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
685
Punti
20
Tornei
122
Best: 121
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
479
Punti
22
Tornei
126
Best: 100
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
463
Punti
26
Tornei
164
Best: 146
-18
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
353
Punti
24
Tornei
165
Best: 82
9
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
353
Punti
23
Tornei
168
Best: 98
--
0
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
347
Punti
23
Tornei
177
Best: 171
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
318
Punti
25
Tornei
207
Best: 207
6
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
261
Punti
29
Tornei
214
Best: 197
-4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
247
Punti
29
Tornei
223
Best: 159
-5
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
232
Punti
20
Tornei
227
Best: 206
10
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
229
Punti
29
Tornei
248
Best: 195
12
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
204
Punti
21
Tornei
264
Best: 19
74
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
190
Punti
12
Tornei
271
Best: 25
5
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
184
Punti
16
Tornei
295
Best: 259
-3
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
169
Punti
28
Tornei
305
Best: 46
-22
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
163
Punti
18
Tornei
307
Best: 153
-21
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
160
Punti
29
Tornei
310
Best: 259
8
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
156
Punti
22
Tornei
332
Best: 292
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
143
Punti
20
Tornei
337
Best: 290
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
140
Punti
22
Tornei
367
Best: 118
8
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
125
Punti
23
Tornei
397
Best: 299
2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
112
Punti
20
Tornei
413
Best: 355
-1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
105
Punti
22
Tornei
440
Best: 440
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
93
Punti
28
Tornei
457
Best: 282
-7
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
86
Punti
23
Tornei
466
Best: 95
13
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
83
Punti
21
Tornei
475
Best: 384
-7
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
78
Punti
25
Tornei
484
Best: 477
10
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
22
Tornei
499
Best: 472
67
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
71
Punti
20
Tornei
525
Best: 36
-17
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
65
Punti
4
Tornei
536
Best: 494
8
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
62
Punti
14
Tornei
538
Best: 327
5
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
62
Punti
25
Tornei
552
Best: 344
6
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
58
Punti
13
Tornei
587
Best: 472
-4
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
52
Punti
28
Tornei
593
Best: 566
-13
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
51
Punti
24
Tornei
613
Best: 465
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
48
Punti
28
Tornei
630
Best: 112
13
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
44
Punti
19
Tornei
639
Best: 639
6
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
43
Punti
27
Tornei
656
Best: 230
-10
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
40
Punti
14
Tornei
662
Best: 662
6
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
39
Punti
29
Tornei
672
Best: 665
-7
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
37
Punti
22
Tornei
687
Best: 113
26
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
34
Punti
17
Tornei
688
Best: 590
18
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
34
Punti
20
Tornei
712
Best: 450
6
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
31
Punti
20
Tornei
715
Best: 94
9
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
31
Punti
26
Tornei
739
Best: 573
1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
28
Punti
17
Tornei
755
Best: 82
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
27
Punti
25
Tornei
764
Best: 267
--
0
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
4
Tornei
765
Best: 175
-8
Gianluca Naso
ITA, 06-01-1987
25
Punti
6
Tornei
786
Best: 178
-87
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
23
Punti
5
Tornei
818
Best: 811
--
0
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
21
Punti
16
Tornei
819
Best: 89
1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
21
Punti
18
Tornei
829
Best: 464
-1
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
20
Punti
12
Tornei
837
Best: 118
12
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
20
Punti
28
Tornei
838
Best: 664
--
0
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
19
Punti
11
Tornei
883
Best: 743
52
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
17
Punti
30
Tornei
909
Best: 908
-1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
15
Punti
16
Tornei
933
Best: 556
-66
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
14
Punti
23
Tornei
937
Best: 222
-1
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
13
Punti
2
Tornei
943
Best: 901
1
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
13
Punti
10
Tornei
958
Best: 526
2
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
13
Punti
21
Tornei
991
Best: 179
3
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
12
Punti
20
Tornei
992
Best: 869
-29
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 01-01-1900
12
Punti
21
Tornei
1013
Best: 262
31
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
11
Punti
19
Tornei
1027
Best: 629
-25
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
10
Punti
8
Tornei
1028
Best: 100
3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
10
Punti
9
Tornei
1040
Best: 430
-24
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1044
Best: 239
27
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1055
Best: 1037
--
0
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1058
Best: 95
--
0
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1113
Best: 667
1
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
7
Punti
4
Tornei
1125
Best: 1124
-1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1134
Best: 144
107
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1154
Best: 1028
1
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
20
Tornei
1158
Best: 908
2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
7
Punti
25
Tornei
1176
Best: 842
55
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1178
Best: 1178
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1199
Best: 70
3
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
5
Punti
1
Tornei
1220
Best: 124
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1220
Best: 809
2
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1240
Best: 912
-3
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1296
Best: 1238
1
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1308
Best: 949
-3
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1308
Best: 1296
-5
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1326
Best: 1326
-3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1329
Best: 148
-4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1333
Best: 1333
-5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1402
Best: 1398
-4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1415
Best: 1415
-6
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1418
Best: 1418
7
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1425
Best: 1425
-12
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1437
Best: 798
--
0
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1449
Best: 1449
-3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1457
Best: 854
-5
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1467
Best: 1460
-7
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1499
Best: 124
-26
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1553
Best: 1553
2
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1558
Best: 179
381
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1604
Best: 1440
-5
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1605
Best: 835
-5
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1605
Best: 89
-5
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1619
Best: 1616
-3
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1644
Best: 1644
1
Andrea Camurri
ITA, 25-03-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 1644
1
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 1644
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 242
-171
Daniele Giorgini
ITA, 24-04-1984
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 980
-171
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 1642
1
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1757
Best: 1042
4
Federico Bonacia
ITA, 14-01-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 100
4
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 1757
4
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 1209
4
Antonio Mastrelia
ITA, 25-08-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 1757
4
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 1757
4
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 63
94
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1852
Best: 1851
-1
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1852
Best: 1852
-1
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1852
Best: 1851
-1
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1852
Best: 1851
-1
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1852
Best: 63
-1
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1939
Best: 1939
--
0
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1939
Best: 1939
--
0
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1939
Best: 1928
--
0
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1939
Best: 715
-88
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1992
Best: 1992
3
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 1992
3
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 189
-53
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 1111
-392
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 1992
3
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2034
Best: 1023
-1
Giacomo Miccini
ITA, 05-07-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2088
Best: 696
12
Matteo Marfia
ITA, 06-03-1987
1
Punti
11
Tornei
2092
Best: 2092
1
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
1
Punti
12
Tornei
