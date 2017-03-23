Circuito Challenger Challenger, Copertina

Challenger Quanzhou: Il programma di Venerdì 24 Marzo

23/03/2017 12:01 1 commento
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.168 ATP
Thomas Fabbiano classe 1989, n.168 ATP

Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Andre Begemann GER / Aliaksandr Bury BLR vs [4] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Christopher Rungkat INA
2. [5] Maximilian Marterer GER vs [Q] Matteo Berrettini ITA (non prima ore: 05:00)
3. Ilya Ivashka BLR OR [7] Uladzimir Ignatik BLR vs [6] Thomas Fabbiano ITA (non prima ore: 07:00)
4. [1] Andre Begemann GER / Aliaksandr Bury BLR OR [4] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan IND / Christopher Rungkat INA vs Cheng-Peng Hsieh TPE / Hsien-Yin Peng TPE

Court C – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ilya Ivashka BLR vs [7] Uladzimir Ignatik BLR

TAG: ,

1 commento

Antonio (Guest) 23-03-2017 12:31

Dai ore 7 mi sembra un orario tutto sommato accessibile rispetto a quello di stanotte. Thomas sarà stremato dopo 4 ore di gioco ma il suo avversario dovra’ affrontare un doppio impegno nella stessa giornata…roba non da poco per cui sono abbastanza fiducioso. La finale è necessaria poi quello che verrà verrà!

 1
Replica | Quota |