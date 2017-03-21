WTA Miami: Risultati Italiane. Live dettagliato di Errani e Schiavone
WTA Miami Premier M. | Cemento | $7.669.423
1T Errani – Bencic (0-2) 2 incontro dalle ore 17:00
Bencic – Errani
Mar 10, 1997 Birthday: Apr 29, 1987
20 years Age: 29 years
Switzerland Switzerland Country: Italy Italy
135 Current rank: 102
7 (Feb 22, 2016) Highest rank: 5 (Aug 26, 2013)
291 Total matches: 753
$2 936 590 Prize money: $12 736 385
437 Points: 613
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TDQ Nara – Schiavone (0-1) 3 incontro dalle ore 15:00
Nara – Schiavone
Dec 30, 1991 Birthday: Jun 23, 1980
25 years Age: 36 years
Japan Japan Country: Italy Italy
103 Current rank: 148
32 (Aug 18, 2014) Highest rank: 4 (May 02, 2011)
464 Total matches: 932
$1 705 300 Prize money: $10 823 955
607 Points: 399
Right-handed Plays: Right-handed
TAG: Francesca Schiavone, Sara Errani, WTA Miami, WTA Miami 2017
1 commento
Schiavone è rotta a tutto e coriacea, non si lascia certo spaventare da un semplice break al secondo game.