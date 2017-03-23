Challenger Quanzhou: Il programma di Venerdì 24 Marzo
Centre Court – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. [1] Andre Begemann / Aliaksandr Bury vs [4] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Christopher Rungkat
2. [5] Maximilian Marterer vs [Q] Matteo Berrettini (non prima ore: 05:00)
3. Ilya Ivashka OR [7] Uladzimir Ignatik vs [6] Thomas Fabbiano (non prima ore: 07:00)
4. [1] Andre Begemann / Aliaksandr Bury OR [4] Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan / Christopher Rungkat vs Cheng-Peng Hsieh / Hsien-Yin Peng
Court C – Ora italiana: 04:00 (ora locale: 11:00 am)
1. Ilya Ivashka vs [7] Uladzimir Ignatik
1 commento
Dai ore 7 mi sembra un orario tutto sommato accessibile rispetto a quello di stanotte. Thomas sarà stremato dopo 4 ore di gioco ma il suo avversario dovra’ affrontare un doppio impegno nella stessa giornata…roba non da poco per cui sono abbastanza fiducioso. La finale è necessaria poi quello che verrà verrà!