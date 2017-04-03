Challenger Panama City CH | Terra | $50.000 livescore | sito ufficiale | notizie relative
Classifica ATP Italiani: Fabio Fognini di nuovo nei top 30
03/04/2017 10:29 4 commenti
Classifica Atp Entry System Singolo (03-04-2017)
28
Best: 13
▲
12
Fabio Fognini
ITA, 24-05-1987
1385
Punti
25
Tornei
38
Best: 35
▼
-1
Paolo Lorenzi
ITA, 15-12-1981
1063
Punti
33
Tornei
76
Best: 18
▲
4
Andreas Seppi
ITA, 21-02-1984
685
Punti
20
Tornei
122
Best: 121
▲
2
Alessandro Giannessi
ITA, 30-05-1990
479
Punti
22
Tornei
126
Best: 100
▲
1
Luca Vanni
ITA, 04-06-1985
463
Punti
26
Tornei
164
Best: 146
▼
-18
Federico Gaio
ITA, 05-03-1992
353
Punti
24
Tornei
165
Best: 82
▲
9
Marco Cecchinato
ITA, 30-09-1992
353
Punti
23
Tornei
168
Best: 98
--
0
Thomas Fabbiano
ITA, 26-05-1989
347
Punti
23
Tornei
177
Best: 171
--
0
Stefano Napolitano
ITA, 11-04-1995
318
Punti
25
Tornei
207
Best: 207
▲
6
Riccardo Bellotti
ITA, 05-08-1991
261
Punti
29
Tornei
214
Best: 197
▼
-4
Lorenzo Giustino
ITA, 10-09-1991
247
Punti
29
Tornei
223
Best: 159
▼
-5
Matteo Donati
ITA, 28-02-1995
232
Punti
20
Tornei
227
Best: 206
▲
10
Salvatore Caruso
ITA, 15-12-1992
229
Punti
29
Tornei
248
Best: 195
▲
12
Stefano Travaglia
ITA, 18-12-1991
204
Punti
21
Tornei
264
Best: 19
▲
74
Matteo Berrettini
ITA, 12-04-1996
190
Punti
12
Tornei
271
Best: 25
▲
5
Filippo Volandri
ITA, 05-09-1981
184
Punti
16
Tornei
295
Best: 259
▼
-3
Alessandro Bega
ITA, 11-01-1991
169
Punti
28
Tornei
305
Best: 46
▼
-22
Gianluigi Quinzi
ITA, 01-02-1996
163
Punti
18
Tornei
307
Best: 153
▼
-21
Andrea Arnaboldi
ITA, 27-12-1987
160
Punti
29
Tornei
310
Best: 259
▲
8
Lorenzo Sonego
ITA, 11-05-1995
156
Punti
22
Tornei
332
Best: 292
▲
1
Edoardo Eremin
ITA, 05-10-1993
143
Punti
20
Tornei
337
Best: 290
▼
-1
Gianluca Mager
ITA, 01-12-1994
140
Punti
22
Tornei
367
Best: 118
▲
8
Matteo Viola
ITA, 07-07-1987
125
Punti
23
Tornei
397
Best: 299
▲
2
Walter Trusendi
ITA, 03-01-1985
112
Punti
20
Tornei
413
Best: 355
▼
-1
Marco Bortolotti
ITA, 21-01-1991
105
Punti
22
Tornei
440
Best: 440
▲
2
Lorenzo Frigerio
ITA, 17-02-1989
93
Punti
28
Tornei
457
Best: 282
▼
-7
Erik Crepaldi
ITA, 04-05-1990
86
Punti
23
Tornei
466
Best: 95
▲
13
Andrea Pellegrino
ITA, 23-03-1997
83
Punti
21
Tornei
475
Best: 384
▼
-7
Claudio Fortuna
ITA, 19-04-1990
78
Punti
25
Tornei
484
Best: 477
▲
10
Riccardo Bonadio
ITA, 13-07-1993
74
Punti
22
Tornei
499
Best: 472
▲
67
Andrea Basso
ITA, 08-10-1993
71
Punti
20
Tornei
525
Best: 36
▼
-17
Simone Bolelli
ITA, 08-10-1985
65
Punti
4
Tornei
536
Best: 494
▲
8
Adelchi Virgili
ITA, 10-03-1990
62
Punti
14
Tornei
538
Best: 327
▲
5
Omar Giacalone
ITA, 11-01-1992
62
Punti
25
Tornei
552
Best: 344
▲
6
Francisco Bahamonde
ITA, 07-11-1996
58
Punti
13
Tornei
587
Best: 472
▼
-4
Francesco Vilardo
ITA, 28-12-1989
52
Punti
28
Tornei
593
Best: 566
▼
-13
Andrea Vavassori
ITA, 05-05-1995
51
Punti
24
Tornei
613
Best: 465
▼
-2
Antonio Massara
ITA, 16-09-1995
48
Punti
28
Tornei
630
Best: 112
▲
13
Jacopo Stefanini
ITA, 11-04-1996
44
Punti
19
Tornei
639
Best: 639
▲
6
Davide Galoppini
ITA, 24-10-1994
43
Punti
27
Tornei
656
Best: 230
▼
-10
Alberto Brizzi
ITA, 26-03-1984
40
Punti
14
Tornei
662
Best: 662
▲
6
Fabrizio Ornago
ITA, 24-04-1992
39
Punti
29
Tornei
672
Best: 665
▼
-7
Gianluca Di Nicola
ITA, 07-12-1995
37
Punti
22
Tornei
687
Best: 113
▲
26
Julian Ocleppo
ITA, 01-08-1997
34
Punti
17
Tornei
688
Best: 590
▲
18
Luca Pancaldi
ITA, 21-06-1993
34
Punti
20
Tornei
712
Best: 450
▲
6
Nicola Ghedin
ITA, 26-09-1988
31
Punti
20
Tornei
715
Best: 94
▲
9
Raul Brancaccio
ITA, 04-05-1997
31
Punti
26
Tornei
739
Best: 573
▲
1
Alessandro Petrone
ITA, 23-12-1990
28
Punti
17
Tornei
755
Best: 82
▼
-1
Filippo Baldi
ITA, 10-01-1996
27
Punti
25
Tornei
764
Best: 267
--
0
Matteo Trevisan
ITA, 13-08-1989
25
Punti
4
Tornei
765
Best: 175
▼
-8
Gianluca Naso
ITA, 06-01-1987
25
Punti
6
Tornei
786
Best: 178
▼
-87
Roberto Marcora
ITA, 30-08-1989
23
Punti
5
Tornei
818
Best: 811
--
0
Giorgio Ricca
ITA, 27-02-1995
21
Punti
16
Tornei
819
Best: 89
▲
1
Gian Marco Moroni
ITA, 13-02-1998
21
Punti
18
Tornei
829
Best: 464
▼
-1
Francesco Picco
ITA, 01-01-1991
20
Punti
12
Tornei
837
Best: 118
▲
12
Cristian Carli
ITA, 25-03-1996
20
Punti
28
Tornei
838
Best: 664
--
0
Daniele Capecchi
ITA, 11-10-1995
19
Punti
11
Tornei
883
Best: 743
▲
52
Alessandro Luisi
ITA, 04-11-1989
17
Punti
30
Tornei
909
Best: 908
▼
-1
Eros Siringo
ITA, 21-05-1991
15
Punti
16
Tornei
933
Best: 556
▼
-66
Pietro Licciardi
ITA, 17-05-1994
14
Punti
23
Tornei
937
Best: 222
▼
-1
Riccardo Ghedin
ITA, 05-12-1985
13
Punti
2
Tornei
943
Best: 901
▲
1
Joy Vigani
ITA, 12-10-1996
13
Punti
10
Tornei
958
Best: 526
▲
2
Filippo Leonardi
ITA, 22-12-1987
13
Punti
21
Tornei
991
Best: 179
▲
3
Matteo Tinelli
ITA, 05-02-1997
12
Punti
20
Tornei
992
Best: 869
▼
-29
Alberto Cammarata
ITA, 01-01-1900
12
Punti
21
Tornei
1013
Best: 262
▲
31
Francesco Ferrari
ITA, 22-06-1997
11
Punti
19
Tornei
1027
Best: 629
▼
-25
Pietro Rondoni
ITA, 03-11-1993
10
Punti
8
Tornei
1028
Best: 100
▲
3
Mirko Cutuli
ITA, 16-05-1996
10
Punti
9
Tornei
1040
Best: 430
▼
-24
Riccardo Sinicropi
ITA, 12-09-1990
10
Punti
15
Tornei
1044
Best: 239
▲
27
Nicolo Turchetti
ITA, 29-05-1996
10
Punti
20
Tornei
1055
Best: 1037
--
0
Davide Pontoglio
ITA, 02-07-1992
9
Punti
8
Tornei
1058
Best: 95
--
0
Riccardo Balzerani
ITA, 25-10-1998
9
Punti
11
Tornei
1113
Best: 667
▲
1
Matteo Fago
ITA, 14-10-1987
7
Punti
4
Tornei
1125
Best: 1124
▼
-1
Corrado Summaria
ITA, 08-02-1998
7
Punti
9
Tornei
1134
Best: 144
▲
107
Enrico Dalla Valle
ITA, 21-03-1998
7
Punti
11
Tornei
1154
Best: 1028
▲
1
Giovanni Rizzuti
ITA, 13-05-1995
7
Punti
20
Tornei
1158
Best: 908
▲
2
Simone Roncalli
ITA, 08-05-1996
7
Punti
25
Tornei
1176
Best: 842
▲
55
Antonio Campo
ITA, 04-08-1993
6
Punti
10
Tornei
1178
Best: 1178
--
0
Luca Giacomini
ITA, 24-10-1997
6
Punti
11
Tornei
1199
Best: 70
▲
3
Flavio Cipolla
ITA, 20-10-1983
5
Punti
1
Tornei
1220
Best: 124
▲
2
Liam Caruana
ITA, 22-01-1998
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1220
Best: 809
▲
2
Francesco Garzelli
ITA, 05-04-1991
5
Punti
7
Tornei
1240
Best: 912
▼
-3
Andrea Guerrieri
ITA, 03-12-1998
5
Punti
10
Tornei
1296
Best: 1238
▲
1
Andrea Grazioso
ITA, 23-06-1993
4
Punti
6
Tornei
1308
Best: 949
▼
-3
Manuel Mazzella
ITA, 24-12-1991
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1308
Best: 1296
▼
-5
Antonio Zucca
ITA, 11-04-1992
4
Punti
7
Tornei
1326
Best: 1326
▼
-3
Andres Gabriel Ciurletti
ITA, 04-01-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1329
Best: 148
▼
-4
Jacopo Berrettini
ITA, 27-11-1998
4
Punti
10
Tornei
1333
Best: 1333
▼
-5
Luca Tomasetto
ITA, 31-03-1996
4
Punti
11
Tornei
1402
Best: 1398
▼
-4
Alessandro Ceppellini
ITA, 07-10-1996
3
Punti
7
Tornei
1415
Best: 1415
▼
-6
Laerte Di Falco
ITA, 24-12-1986
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1418
Best: 1418
▲
7
Francesco Salviato
ITA, 10-06-1994
3
Punti
8
Tornei
1425
Best: 1425
▼
-12
Alexander Weis
ITA, 24-04-1997
3
Punti
9
Tornei
1437
Best: 798
--
0
Alessandro Colella
ITA, 10-02-1992
3
Punti
10
Tornei
1449
Best: 1449
▼
-3
Luca Prevosto
ITA, 09-09-1998
3
Punti
11
Tornei
1457
Best: 854
▼
-5
Federico Maccari
ITA, 07-02-1994
3
Punti
12
Tornei
1467
Best: 1460
▼
-7
Roberto Livi
ITA, 23-02-1994
2
Punti
1
Tornei
1499
Best: 124
▼
-26
Carlo Donato
ITA, 03-04-1999
2
Punti
3
Tornei
1553
Best: 1553
▲
2
Riccardo Roberto
ITA, 01-10-1997
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1558
Best: 179
▲
381
Matteo De Vincentis
ITA, 25-04-1998
2
Punti
5
Tornei
1604
Best: 1440
▼
-5
Francesco Moncagatto
ITA, 21-06-1993
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1605
Best: 835
▼
-5
Davide Della Tommasina
ITA, 07-04-1990
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1605
Best: 89
▼
-5
Manfred Fellin
ITA, 24-02-1997
2
Punti
7
Tornei
1619
Best: 1616
▼
-3
Daniele Spinnato
ITA, 09-05-1992
2
Punti
8
Tornei
1644
Best: 1644
▲
1
Andrea Camurri
ITA, 25-03-1993
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 1644
▲
1
Ettore Capello
ITA, 20-04-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 1644
▲
1
Francesco Forti
ITA, 26-07-1999
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 242
▼
-171
Daniele Giorgini
ITA, 24-04-1984
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 980
▼
-171
Fabio Mercuri
ITA, 09-02-1994
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1644
Best: 1642
▲
1
Riccardo Stiglich
ITA, 03-09-1990
1
Punti
1
Tornei
1757
Best: 1042
▲
4
Federico Bonacia
ITA, 14-01-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 100
▲
4
Paolo Dagnino
ITA, 27-10-1997
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 1757
▲
4
Marco Di Prima
ITA, 28-06-1995
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 1209
▲
4
Antonio Mastrelia
ITA, 25-08-1994
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 1757
▲
4
Marco Miceli
ITA, 03-11-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 1757
▲
4
Daniele Pepe
ITA, 12-07-1993
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1757
Best: 63
▲
94
Luigi Sorrentino
ITA, 18-06-1998
1
Punti
2
Tornei
1852
Best: 1851
▼
-1
Gianluca Beghi
ITA, 16-07-1991
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1852
Best: 1852
▼
-1
Andrea Borroni
ITA, 09-06-1995
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1852
Best: 1851
▼
-1
Alessandro Cortegiani
ITA, 16-01-1996
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1852
Best: 1851
▼
-1
Stefano Reitano
ITA, 21-07-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1852
Best: 63
▼
-1
Horst Rieder
ITA, 14-04-1997
1
Punti
3
Tornei
1939
Best: 1939
--
0
Daniele Catini
ITA, 18-10-1995
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1939
Best: 1939
--
0
Michele Longo
ITA, 04-08-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1939
Best: 1928
--
0
Marco Mosciatti
ITA, 16-07-1997
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1939
Best: 715
▼
-88
Giorgio Portaluri
ITA, 12-09-1990
1
Punti
4
Tornei
1992
Best: 1992
▲
3
Gianluca Acquaroli
ITA, 27-10-1994
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 1992
▲
3
Filippo Borella
ITA, 19-07-1993
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 189
▼
-53
Giovanni Fonio
ITA, 07-05-1998
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 1111
▼
-392
Tommaso Lago
ITA, 09-04-1992
1
Punti
5
Tornei
1992
Best: 1992
▲
3
Samuele Ramazzotti
ITA, 27-02-1999
1
Punti
5
Tornei
2034
Best: 1023
▼
-1
Giacomo Miccini
ITA, 05-07-1992
1
Punti
6
Tornei
2088
Best: 696
▲
12
Matteo Marfia
ITA, 06-03-1987
1
Punti
11
Tornei
2092
Best: 2092
▲
1
Tommaso Gabrieli
ITA, 20-06-1993
1
Punti
12
Tornei
TAG: Classifica Italiani, Fabio Fognini, Paolo Lorenzi
4 commenti
In realtà la 19 è la posizione che occupa tra le “nuove generazioni” classifica che vale per il masters di Milano di fine anno…
Il best ranking di alcuni giocatori sarà risolto con il ranking della prossima settimana.
Nella Live funzionano bene. Un abbraccio.
perchè a Berrettini segnate come B.R. nr.19?
Se è un augurio non è male..
sui best ranking di parecchi giocatori ho letto diverse castronerie…